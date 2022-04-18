Newtopia : Annual Financial Statements 31-Dec-21 & 2020

Annual Financial Statements

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NEWTOPIA INC. December 31, 2021 and 2020 Table of Contents Page Management's responsibility for financial reporting 1 Independent auditor's report 2 Statements of financial position 5 Statements of loss and comprehensive loss 6 Statements of changes in equity (deficit) 7 Statements of cash flows 8 Notes to the financial statements 9 - 41

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

To the Shareholders of Newtopia Inc.

The accompanying financial statements of Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") are the responsibility of management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The financial statements have been prepared by management, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the financial position date. In the opinion of management, the financial statements have been prepared with acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. The finance department assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling its responsibility. The Board of Directors meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with the established financial standards and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

MNP LLP, the Company's independent auditors have audited the 2021 and 2020 financial statements and their report is presented herein. The auditors have full and unrestricted access to the Board of Directors.

Jeff Ruby

Edmond Lem

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial OfficerToronto, Ontario April 4, 2022

Page 1

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Newtopia Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Newtopia Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficit) and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the company incurred a comprehensive loss during the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.