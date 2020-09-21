Log in
Newtree : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/21/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Huasheng International Holding Limited

華盛國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1323)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Huasheng International Holding Limited has set up three committees (the "Committees"). The table below provides membership information of the Board and Committees on which the Board members serve with effect from 21 September 2020.

Committees

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Executive Directors

Mr. Wong Wai Sing

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chan Kin Lung

Mr. Wong Jeffrey

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Kwok Kam Tim

C

C

M

Mr. Tso Ping Cheong, Brian

M

M

C

Mr. Li Kwok Tai, James

M

M

M

Notes:

C

Chairman of the relevant Committee

M

Member of the relevant Committee

Hong Kong, 21 September 2020

