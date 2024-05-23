Justice Department to Sue Live Nation, Seek Breakup of Concert and Ticketing Giant

An antitrust lawsuit, expected Thursday, will allege the company illegally suppressed competition.

DuPont to Break Into Three Smaller Companies

DuPont said it would split into three separate public companies, following in the recent footsteps of U.S. corporate mainstays such as the former General Electric and Kellogg.

Nvidia's Sales Triple, Signaling AI Boom's Staying Power

The company gives a better-than-expected forecast amid the hot market for its chips.

Moderna and Pfizer In Talks With U.S. To Make a Bird Flu Vaccine

Last year, Moderna began early-stage tests of a number of avian flu vaccines that target different strains of the virus.

Snowflake boosts its forecast, and Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief

Snowflake's stock is rising but paring gains, as the outlook implies deceleration.

OpenAI, WSJ Owner News Corp Strike Content Deal Valued at Over $250 Million

The content-licensing pact aims to cash in on a technology that promises to have a profound impact on the news-publishing industry.

TNT Strikes Deal With ESPN to Share Rights to College Football Playoff

The deal could help TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery shore up its position in sports as it faces the possibility of losing NBA rights.

Amazon Is Reviving Its Logistics Expansion and Reshaping Its U.S. Distribution

The country's largest e-commerce retailer is leasing more warehouse space in a bid to speed up deliveries and respond to growing competition.

Justice Department Opts Not to Charge Merck KGaA Subsidiary Over Export Controls Scheme

Two men, including a former employee of the German company's subsidiary, MilliporeSigma, pleaded guilty for their role in a scheme to divert sensitive biochemicals to China.

Singapore Airlines Flight Puts Focus on Rising Turbulence Danger

Authorities say they are investigating accident that injured more than 100 and led to one death.

