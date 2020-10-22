Newtek CEO, Barry Sloane, to Host Webinar to Discuss the Future of Payroll and Benefits in a Post-Pandemic World

Log in
10/22/2020 | 10:35am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that Newtek’s CEO, Barry Sloane, and the experts from Newtek’s Payroll and Benefits Solutions portfolio company, will host a webinar to discuss the future of payroll and benefits in a post-pandemic world on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT. The webinar will discuss timely, important topics in the areas of payroll, tax, health insurance, benefits and human resource concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing economic landscape that will follow in the post-pandemic world.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are currently living in a rapidly changing environment. Payroll Protection Program loan forgiveness, tax policy changes, employees working remotely and the changing environment of health insurance are all very important topics for business owners and their employees in today’s environment. Please join us for a high-level discussion, followed by a question-and-answer session, for all business owners and their Human Resource staff. We look forward to presenting to you.”

To participate in this webinar, you can register through the following link. Please note that space is limited. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/payroll-health-benefits-in-a-post-covid-world-tickets-124778799749

If you have any questions, please contact Newtek Payroll and Benefits at 1-855-763-9835 or email info@NewtekOne.com.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory FinancingInsurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.   Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

Primary Logo

