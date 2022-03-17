Nex Metals Explorations : Replacement Target's Statement

Replacement Target's statement

In response to the offer by Metalicity Limited (ACN 086 839 992) to acquire all of your ordinary shares in Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (ACN 124 706 449)

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with it, please consult your stockbroker or other professional adviser: or telephone the company on 0436 121 809.

The directors of Nex Metals Explorations Ltd unanimously recommend that, in the absence of a higher offer, you

REJECT

METALICITY LIMITED'S OFFER

TO REJECT METALICITY LIMITED'S OFFER DO NOTHING. Take NO ACTION in relation to all documents sent to you by Metalicity.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should consult your financial, legal or other professional adviser without delay.

This Replacement Target's Statement is dated 17 March 2022. This Replacement Target's Statement is ordered by the Takeover Panel to replace the Original Target's Statement dated 29 October 2021

Legal Adviser Financial Adviser

