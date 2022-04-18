Newtopia : MD&A 31-Dec-21

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Dated: April 4, 2022

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Introduction

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is provided to enable readers to assess the results of the operations and financial condition for Newtopia for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A is dated April 4, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). Unless the context indicates otherwise, references to "Newtopia", "the Company", "we", "us" and "our" in this MD&A refer to Newtopia Inc. and its operations.

Forward-looking information

Certain information included in this MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements made in "Business Overview", "Results from Operations", "Debt Operations", "Debt-Profile" and other statements concerning Newtopia's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this MD&A is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, assumptions may not be correct and objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

Although Newtopia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information is reasonable and represents the Company's projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: ability to maintain and expand its customer base with products that result in lasting health benefits to customers; ability to invest in technology as tools to support and enhance the customer experience; risks of regulatory changes applicable to the healthcare industry in the United States; general economic conditions that we operate in; and the ability to raise financing to fund capital expenditures and operations. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information included in this MD&A is made as of the date of this MD&A and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this MD&A.

Management undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Business Overview

Newtopia was incorporated on May 9, 2008, pursuant to the provisions under the Ontario Business Corporations Act. The Company's head office is located at 4101 Yonge Street, Suite 706, Toronto, Ontario, M2P 1N6.

On May 4, 2020, the Company commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NEWU". On August 26, 2021 Newtopia also listed on the U.S. OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker "NEWUF". With this listing both in the U.S. and Canada, the Company broaden its reach and increased visibility for U.S. investors, while providing greater liquidity in its stock.

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. Newtopia leverages precision health tools (including genetic testing and behavioural evaluations) to develop and implement personalized experiences combining the best of human intervention (health coaches or "Inspirators") with the best of digital interaction. Through habit change and lifestyle intervention, individuals at risk of developing preventable chronic disease improve their habits around their physical and mental health. The Company partners with insurers and employers (primarily in the United States) and focuses its efforts on employees or members at risk of developing chronic diseases including, but not limited to, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke or fatty liver disease. Each personalized program aims to sustainably reduce the five primary metabolic risk factors of chronic disease, including (1) waist circumference or BMI, (2) blood pressure, (3) blood glucose, (4) triglycerides, and (5) cholesterol, along with mental and emotional health risk factors, thereby delivering proven meaningful and growing healthcare risk reduction to individuals and cost savings to risk-bearing employers or insurers. While many population and disease management companies today focus on either managing those with chronic disease or offering general wellness or engagement solutions across the entire member population, the Company's platform instead targets the approximately 50% to 80% at-risk population. Newtopia enables participants to sustainably change habits, maintain health, avoid or reduce their likelihood of developing chronic disease and reduce exorbitant healthcare costs in the United States by delivering clinical and cost savings outcomes proven to grow and improve over time.

The Company's personalized habit change platform focuses on physical and mental health risk reduction (i.e. whole person care) rather than disease management or aesthetic weight loss. The Company believes it is time to get ahead of the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and focus on sustainable prevention rather than disease management. The key to achieving sustainable risk and cost reduction is a focus on building confidence and habit change as opposed to increasing knowledge and education. While disease prevention is still limited in the market, most disease prevention guidelines and offerings focus on teaching a "one-size-fits-all" curriculum in order to build greater knowledge of how to live a healthier lifestyle. Built on similar assumptions as those within the dominant one-size-fits-all education model, the end goal of curriculum-based prevention is to educate individuals in order to build enough knowledge that will hopefully translate into the appropriate behaviour changes to reduce risk. However, in a personalized habit change model, the ultimate goal is not to teach and build knowledge; rather, it is to inspire and instill confidence in order to build new progressive habits and reduce risk. The biggest advantage of a habit change platform relative to a learning platform is sustainability and growth of outcomes and cost savings. With a habit change platform, the value increases over 12 and 24 months (and beyond) as opposed to producing short-term outcomes within the first few months, with both clinical risk factors and costs returning thefollowing year. Therefore, habit change platforms produce a higher level of engagement, clinical risk reduction and cost savings that grow over time compared to many existing knowledge-based models.

The Company's patented persuasive enterprise technology platform converges genetic testing and the latest social and behavioural science with real-time online human coaching and a cutting-edge virtual platform, wireless tracking devices, personalized gamification and a curated social health network to ensure lasting results at scale and a strong return on investment for risk-bearing insurers.

The Company markets to individuals (employees of the self-insured employer market or members of private and public health plans) covered by risk-bearing insurers that have out-of-range physical and mental health risk factors and is paid by the risk-bearing insurer on behalf of the member. These out-of-range factors can be identified by leveraging existing risk identification data including in-person biometric test outcomes, online health risk assessments, claims or risk screener data. Eligible at-risk individuals are offered an exclusive invitation to enroll. Once enrolled, they are referred to as participants, and complete a personal profile which helps the Company understand their personality type, level of motivation, readiness to change, eating habits, activity level and underlying social determinants of health. Participants are then personality-matched with a Company Inspirator who acts as a personal health coach and works with each participant to build confidence and develop new progressive habits with respect to nutrition, exercise and behavioural/mental well-being. Participants and Inspirators meet virtually which leverages a combination of online video, text messaging, email or telephone. The use of virtual care has been part of the Newtopia program since day one, enabling the company to continue to provide whole person care despite lockdowns as a result of the global pandemic.

In addition to working with a health coach, participants are also provided tools for success in their personal program. These tools can include a genetic test, smart scale, activity tracker, access to a personalized mobile app and measuring tape for measuring waist circumference. The Company's mobile platform provides participants access to their Inspirator, video lessons, reporting from bio-sensors, goals, messaging, and their progress from anywhere in the world. It also helps to extend the relationship between participant and Inspirator, and increase accountability and engagement between coaching sessions.

Newtopia is a pioneer in leveraging genetic testing primarily for behaviour change and engagement purposes. Newtopia's genetic testing allows the Company to help participants understand if they have inherited any genetic factors that may be having an impact on their physical and mental health and to personalize lifestyle recommendations by gaining a deeper understanding of how genes impact an individual's risk. The genetic test is designed specifically to look for genetic characteristics related to physical and mental health as well as lifestyle management. The Company provides specific genetically-driven recommendations that are evidence and guideline-based for nutrition, exercise and behaviour management to combat the potential effect of those genetic characteristics. These recommendations could include changes in the proportion of fats, carbohydrates and proteins the participant eats, the form and intensity of exercise required to burn a sufficient number of calories and appropriate behavioural and mental health support and exercises related to satiety signals, cravings and resilience to stress. These genetically driven recommendations are then incorporated into the participant's personalized lifestyle plan to further refine and personalize each participant's experience in order to create more durable habit change. Newtopia's Innovation Lab is frequently working on identifying new genes that could prove helpful in chronic disease prevention. Recently, the BDNF gene, which gauges reliance to stress, was add to Newtopia's genetic profiling.

In addition to its whole person care solution for lowering risk for broad chronic disease prevention, Newtopia delivers individualized support through the following personalized program focus areas:

1. Habit Change and Resiliency

2. Weight Management

3. Diabetes Prevention

4. Hypertension and Heart Health

5. Healthy Living with Diabetes

Corporate Update

Revenue during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $2,402,793 and $10,455,848 decreased by 3% and 8%, respectively over the same periods of the previous year. The Company's revenue and growth has faced strong headwinds since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. 2020 revenue was also bolstered by a novel incentivized program that launched January 2020 prior to the global shut down in the second quarter by one of its Fortune 500 financial services customers. In June 2021, Newtopia was granted expanded marketing opportunities within the employee population of an existing Fortune 50 health services client. The strong response in enrolments during June carried over into the third quarter. However, as companies started returning to normal operations following the rollout of effective vaccines, the emergence of Omicron as the dominant Covid 19 strain in the last quarter of 2021 caused some governments and businesses to reinstate previously relaxed physical distancing protocols.

Operating expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $2,782,721 have decreased by 34%, over the same period of the previous year. The decrease is largely driven by reduced senior level resources and compensation costs. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses were consistent with the same period of the previous year.

Net loss and comprehensive loss during the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 39% and was substantially consistent during the twelve months over the same periods of the previous year (+1%). The reduced losses are a result of the decline in operating expenses.

On September 15, 2021, the Company issued $2,545,000 debenture units that included non-convertible debentures and commons share purchase warrants. The debentures will mature on September 15, 2023 and are secured by the assets of the Company and bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum payable quarterly in arrears in cash. The capital injection was a condition for the refinancing of the Company's credit facility with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank and the waiver of breaches by the Company of its cash runway covenant.

On September 30, 2021, the Company accordingly amended the credit facility for an increased revolving credit facility of $7.5 million, up from the $5.0 million in funding secured previously. This new credit facility, along with the $2.5 million private placement offering, doubles the amount of growth capital available to the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will strategically leverage these funds to: (i) hire additional Inspirators for its growing participant base, (ii) expand its sales and marketing teams and (iii) advance its habit change technology to improve efficiencies and drive increased margins.

Board of Directors

During the fiscal year 2021, Newtopia announced the appointment of Roger Poirier, CFA to the Company's Board of Directors. With Mr. Poirier's appointment, Newtopia has expanded its Board of Directors to include five directors. Mr. Poirier has more than three decades of capital markets, finance and M&A experience and will serve on Newtopia's Audit Committee.