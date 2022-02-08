Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWS

02/08/2022 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NEWS CORPORATION..

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NWSAA

COMMON STOCK CLASS A

11,548

01/02/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NEWS CORPORATION..

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

163882933

1.3

ASX issuer code

NWS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

NWSAA : COMMON STOCK CLASS A

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/2/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201006/pdf/44nctk30dqcgv0.pdf&sa=D&source=hangou

ts&ust=1628224802794000&usg=AFQjCNEVLSAalc4iN905AM1y4nbxYaZzWw

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

Number of +securities

11,548

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NWS : CLASS B VOTING COMMON STOCK-CDI 1:1

44,607,988

NWSLV : CLASS A NON-VOTING COMMON STOCK-CDI 1:1

8,457,523

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NWSAB : COMMON STOCK CLASS B

153,763,217

NWSAA : COMMON STOCK CLASS A

382,388,646

NWSAC : OPTION OVER CLASS A COMMON STOCK

67,865

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
02/07NEWS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'
RE
02/04Communications Services Up Slightly After Snap, Pinterest Earnings -- Communications Se..
DJ
02/04News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked
AQ
02/04News Corp. Reportedly Hit by Cyber Attack, China Involvement Suspected; Shares Rise Pre..
MT
02/04China suspected in hack of journalists at News Corp
RE
02/04CYBER ATTACK REPORTED AT NEWS CORP, : Dj
MT
02/04News corp has announced it has been the target of a persistent c…
RE
02/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 4, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 204 M - -
Net income 2022 571 M - -
Net cash 2022 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 13 104 M 13 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,45 $
Average target price 30,76 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION0.63%13 104
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.60%6 973
REACH PLC-11.50%1 034
REWORLD MEDIA-19.68%361
NORTH MEDIA A/S-10.46%270
D. B. CORP LIMITED-7.36%206