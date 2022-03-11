Log in
    NEWS   TH0795C10Z00

NEWS NETWORK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NEWS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

News Network Public : Notification on the Registration of Paid-up Capital from the issuance of Private Placement (PP) shares, which the PP shares is being subject to Silent period.

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 18:03:09
Headline
Notification on the Registration of Paid-up Capital from the issuance of Private Placement (PP) shares, which the PP shares is being subject to Silent period.
Symbol
NEWS
Source
NEWS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

News Network Corporation pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 93,1 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net income 2021 97,3 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net Debt 2021 6,24 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 052 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales 2021 32,6x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arak Ratboriharn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pranot Kosakarn CFO, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kosol Phosuwan Chairman
Ruknung Phaholyothin Vice President-Operating & Technology
Pinit Wuthipand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS NETWORK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED100.00%183
INFORMA PLC3.76%10 385
PEARSON PLC5.94%6 424
SCHIBSTED ASA-25.08%6 050
LAGARDÈRE S.A.3.77%3 898
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-7.81%3 354