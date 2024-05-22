Nvidia's Sales Triple, Signaling AI Boom's Staying Power

The company gives a better-than-expected forecast amid the hot market for its chips.

Snowflake boosts its forecast, and its stock is cruising higher

The company now models 24% growth in product revenue for this fiscal year.

Moderna, CureVac, other vaccine stocks jump as new human bird-flu cases reported in U.S., Australia

Vaccine-related stocks moved sharply higher Wednesday as new human bird-flu cases were reported in the U.S. and Australia.

OpenAI, WSJ Owner News Corp Strike Content Deal Valued at Over $250 Million

The content-licensing pact aims to cash in on a technology that promises to have a profound impact on the news-publishing industry.

TNT Strikes Deal With ESPN to Share Rights to College Football Playoff

The deal could help TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery shore up its position in sports as it faces the possibility of losing NBA rights.

Amazon Is Reviving Its Logistics Expansion and Reshaping Its U.S. Distribution

The country's largest e-commerce retailer is leasing more warehouse space in a bid to speed up deliveries and respond to growing competition.

Singapore Airlines Flight Puts Focus on Rising Turbulence Danger

Authorities say they are investigating accident that injured more than 100 and led to one death.

Target Reports Another Sales Drop

Comparable sales fell 3.7%, marking the retailer's fourth straight quarter of declines.

TJX's stock rises toward a record after earnings, as customers shopped more

TJX's stock rose toward a record Wednesday after the discount apparel and home fashions retailer beat fiscal first-quarter profit expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Anglo American to Enter Talks With BHP After Rejecting $50 Billion Bid

Anglo American has agreed to enter takeover talks with rival BHP after it rebuffed an improved proposal of around $50 billion, clearing a path for what would be the largest-ever mining deal.

