Justice Department to Sue Live Nation, Seek Breakup of Concert and Ticketing Giant

An antitrust lawsuit, expected Thursday, will allege the company illegally suppressed competition.

Nvidia's Sales Triple, Signaling AI Boom's Staying Power

The company gives a better-than-expected forecast amid the hot market for its chips.

Rio Tinto Faces Class Action Over Bougainville Mine Impact

A class action against Rio Tinto has been filed in a Papua New Guinea court in relation to a long-shuttered copper mine that it offloaded in 2016.

DuPont to Break Into Three Smaller Companies

The separations are expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

Moderna and Pfizer In Talks With U.S. To Make a Bird Flu Vaccine

Last year, Moderna began early-stage tests of a number of avian flu vaccines that target different strains of the virus.

Snowflake boosts its forecast, and Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief

Snowflake's stock is rising but paring gains, as the outlook implies deceleration.

OpenAI, WSJ Owner News Corp Strike Content Deal Valued at Over $250 Million

The content-licensing pact aims to cash in on a technology that promises to have a profound impact on the news-publishing industry.

TNT Strikes Deal With ESPN to Share Rights to College Football Playoff

The deal could help TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery shore up its position in sports as it faces the possibility of losing NBA rights.

Amazon Is Reviving Its Logistics Expansion and Reshaping Its U.S. Distribution

The country's largest e-commerce retailer is leasing more warehouse space in a bid to speed up deliveries and respond to growing competition.

Justice Department Opts Not to Charge Merck KGaA Subsidiary Over Export Controls Scheme

Two men, including a former employee of the German company's subsidiary, MilliporeSigma, pleaded guilty for their role in a scheme to divert sensitive biochemicals to China.

