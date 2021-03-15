Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News : and Facebook Reach News Agreement in Australia

03/15/2021 | 06:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

News Corp said Monday it has reached a deal to let Facebook Inc. feature news in Australia from some of the media company's key properties, including The Australian national newspaper.

The three-year deal follows an agreement reached in October 2019 involving News Corp publications in the U.S., including The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties.

"The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses," News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement. "This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making."

The company didn't disclose the deal's financial terms.

Australia has passed legislation that would effectively require companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to pay publishers for content. Last month Facebook blacked out news in the country for five days amid a spat with the government over that proposal. Facebook reached a deal to restore news on its platform and got some changes to the legislation.

The latest News Corp deal also involves the news.com.au news site, metropolitan mastheads like The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales, Herald Sun in Victoria, The Courier-Mail in Queensland and regional and community publications, the company said.

Sky News Australia, meanwhile, reached a new agreement with Facebook that extends and "significantly builds" on an existing arrangement, the company said.

News Corp has reached similar news-licensing agreements with Google and Apple Inc.

On Monday, Mr. Thomson credited the Australian government "for taking a principled stand for publishers, small and large, rural and urban, and for Australia."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1849ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.99% 273.75 Delayed Quote.0.22%
NEWS CORPORATION -0.38% 26.11 Delayed Quote.45.30%
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
06:49pNEWS  : and Facebook Reach News Agreement in Australia
DJ
05:30pNews Corp, Facebook Sign Deal for Australia Access
MT
05:20pNews Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
RE
05:01pNEWS CORP  : and Facebook Reach Agreement in Australia
BU
03/12MICROSOFT  : Google Fires Back at Microsoft as Long-Simmering Feud Intensifies
DJ
03/12FACEBOOK  : Bill Allowing News Media to Band Together Against Big Tech Gets Anot..
DJ
03/12FACEBOOK  : Bill Allowing News Media to Band Together Against Big Tech Gets Anot..
DJ
03/10WALT DISNEY  : ESPN Strikes Seven-Year Deal for Rights to NHL Games--Update
DJ
03/10WALT DISNEY  : ESPN Strikes Seven-Year Deal for Rights to NHL Games
DJ
03/09U.S. hearing on tech dominance of news outlets will include Microsoft
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 867 M - -
Net income 2021 280 M - -
Net cash 2021 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,8x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 15 153 M 15 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,68 $
Last Close Price 26,11 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION45.30%15 234
INFORMA PLC4.15%11 935
SCHIBSTED ASA2.35%9 698
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED16.93%9 123
PEARSON PLC19.96%8 515
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-2.09%8 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ