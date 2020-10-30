Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Twitter said on
Friday it had changed its policy and lifted a freeze it placed
on the account of the New York Post after the newspaper
published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe
Biden's son.
The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social
media platform said. On Oct. 14, Twitter had said the stories
violated its hacked materials policy.
"We will no longer restrict their account under the terms of
the previous policy and they can now tweet again," Twitter said.
Earlier this week, Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey
drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of
selective censorship against conservatives.
"Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the
media are allowed to report?" Senator Ted Cruz asked Dorsey
during the hearing.
The New York Post tweeted a picture featuring Twitter's bird
logo flying out of a cage, with the caption "Twitter backs down,
finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban."
News Corp, which owns the New York Post, said Twitter's
decision had a negative commercial impact on the newspaper but
that its decision today is an important moment for freedom of
the press.
"The arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment
during a critical time in this election season," News Corp said
in a statement.
