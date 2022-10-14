Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
15.60 USD   -2.13%
05:29pNews Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pNews Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation
BU
04:38pRupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
RE
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp

10/14/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Oct 14 (Reuters) - News Corp said on Friday it was exploring a potential merger with Fox Corp at the behest of common shareholder and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The publisher said it had formed a special committee to review the proposal to combine the two companies.

Media businesses have been looking for ways to streamline costs, which includes the combination or divestiture of assets, to counter a slowdown in advertising sales and flight of online users to social media and content platforms.

The Murdoch Family Trust owns about 39.5% and 42.7% voting stakes in News Corp and Fox Corp, respectively, according to the latest securities filings by the two companies.

As of market-close on Friday, News Corp had a market cap of $9.31 billion and Fox Corp was $16.84 billion, according to Refinitiv. News Corp shares surged 5% and Fox rose about 1% in after-market trade.

Murdoch had split his empire in 2013, housing the publishing business under News Corp and TV and film assets under 21st Century Fox, which eventually became Fox Corp. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.47% 31.55 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
NEWS CORPORATION -2.13% 15.6 Delayed Quote.-28.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 633 M - -
Net income 2023 520 M - -
Net Debt 2023 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 9 285 M 9 285 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,94 $
Average target price 27,87 $
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
