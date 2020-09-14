Newton Resources : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1231)
Date as postmarked
Dear Non-Registered Holders of Securities of the Company,
Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website
We are pleased to notify you that the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Corporate Communication") of Newton Resources Ltd (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.newton-resources.com.
If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form (Note 1) and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will be deemed to have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications (Note 2) of the Company in printed form in the language selected on the Request Form.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Newton Resources Ltd
Luk Yue Kan
Company Secretary
Encl.
Notes:
-
The Request Form can also be downloaded from the Company's website (www.newton-resources.com).
-
"corporate communications" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to the annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
|
|
REQUEST FORM 申請表格
|
To: Newton Resources Ltd ("Newton", stock code: 1231)
|
致： 新礦資源有限公司（「新礦資源」，股份代號：1231）
|
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
合和中心54樓
I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and all future Corporate Communications (Note 1) of Newton: 本人╱ 吾等要求收取新礦資源截至2020年6月30日止6個月的中期報告及日後所有公司通訊（附註1）的：
in printed English version only (by post) ; or 只收取英文版印刷本（經郵遞）；或
in printed Chinese version only (by post) ; or 只收取中文版印刷本（經郵遞）；或
in both printed English and Chinese versions (by post) (Note 2). 同時收取英文及中文版印刷本（經郵遞）（附註2）。
(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box and complete your details in the space provided below.) （請在適當的空格內劃上「X 」號，並在下列提供的空位上填妥 閣下的資料。）
|
Signature（簽名）
|
|
|
Date（日期）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name（姓名）
|
|
|
（English 英文）
|
|
（Chinese 中文）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Please use BLOCK LETTERS 請以大楷填寫）
Contact telephone number（聯絡電話號碼）
Notes 附註：
-
"Corporate Communications" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by Newton for the information or action of holders of any of its securities or the investing public, as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to the annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy
form.
「公司通訊」指按《香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則》第1.01條所定義，新礦資源刊發或將刊發予其任何證券持有人或投資大眾以供參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、 中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
-
By completing and returning this Request Form, you will be deemed to have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of Newton in printed form in the language selected above.
當 閣下填妥及寄回申請表格， 閣下將被視為已明確地表明擬按以上所選擇的語言版本收取新礦資源日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes but is not limited to your name, mailing address, contact telephone number, e-mail address, and/or your choice.
本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括但不限於 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址、聯絡電話號碼、電郵地址、及╱或 閣下之選擇。
Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant corporate communication(s).Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
本公司可就上述用途可能將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記處及╱或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等 個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
閣下有權根據私隱條例之條款分別查閱及╱或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及╱或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過下列途徑以書面方式提出：
|
By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer
|
郵寄：
|
香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
|
卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
|
私隱條例事務主任
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下）
|
|
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
|
|
|
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
to return the Request Form to us.
|
卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
No postage stamp is required for local mailing.
|
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37
|
寄回此表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
|
Hong Kong 香港
|
Newton Resources (1231)
|
如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Newton Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC