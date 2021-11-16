MCT:Diamond Hole-Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth

ASX RELEASE: 17 November 2021

First Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth

First diamond hole at the Leipold Prospect intersects an exciting 12.25 metre intercept of Leipold mineralisation encountered from 191.45 to 203.7.

Whilst assays are pending, the laminated quartz veining, intense alteration and a wide suite of sulphide mineralogy confirm this is the Leipold lode.

This is the deepest hole drilled to date at Leipold and may have extended mineralisation for at least a further 50 metres down dip and vertically from surface to approximately 180 metres.

Information derived from this core hole will assist in the Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") of Leipold, which is subject to the completion of further diamond drilling currently underway.

Further infill diamond drilling is scheduled, including another hole to extend this intercept a further 100 metres down dip.

Assays from the RC component of the recent drilling programme are expected to be available in late November/early December.

Metalicity Limited (ASX: MCT) ("MCT" or "Company") is pleased to announce the return of a significant, 12.25- metre-wide intercept of the Leipold lode a further 50 metres down dip from the previously deepest mineralised zone, at the Kookynie Gold Project1 in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia, approximately 60 kilometres south southwest of Leonora. This is the first diamond drill hole into the Leipold prospect which has been drilled to test extensions and provide data required for the finalisation of the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate.

1Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Achieves Earn-In On The Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold Projects" dated 20th May 2021 with Nex Metals Explorations Ltd, ASX:NME. As reported on 20 May, Metalicity now has a 51% and controlling interest in both the

Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold projects, please refer to Figure 2.

Commenting on the drilling results, Metalicity CEO, Justin Barton said:

"The observation of Leipold mineralisation at these depths is truly exciting, and significantly extends our observations to date. We continue to push forward and explore and develop the Kookynie Gold Project and it is fantastic to be rewarded with such an observation. Significant additional data is being obtained from this diamond core drilling and although assays and metallurgical test work is pending, initial density work will be carried out on these samples, along with the information derived from the other core holes scheduled, to finalise the Mineral Resource Estimate."

"We eagerly await the assay results and further developments from the diamond core drilling expected in the coming weeks. This progress further enhances our proposition that the acceleration and development of this Project should be consolidated under the control of a single entity to best provide a step change in value for all shareholders"