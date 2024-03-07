Collaboration Leverages Newtopia's Proven Platform to Help Participants Create Positive Lifelong Habits that Reduce Chronic Metabolic Disease Burden While Improving Clinical Outcomes.

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, and Arvest Bank ("Arvest"), a leading community-focused bank with more than $27 billion in assets, today announced a partnership to reduce chronic metabolic disease burden among Arvest's benefited population while helping participants establish healthy habits for life.

Newtopia's philosophy of humans-helping-humans, amplified by technology, continues to generate industry leading engagement, with 70% engagement across year-1 and proven medical cost savings of $1,464 per enrolled participant, as demonstrated in a randomized controlled trial sponsored and published by Aetna.

Newtopia is strategically aligned with Arvest's evolving Wellness Program, which focuses on improving health outcomes and helping associates and their families lead happier, healthier lives. Through this partnership, each Arvest participant will be personality-matched with a dedicated Inspirator (health coach). Individualized journeys are tailored to each participant based on their behavior genetics, influences such as family health history, social determinants of health, readiness-to-change, and personal preferences and goals.

"We're honored to help Arvest with its goal of shrinking their population's burden and risk of chronic metabolic disease, using Newtopia's proven platform," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "We also couldn't be happier that Arvest has joined the efforts in Northwest Arkansas, spearheaded by Alice Walton's Heartland Whole Health Institute, to leverage personalized whole health coaching to improve quality of life, health outcomes and costs throughout the region."

"We are very excited to offer this program to our associates as part of our Total Rewards package at Arvest," said Michelle Van Schenck, Executive Director of Total Rewards at Arvest. "Wellness is multidimensional, and we want our associates to feel valued and included in every stage of life and health. Newtopia can support associates in their wellness journey, and we look forward to this partnership."

About Newtopia



Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or X .

About Arvest Bank

With more than $27 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-focused financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Arvest was recently recognized by J.D. Power for its outstanding mobile banking experience. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com.

