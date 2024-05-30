Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Nexa Resources S.A.

Reporting Year

From 2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-29

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E324915

Original Submission

Identification Number

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa

(optional field)

Recursos Minerais SA.

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Position Title

Jose Carlos Del Valle

Senior Vice President of Finance and Group Chief

Date

2024-05-29

Financial Officer

Country

Brazil

Brazil

Brazil

Brazil

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Payee Name1

Federal Government of Brazil

State Government of Minas Gerais

State Government of Mato Grosso

City of Aripuana

City of Amazonas

City of Chincha

City of Pasco

Community of Chavin

Community of Huancamachay

Community of Machcan

Community of San Francisco de Asís

de Yarusyacan

Community of San Juan de Milpo

Community of Ticlacayan

Topara Valley Agricultural Development

and Defense Association

Government of Peru

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Improvement Payments

Payments2

100,000

6,480,000

1,160,000

160,000

120,000

3,290,000

30,000

50,000

290,000

210,000

310,000

2,730,000

260,000

1,150,000

690,000

120,000

200,000

480,000

4,430,000

110,000

1,430,000

68,020,000

10,490,000

9,880,000

70,000

Total Amount paid to

Payee

7,740,000

280,000

3,320,000

340,000

210,000

3,040,000

1,410,000

690,000

120,000

200,000

480,000

4,430,000

110,000

1,430,000

88,460,000

Notes34

Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost

Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost

Additional Notes:

FX rate BRL to CAD 0.273 (Financial year end exchange rate) FX rate USD to CAD 1.325 (Financial year end exchange rate) FX rate PEN to CAD 0.3592 (Financial year end exchange rate)

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Brazil

Aripuanã

60,000

2230000

3,640,000

Brazil

Alto Moxotó

10,000

Brazil

AQ-001/2017

10,000

Brazil

AQ-001/2018

20,000

Brazil

AQ-006/2019

10,000

Brazil

AQ-007/2018

10,000

Brazil

Carajás

10,000

Brazil

Castanheira

50,000

Brazil

ERS

50,000

Brazil

Faixa Araguaia

100,000

Brazil

Jaguari

20,000

Brazil

Juruena

210,000

Brazil

JV-007/2017

60,000

Brazil

Morro Agudo

60,000

1,850,000

70,000

Brazil

Roosevelt

110,000

Brazil

Rurópolis

50,000

Brazil

São Julião

60,000

Brazil

Serrinha

10,000

Brazil

Tapajós MT

10,000

Brazil

Tapajós PA

50,000

Brazil

Vauthier

70,000

Brazil

Vazante

190,000

2,400,000

210,000

Production

Divide

Infrastructure

Bonuses

Improvement

Entitlements

nds

Payments

30,000

Total Amount

Notes23

paid by Project

5,960,000

10,000

10,000

20,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

50,000

50,000

100,000

20,000

210,000

60,000

1,980,000

110,000

50,000

60,000

10,000

10,000

50,000

70,000

2,800,000

Country

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Payments by Project

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production

Entitlements

Cañón Florida

250,000

Cerro Lindo

45,050,000

5,990,000

1,710,000

El Porvenir

20,360,000

3,300,000

1,030,000

El Carmen

120,000

Hilarión

110,000

Atacocha

2,110,000

1,200,000

480,000

Sinaycocha

1,290,000

AIJA

220,000

ALMACEN

120,000

Alpamarca

130,000

Chambara

230,000

Churek

50,000

Geronta Norte

50,000

Huarangayoc

50,000

Incasol

80,000

La Saucha

60,000

Lancones

110,000

Livias

110,000

Los Perdidos

30,000

Magistral

290,000

1,540,000

Divide Infrastructure

BonusesImprovement

nds Payments

210,000

2,390,0002,730,000

5,190,0001,150,000

40,000.00

410,000

70,000

Total Amount paid by Project

460,000

57,870,000

31,030,000

120,000

150,000

4,200,000

1,290,000

220,000

120,000

130,000

230,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

150,000

60,000

110,000

110,000

30,000

1,830,000

Notes23

Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost

Country

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Peru

Additional Notes3:

Payments by Project

Production

Divide

Infrastructure

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Bonuses

Improvement

Entitlements

nds

Payments

Mogol

30,000

Monica Lourdes

390,000

Pampa de Cobre

40,000

1,130,000

Paramonga

60,000

Patacancha

30,000

Punta Morada

250,000

Rumi Cobre 1

40,000

Rumi Cobre 3

10,000

Shalipayco

170,000

Talavaya

20,000

Unforgiven 1

30,000

Vanesa

100,000

FX rate BRL to CAD 0.273 (Financial year end exchange rate)

FX rate USD to CAD 1.325 (Financial year end exchange rate)

FX rate PEN to CAD 0.3592 (Financial year end exchange rate)

Total Amount

Notes23

paid by Project

30,000

390,000

1,170,000

60,000

30,000

250,000

40,000

10,000

170,000

20,000

30,000

100,000

