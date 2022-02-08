News : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWS
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NEWS CORPORATION..
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NWSAA
COMMON STOCK CLASS A
11,548
01/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NEWS CORPORATION..
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
163882933
1.3
ASX issuer code
NWS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
8/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NWS : CLASS B VOTING COMMON STOCK-CDI 1:1
44,607,988
NWSLV : CLASS A NON-VOTING COMMON STOCK-CDI 1:1
8,457,523
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NWSAB : COMMON STOCK CLASS B
153,763,217
NWSAA : COMMON STOCK CLASS A
382,388,646
NWSAC : OPTION OVER CLASS A COMMON STOCK
67,865
Sales 2022
10 204 M
Net income 2022
571 M
Net cash 2022
584 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,8x
Yield 2022
0,89%
Capitalization
13 104 M
13 104 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
EV / Sales 2023
1,12x
Nbr of Employees
24 000
Free-Float
73,6%
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
22,45 $
Average target price
30,76 $
Spread / Average Target
37,0%
