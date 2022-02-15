Nexa Resources S A : Announces Cash Dividend and Share Premium Distribution of US$50 Million

NEXA ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND AND

SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTION OF US$50 MILLION

Luxembourg, February 15, 2022 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: "NEXA"), announces that the board of directors of the Company approved1 a distribution of US$50 million, of which approximately US$44 million will be treated as a dividend ("Cash Dividend") and approximately US$6 million as share premium ("Special Cash Dividend"). This represents approximately a Cash Dividend of US$0.331275 per common share and a Special Cash Dividend of US$0.046258 per common share, respectively, considering 132,438,611 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, to shareholders of the Company of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.

The Cash Dividend and Special Cash Dividend will be paid on March 25, 2022. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied to the gross Cash Dividend amount, however, refund possibilities exist under Luxembourg law. The Special Cash Dividend amount, in that specific distribution, will be exempt from tax.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2021 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, zinc and other metal prices and exchange rate assumptions, projected operating and capital costs, metal or mineral recoveries, head grades, mine life, production rates, and returns; the Company's potential plans; the estimation of the tonnage, grade and content of deposits and the extent of the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; timing of commencement of production; exploration potential and results; the timing and receipt of necessary permits for future operations; the impacts of COVID-19 in our operations.

These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results and future performance and achievements will meet or not differ from the expectations of management or qualified persons. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate,"

1 Subject to ratification, in accordance with Luxembourg laws, by the Company's shareholders at the annual shareholders' meeting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, expected to occur in June 2023.

[AM_ACTIVE 403766070_2]