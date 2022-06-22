Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

June 22 (Reuters) - Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The Murdoch family's shares in the companies he founded reside in a strictly managed trust, the report said.

Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)