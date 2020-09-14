Newton Resources : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1231)

Date as postmarked

Dear Non-Registered Holders of Securities of the Company,

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website

We are pleased to notify you that the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Corporate Communication") of Newton Resources Ltd (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.newton-resources.com.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form (Note 1) and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will be deemed to have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications (Note 2) of the Company in printed form in the language selected on the Request Form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Newton Resources Ltd

Luk Yue Kan

Company Secretary

