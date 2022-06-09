Log in
    NME   AU000000NME3

NEX METALS EXPLORATIONS LIMITED

(NME)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:06 2022-06-06 pm EDT
0.0300 AUD    0.00%
Nex Metals Explorations : Supplementary Target's Statement

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
For personal use only

NEX METALS

EXPLORATIONS LTD

ACN 124 706 449

FIRST SUPPLEMENTARY TARGET'S STATEMENT

Prepared in response to the unsolicited, off-market takeover bid by Metalicity Limited (ACN 086 839 992) (MCT) to acquire all of your ordinary fully paid shares in NEX METALS EXPLORATIONS LTD (ACN 124 706 449) (NME).

  1. IMPORTANT INFORMATION
    This document is the FIRST supplementary target's statement issued by NME under section 644 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (FIRST Supplementary
    Target's Statement) and is supplementary to Nex Metal's Replacement Target's
    Statement dated and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 17 March 2022 (Replacement Target's Statement) in relation to the off-market takeover offer by MCT for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of NME (Offer).
    This First Supplementary Target Statement is required by the Takeovers Panel pursuant to its orders dated 28 April 2022.
    This FIRST Supplementary Target's Statement is dated 31 May 2022 and was lodged with ASIC and given to ASX on that date. Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this FIRST
    Supplementary Target's Statement.
    Please consult your legal, financial or other professional adviser if you do not fully understand the contents of this FIRST Supplementary Target's Statement.
    A copy of this FIRST Supplementary Target's Statement will be available on Nex Metal's website at www.Nexmetals.comor the ASX announcements platform at https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/nme(ASX:NME).
    Capitalised terms used in this FIRST Supplementary Target's Statement have the same meaning given to them in the Replacement Target's Statement, unless defined otherwise in this First Supplementary Target's Statement or the context otherwise requires. Section 10 of the Replacement Target's Statement sets out certain rules of interpretation, which apply equally to this First Supplementary Target's Statement.
    Every reference to a specific page number refers to Nex Metal's Replacement
    Target Statement dated and lodged on 17 March 2022 (unless expressly stated otherwise).
  2. Page 2
    At page 2 of the Replacement Target Statement, the Company stated that:
    "NME also owns 100% of the prospective Kookynie Tailings Research Project".

For personal use only

The Kookynie Tailings Research Project (KTRP) is separate and distinct from the Kookynie Project, the subject of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA). The KTRP is notthe same as the Kookynie Project.

The KTRP is remnant tailings which are contained on tenement M40/61 which relates to previously mined and treated ore from previous operators over circa 100 years.

By contrast, the Kookynie Project relates to tenements which are part of the NME and MCT JVA.

NME considers that it owns 100% of the KTRP based on the provisions of the JVA as follows:

Clause 4.2 of the JVA provides:

Development Works not subject to Agreement

The Parties agree that any Development Works undertaken by NME whether prior to or following the Effective Date is not subject of this Agreement.

Clause 1.1 of the JVA defines development as the development of a commercial mining operation for Minerals.

NME Instigated commercial mining operations in relation to the KTRP as of 9/1/2017 (see ASX announcement of the same date)

Furthermore, NME has operated the KTRP prior to the commencement of the JVA. (Please refer to ASX announcements dated 13/10/2017 and 9/11/2017).

Following the commencement of the JVA with MCT, NME conducted and performed 100% of the works on the KTRP. In accordance with clause 4.2 of the JVA, any works commenced prior to the JVA formation are exempted from the JV and therefore MCT has no basis of claim for any projects outside of the JVA.

MCT disputes that NME owns the KTRP. As at the date of this First Supplementary Target's Statement, MCT has neither initiated the formal dispute resolution process pursuant to the JVA or made any other claim to a Court, Tribunal or judicial body for a declaration of ownership of the KTRP.

3. Page 3

The Statement: "Given NME's superior asset holding…":

Should be replaced with:

"Given NME's strong asset holding…":

For personal use only

And should be read in conjunction with:

NME owns a 49% interest in the Kookynie Project and 100% interest of the KTRP (as outlined in Page 2 above).

As set out below, NME considers that it holds a strong asset holding position for the reasons below:

    1. NME owns 100% of the KTRP (see section 2 above);
    2. NME owns 49% of the Kookynie Project.
  2. Page 4
    The statement: "NME Shareholders would currently realise a loss by accepting the MCT Offer"
    Is to be read in conjunction with:
    NME shareholders would clearly lose value by accepting the MCT offer compared to selling their shares for the market value. The current and recent trading prices of NME shares is at a premium to the implied value of the MCT Offer. Therefore, NME shareholders would realise a loss in value by accepting the MCT Offer.
    This differs from any profit or loss for tax purposes that an individual shareholder may or may not realise. Individual shareholder circumstances are not considered, as is made clear in NME's Replacement Target's Statement.
    The reference on Page 4 of the Replacement Target's Statement to Section 6 of the Replacement Target's Statement is to be removed.
  3. Page 5
    The Statement: "NME regards Kookynie Tailings as "low-hanging fruit" and able to be monetised in the near term"
    Is to be replaced with:
    "NME regards Kookynie Tailings as being able to be monetised in the near term"
    See above at Page 2 for explanation of ownership of the KTRP by NME.
    NME intends to commence processing the ore from the KTRP within the next 6 months.
    The tailings are ore which have previously been processed and is a stockpiled at the tailings dam on the tenement M40/61. NME has already drilled and assayed the contents of the KTRP (refer to previous ASX announcements of NME dated 13/10/2017, 9/11/2017, 22/11/2017 and 25/1/2018).

For personal use only

NME considers that processing the ore at the KTRP (subject to market and economic conditions at the material time) will return a positive cashflow result to NME. NME will use its proprietary Nex Technologies to commence the processing of the ore, which means processing of the ore can be done on-site at the tenement and will eliminate transport costs for offsite processing elsewhere.

NME commenced the trial processing of the tailings during on 29 July 2020. This is now on hold pending a capital raising under a proposed rights issue. Please refer to the ASX platform for NME announcements dated [29/07/2020, 21/10/2020, 17/11/2020 and 26/02/2021 with respect to the trial.

  1. Page 8
    The Statement: "50% JVA expenditure as per budget provided by MCT but not yet approved by the Joint Venture or called"
    Is to be read in conjunction with:
    MCT disputes the statement: "50% JVA expenditure as per budget provided by
    Metalicity but not yet approved by the Joint Venture or called."
    NME pursues its claim for expenditure made by MCT pursuant to the JVA.
    MCT pursues its claim for expenditure against NME, despite the objections of NME.
    NME, despite MCT's objections, issued Dispute Notices to MCT on 27 February 2022 and 3 March 2022 as prescribed pursuant to clause 27 of the JVA. NME disputes the validity of the JV Management Committee meetings and the retrospective cash calls of approximately $1,178,330.22 by MCT. MCT opposes the objection by NME in respect of the grounds of NME's Dispute Notices.
    MCT opposes to NME's Dispute Notices and issued a Dispute Notice on 22 April 2022 in relation to non-payment of the cash calls referred to above. In relation of MCT's cash call, NME opposes the claim of the Dispute Notice issued by MCT on 22 April 2022.
    The Dispute Notices issued by both NME and MCT are subject to ongoing negotiations and informal mediation meetings between the parties. Upon there being a resolution of the respective Dispute Notices, the resolution of the respective Dispute Notices will be announced by NME on the ASX Platform.
    If there is no mediated resolution between NME and MCT, the respective Dispute Notices and the contents contained within the respective Dispute Notices will be referred to the relevant courts for determination.
  2. Page 6
    The Statement: "NME is currently raising funding…"

For personal use only

Is to be read in conjunction with:

The Rights Issue proposed by NME is subject to Shareholder approval at a general meeting as per the Orders listed in the decision of Nex Metals Explorations Ltd [2021] ATP 12 dated 3 November 2021.

NME has prepared a Notice of Meeting for the proposed Rights Issue and has provided the draft of the Notice of Meeting to ASIC. ASIC is reviewing the draft Notice of Meeting, and subsequent to its review and there being no objection from ASIC or the Takeovers Panel, the Notice of Meeting will be issued to shareholders and announced on the ASX Platform. The timing of the general meeting pursuant to the Notice of Meeting will be held 28 days following the announcement of the Notice of Meeting on the ASX Platform and its issuance to shareholders.

  1. Page 7
    The statement:
    Better Value
    While MCT's Bidder's Statement offers NME shareholders 4.81 MCT shares for every 1 NME share, no cash is offered to NME shareholders.
    The Rights Issue offers better value to NME shareholders… is to be removed.
  2. Page 8
    The statement: "There is no certainty that NME will gain a relevant interest in more than 50% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Rights Issue in contrast is not subject to any conditions and would allow NME shareholders being able to receive the new shares in a shorter time frame".
    Is to be replaced with:
    "There is no certainty that MCT will gain a relevant interest in more than 50% of the issued share capital of the Company.".
  3. Page 8
    The Statement: "Nex under the joint venture agreement maintains in its own right the first right to all processing (Using Nex Technologies) from the joint venture tenements and all the rights to the KTRP which would provide significant incomes to NME alone".
    Is to be read in conjunction with:
    In respect of the processing of the KTPR and the ownership of the ore by NME, please see above at Page 2.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nex Metals Exploration Limited published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
