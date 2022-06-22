Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  News Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
02:47 2022-06-22 pm EDT
15.15 USD   -0.49%
02:18pRupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT
RE
01:57pRupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall Are Said To Be Divorcing - NYT
RE
06/21LACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage
RE
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

06/22/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
June 22 (Reuters) - Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The Murdoch family's shares in the companies he founded reside in a strictly managed trust, the report said.

Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.63% 32.355 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
NEWS CORPORATION -0.62% 15.125 Delayed Quote.-31.78%
