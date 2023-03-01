Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
02:09:07 2023-03-01 pm EST
16.92 USD   -1.37%
News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/23Stocks, crude oil advances despite higher interest rate expectations
RE
02/23Stocks fall, crude rebounds as higher rates expected
RE
News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/01/2023 | 02:01pm EST
News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The session will begin at 2:40pm PST.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 977 M - -
Net income 2023 227 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,8x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 9 897 M 9 897 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,15 $
Average target price 26,07 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-5.77%9 897
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY19.41%6 369
REACH PLC-3.36%347
REWORLD MEDIA-5.16%325
D. B. CORP LIMITED-23.71%203
NORTH MEDIA A/S2.28%153