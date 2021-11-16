MCT:Diamond Hole-Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth
11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
ASX RELEASE: 17 November 2021
First Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth
First diamond hole at the Leipold Prospect intersects an exciting 12.25 metre intercept of Leipold mineralisation encountered from 191.45 to 203.7.
Whilst assays are pending, the laminated quartz veining, intense alteration and a wide suite of sulphide mineralogy confirm this is the Leipold lode.
This is the deepest hole drilled to date at Leipold and may have extended mineralisation for at least a further 50 metres down dip and vertically from surface to approximately 180 metres.
Information derived from this core hole will assist in the Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") of Leipold, which is subject to the completion of further diamond drilling currently underway.
Further infill diamond drilling is scheduled, including another hole to extend this intercept a further 100 metres down dip.
Assays from the RC component of the recent drilling programme are expected to be available in late November/early December.
Metalicity Limited (ASX: MCT) ("MCT" or "Company") is pleased to announce the return of a significant, 12.25- metre-wide intercept of the Leipold lode a further 50 metres down dip from the previously deepest mineralised zone, at the Kookynie Gold Project1 in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia, approximately 60 kilometres south southwest of Leonora. This is the first diamond drill hole into the Leipold prospect which has been drilled to test extensions and provide data required for the finalisation of the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate.
1Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Achieves Earn-In On The Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold Projects" dated 20thMay 2021 with Nex Metals Explorations Ltd, ASX:NME.As reported on 20 May, Metalicity now has a 51% and controlling interest in both the
Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold projects, please refer to Figure 2.
Commenting on the drilling results, Metalicity CEO, Justin Barton said:
"The observation of Leipold mineralisation at these depths is truly exciting, and significantly extends our observations to date. We continue to push forward and explore and develop the Kookynie Gold Project and it is fantastic to be rewarded with such an observation. Significant additional data is being obtained from this diamond core drilling and although assays and metallurgical test work is pending, initial density work will be carried out on these samples, along with the information derived from the other core holes scheduled, to finalise the Mineral Resource Estimate."
"We eagerly await the assay results and further developments from the diamond core drilling expected in the coming weeks. This progress further enhances our proposition that the acceleration and development of this Project should be consolidated under the control of a single entity to best provide a step change in value for all shareholders"
Figure 1 - Leipold Plane of Vein Section with recent drilling*.
2
Drilling To Date
An initial 5 core holes for Leipold and a further 2 core holes at McTavish are planned, which will allow the Company to finalise the MRE in the near future. The initial first hole from Leipold has illustrated that the Leipold lode continues for a considerable distance down dip, with follow up scheduled during this diamond core programme.
The observations from this first core hole at Leipold include a significant width of a hanging wall laminated quartz vein, a foot wall laminated quartz vein, and highly altered and sulphide rich interstitial material between the two quartz veins. Notably, previous intersections from RC chips alluded to a rich hanging and footwall quartz vein with the interstitial material still carrying grade. To confirm that mineralisation continues to these depths is an exciting development for Leipold.
With the diamond core drilling continuing, the company will keep the market informed as information becomes available and is then verified. The presence of this observed mineralisation bodes incredibly well for Leipold; however, the Company cautions readers as we do not have assay results for this intersection at the time of announcement and will not be expected for a number of weeks. The mineralisation assemblage and nature of the host rocks is incredibly exciting and shows that the Leipold structure continues at depth (relatively shallow depths now), and we await assays to confirm with great anticipation.
Please refer to Figure Three for the annotated core photos illustrating the Company's observations:
Figure 2 - Kookynie Prospect Locality Map with mineralised trends.
3
Figure 3 - Leipold Prospect Core Photos.
4
This Announcement is approved by the Board of Metalicity Limited.
ENQUIRIES
Investors
Justin Barton
CEO
+61 8 6500 0202 jbarton@metalicity.com.au
Metalicity confirms that the Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of "exploration results" that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the "exploration results" in the relevant announcements referenced apply and have not materially changed.
Competent Person Statement
Information in this report that relates to Exploration results and targets is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr. Jason Livingstone, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Livingstone is an employee and a shareholder of Metalicity Limited. Mr. Livingstone has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Livingstone consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
Note
This Announcement is designed to also supplement for Nex Metals Exploration as it relates to our farm-in agreement as announced on the 6th May 2019 titled "Metalicity Farms Into Prolific Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold Projects, WA".
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements:
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, resource risk, metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks in the countries and states in which the Company operates or supplies or sells product to, and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes; and
may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
5
