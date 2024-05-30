Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Nexa Resources S.A.
Reporting Year
From 2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-29
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E324915
Original Submission
Identification Number
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa
(optional field)
Recursos Minerais SA.
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Position Title
Jose Carlos Del Valle
Senior Vice President of Finance and Group Chief
Date
2024-05-29
Financial Officer
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Nexa Resources S.A.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa Recursos Minerais
SA.
Country
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Payee Name1
Federal Government of Brazil
State Government of Minas Gerais
State Government of Mato Grosso
City of Aripuana
City of Amazonas
City of Chincha
City of Pasco
Community of Chavin
Community of Huancamachay
Community of Machcan
Community of San Francisco de Asís
de Yarusyacan
Community of San Juan de Milpo
Community of Ticlacayan
Topara Valley Agricultural Development
and Defense Association
Government of Peru
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Improvement Payments
Payments2
100,000
6,480,000
1,160,000
160,000
120,000
3,290,000
30,000
50,000
290,000
210,000
310,000
2,730,000
260,000
1,150,000
690,000
120,000
200,000
480,000
4,430,000
110,000
1,430,000
68,020,000
10,490,000
9,880,000
70,000
Total Amount paid to
Payee
7,740,000
280,000
3,320,000
340,000
210,000
3,040,000
1,410,000
690,000
120,000
200,000
480,000
4,430,000
110,000
1,430,000
88,460,000
Notes34
Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost
Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost
Additional Notes:
FX rate BRL to CAD 0.273 (Financial year end exchange rate) FX rate USD to CAD 1.325 (Financial year end exchange rate) FX rate PEN to CAD 0.3592 (Financial year end exchange rate)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From: 2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity Name
Nexa Resources S.A.
Currency of the
CAD
Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El
Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa Recursos Minerais SA.
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Brazil
Aripuanã
60,000
2230000
3,640,000
Brazil
Alto Moxotó
10,000
Brazil
AQ-001/2017
10,000
Brazil
AQ-001/2018
20,000
Brazil
AQ-006/2019
10,000
Brazil
AQ-007/2018
10,000
Brazil
Carajás
10,000
Brazil
Castanheira
50,000
Brazil
ERS
50,000
Brazil
Faixa Araguaia
100,000
Brazil
Jaguari
20,000
Brazil
Juruena
210,000
Brazil
JV-007/2017
60,000
Brazil
Morro Agudo
60,000
1,850,000
70,000
Brazil
Roosevelt
110,000
Brazil
Rurópolis
50,000
Brazil
São Julião
60,000
Brazil
Serrinha
10,000
Brazil
Tapajós MT
10,000
Brazil
Tapajós PA
50,000
Brazil
Vauthier
70,000
Brazil
Vazante
190,000
2,400,000
210,000
Production
Divide
Infrastructure
Bonuses
Improvement
Entitlements
nds
Payments
30,000
Total Amount
Notes23
paid by Project
5,960,000
10,000
10,000
20,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
50,000
50,000
100,000
20,000
210,000
60,000
1,980,000
110,000
50,000
60,000
10,000
10,000
50,000
70,000
2,800,000
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From: 2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Nexa Resources S.A.
Currency of the
CAD
Report
Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El
Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa Recursos Minerais SA.
Country
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Payments by Project
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production
Entitlements
Cañón Florida
250,000
Cerro Lindo
45,050,000
5,990,000
1,710,000
El Porvenir
20,360,000
3,300,000
1,030,000
El Carmen
120,000
Hilarión
110,000
Atacocha
2,110,000
1,200,000
480,000
Sinaycocha
1,290,000
AIJA
220,000
ALMACEN
120,000
Alpamarca
130,000
Chambara
230,000
Churek
50,000
Geronta Norte
50,000
Huarangayoc
50,000
Incasol
80,000
La Saucha
60,000
Lancones
110,000
Livias
110,000
Los Perdidos
30,000
Magistral
290,000
1,540,000
Divide Infrastructure
BonusesImprovement
nds Payments
210,000
2,390,0002,730,000
5,190,0001,150,000
40,000.00
410,000
70,000
Total Amount paid by Project
460,000
57,870,000
31,030,000
120,000
150,000
4,200,000
1,290,000
220,000
120,000
130,000
230,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
150,000
60,000
110,000
110,000
30,000
1,830,000
Notes23
Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost Infrastructure Improvement Payments valued at cost
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From: 2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Nexa Resources S.A.
Currency of the
CAD
Report
Nexa Resources Perú S.A.A., Nexa Resources Atacocha S.A.A., Nexa Resources El
Porvenir S.A.C., Nexa Recursos Minerais SA.
Country
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Peru
Additional Notes3:
Payments by Project
Production
Divide
Infrastructure
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Improvement
Entitlements
nds
Payments
Mogol
30,000
Monica Lourdes
390,000
Pampa de Cobre
40,000
1,130,000
Paramonga
60,000
Patacancha
30,000
Punta Morada
250,000
Rumi Cobre 1
40,000
Rumi Cobre 3
10,000
Shalipayco
170,000
Talavaya
20,000
Unforgiven 1
30,000
Vanesa
100,000
FX rate BRL to CAD 0.273 (Financial year end exchange rate)
FX rate USD to CAD 1.325 (Financial year end exchange rate)
FX rate PEN to CAD 0.3592 (Financial year end exchange rate)
Total Amount
Notes23
paid by Project
30,000
390,000
1,170,000
60,000
30,000
250,000
40,000
10,000
170,000
20,000
30,000
100,000
