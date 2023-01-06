Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newtek Business Services Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEWT   US6525262035

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.

(NEWT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 06/01/2023 GMT
15.71 USD   +0.71%
09:37pNewtek Business Services : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
09:18pNewtek Business Services Corp. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pNewtek Business Services Closes National Bank of New York City Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newtek Business Services : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
newt-20230106


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
January 6, 2023
Date of Report (date of Earliest Event Reported)
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
(Exact Name of Company as Specified in its Charter)
Maryland
814-01035
46-3755188
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Commission File No.) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

4800 T Rex Avenue, Suite 120, Boca Raton, Florida33431
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(212) 356-9500
(Company's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed from last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.02 per share NEWT Nasdaq Global Market LLC
5.75% Notes due 2024 NEWTL Nasdaq Global Market LLC
5.50% Notes due 2026 NEWTZ Nasdaq Global Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o





Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.
On January 6, 2023, Newtek Business Services Corp. (the "Company") completed the previously announced acquisition of the National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC" and the "Acquisition," respectively), a national bank regulated and supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, pursuant to which the Company acquired from the NBNYC shareholders all of the issued and outstanding stock of NBNYC for $20 million. (See Stock Purchase Agreement annexed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 2, 2021.) NBNYC has been renamed Newtek Bank, National Association ("Newtek Bank, N.A.") and has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company has contributed to Newtek Bank, N.A. $31 million of cash and two of the Company's portfolio companies, Newtek Business Lending, LLC ("NBL") and Small Business Lending, LLC ("SBL"). The Company has also filed with the SEC a Form N-54C, Notification of Withdrawal of Election to be Subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940, and has ceased to be a business development company as of January 6, 2023. As a result of the Acquisition, the Company is now a financial holding company subject to the regulation and supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The Company will no longer qualify as a regulated investment company for federal income tax purposes and will no longer qualify for accounting treatment as an investment company. As a result, in addition to Newtek Bank, N.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, NBL and SBL, the following Newtek portfolio companies and subsidiaries will now be consolidated non-bank subsidiaries in the Company's financial statements: Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC; Newtek Merchant Solutions, LLC; Mobil Money, LLC; CDS Business Services, Inc. d/b/a Newtek Business Credit Solutions; PMTWorks Payroll, LLC d/b/a Newtek Payroll and Benefits Solutions; Newtek Insurance Agency, LLC; Titanium Asset Management LLC; Newtek Business Services Holdco 6, Inc; Newtek Commercial Lending, Inc.; Excel WebSolutions, LLC; Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc and POS on Cloud, LLC, d/b/a Newtek Payment Systems. In addition, as a result of commitments made to the Federal Reserve, the Company will divest or otherwise terminate the activities conducted by Excel WebSolutions, LLC and Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc., including its subsidiary SIDCO, LLC d/b/a/ Cloud Nine Services, within two years of becoming a financial holding company, subject to any extension of the two-year period.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits
Financial statements required by this item will be filed by amendment to this Form 8-K no later than 71 calendar days after the date hereof.


SIGNATURES

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
Date: January 6, 2023 By:
/S/ BARRYSLOANE
Barry Sloane
Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board


Attachments

Disclaimer

Newtek Business Services Corp. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
09:37pNewtek Business Services : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
09:18pNewtek Business Services Corp. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Finan..
AQ
04:42pNewtek Business Services Closes National Bank of New York City Acquisition
MT
02:21pNewtek Business Services Corp. To Ho : 30 am ET to Discuss the Company's NewtekOne® Rebran..
GL
02:21pNewtek Business Services Corp. Completes Acquisition of National Bank of New York City
GL
02:21pNewtek Business Services Corp. To Ho : 30 am ET
GL
02:21pNewtek Business Services Corp. Completes Acquisition of National Bank of New York City
GL
2022Newtek Business Services Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87,8 M - 72,9 M
Net income 2022 45,5 M - 37,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,30x
Yield 2022 17,6%
Capitalization 381 M 381 M 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Newtek Business Services Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,60 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry Sloane Chief Executive Officer
John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President-Finance
Michael Adam Schwartz Chief Legal & Compliance officer
Salvatore F. Mulia Independent Director
Richard J. Salute Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.0.86%381
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.23%11 328
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.08%6 901
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-0.98%5 278
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.16%5 015
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.11%3 476