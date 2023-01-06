Newtek Business Services : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K









On January 6, 2023, Newtek Business Services Corp. (the "Company") completed the previously announced acquisition of the National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC" and the "Acquisition," respectively), a national bank regulated and supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, pursuant to which the Company acquired from the NBNYC shareholders all of the issued and outstanding stock of NBNYC for $20 million. (See Stock Purchase Agreement annexed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 2, 2021.) NBNYC has been renamed Newtek Bank, National Association ("Newtek Bank, N.A.") and has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company has contributed to Newtek Bank, N.A. $31 million of cash and two of the Company's portfolio companies, Newtek Business Lending, LLC ("NBL") and Small Business Lending, LLC ("SBL"). The Company has also filed with the SEC a Form N-54C, Notification of Withdrawal of Election to be Subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940, and has ceased to be a business development company as of January 6, 2023. As a result of the Acquisition, the Company is now a financial holding company subject to the regulation and supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The Company will no longer qualify as a regulated investment company for federal income tax purposes and will no longer qualify for accounting treatment as an investment company. As a result, in addition to Newtek Bank, N.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries, NBL and SBL, the following Newtek portfolio companies and subsidiaries will now be consolidated non-bank subsidiaries in the Company's financial statements: Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC; Newtek Merchant Solutions, LLC; Mobil Money, LLC; CDS Business Services, Inc. d/b/a Newtek Business Credit Solutions; PMTWorks Payroll, LLC d/b/a Newtek Payroll and Benefits Solutions; Newtek Insurance Agency, LLC; Titanium Asset Management LLC; Newtek Business Services Holdco 6, Inc; Newtek Commercial Lending, Inc.; Excel WebSolutions, LLC; Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc and POS on Cloud, LLC, d/b/a Newtek Payment Systems. In addition, as a result of commitments made to the Federal Reserve, the Company will divest or otherwise terminate the activities conducted by Excel WebSolutions, LLC and Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc., including its subsidiary SIDCO, LLC d/b/a/ Cloud Nine Services, within two years of becoming a financial holding company, subject to any extension of the two-year period.





