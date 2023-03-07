Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
16.86 USD   -1.00%
Transcript : News Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-07-2023 02:40 PM

03/07/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the next session at the TMT Conference today. My name is Andrew McLeod. I work for Morgan Stanley's equity research team based in Sydney, Australia. I'm...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEWS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 972 M - -
Net income 2023 213 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 9 736 M 9 736 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,86 $
Average target price 25,79 $
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-6.43%9 834
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY21.20%6 357
REACH PLC-4.68%340
REWORLD MEDIA-4.13%331
D. B. CORP LIMITED-22.05%209
NORTH MEDIA A/S1.05%152