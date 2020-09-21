Newtree : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Huasheng International Holding Limited
華盛國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1323)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Huasheng International Holding Limited has set up three committees (the "Committees"). The table below provides membership information of the Board and Committees on which the Board members serve with effect from 21 September 2020.
|
|
Committees
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Directors
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Wai Sing
|
|
|
|
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Kin Lung
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Jeffrey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent non-executive Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Kwok Kam Tim
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tso Ping Cheong, Brian
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Kwok Tai, James
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
Chairman of the relevant Committee
|
|
|
|
M
|
Member of the relevant Committee
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 21 September 2020
