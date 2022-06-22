Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

June 22 (Reuters) - Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress
Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html
on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central
London in March 2016.
Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the
ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which
include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street
Journal, according to the report.
The Murdoch family's shares in the companies he founded
reside in a strictly managed trust, the report said.
Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to
Reuters request for comment, while Bryce Tom, a spokesman for
Murdoch, could not immediately be reached for comment.
