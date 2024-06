Nexa Resources Atacocha SAA, formerly Compania Minera Atacocha SAA, is a Peru-based company, which is primarily engaged in the exploration of mineral depots and production of lead, zinc and copper concentrates. The Company mainly focuses on the operation of treatment plant and mining center located in the districts of San Francisco de Asis de Yarusyacan and Yanacancha, region of Pasco. The Company is also active in the generation of electric power. The Company’s major shareholder is Compania Minera Milpo SAA.