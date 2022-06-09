Nex Metals Explorations : Supplementary Target's Statement

The Kookynie Tailings Research Project (KTRP) is separate and distinct from the Kookynie Project, the subject of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA). The KTRP is notthe same as the Kookynie Project.

The KTRP is remnant tailings which are contained on tenement M40/61 which relates to previously mined and treated ore from previous operators over circa 100 years.

By contrast, the Kookynie Project relates to tenements which are part of the NME and MCT JVA.

NME considers that it owns 100% of the KTRP based on the provisions of the JVA as follows:

Clause 4.2 of the JVA provides:

Development Works not subject to Agreement

The Parties agree that any Development Works undertaken by NME whether prior to or following the Effective Date is not subject of this Agreement.

Clause 1.1 of the JVA defines development as the development of a commercial mining operation for Minerals.

NME Instigated commercial mining operations in relation to the KTRP as of 9/1/2017 (see ASX announcement of the same date)

Furthermore, NME has operated the KTRP prior to the commencement of the JVA. (Please refer to ASX announcements dated 13/10/2017 and 9/11/2017).

Following the commencement of the JVA with MCT, NME conducted and performed 100% of the works on the KTRP. In accordance with clause 4.2 of the JVA, any works commenced prior to the JVA formation are exempted from the JV and therefore MCT has no basis of claim for any projects outside of the JVA.

MCT disputes that NME owns the KTRP. As at the date of this First Supplementary Target's Statement, MCT has neither initiated the formal dispute resolution process pursuant to the JVA or made any other claim to a Court, Tribunal or judicial body for a declaration of ownership of the KTRP.

3. Page 3

The Statement: "Given NME's superior asset holding…":

Should be replaced with:

"Given NME's strong asset holding…":