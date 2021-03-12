Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated    NTWN

NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING, INCORPORATED

(NTWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, TLRY, CBLI, and AKER Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/12/2021 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

                                                                                 CONTACT: 
                                                                          Joshua Rubin, Esq.
                                                                              WeissLaw LLP
                                                                    1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
                                                                        New York, NY  10036
                                                                             (212) 682-3025
                                                                             (888) 593-4771
                                                                   stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each Aphria share they own. Upon closing, TLRY shareholders will only own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you own TLRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tlry/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity. If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/aker

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ntwn-tlry-cbli-and-aker-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301246565.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING, INCORPORATED
03:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, TLRY, CBLI, and AKER Shareholders..
PR
02/16NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
02/09NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regula..
AQ
2020NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
2020NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INC  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
2020NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
2020NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
2020NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
2019NEWTOWN LANE MARKETING INC  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ