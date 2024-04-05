NEXA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DIVESTMENT OF MORRO AGUDO COMPLEX IN BRAZIL Luxembourg, April 5, 2024 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: "NEXA") announces today the signing of a definitive agreement to divest its Morro Agudo Complex, situated in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The Morro Agudo Complex, which encompasses the Morro Agudo and Ambrósia mines, has been acquired by Casa Verde Holding Ltda. ("Casa Verde") for a total purchase price of R$80 million (approximately US$16 million), the ("Transaction"). The Bonsucesso project is not included in the Transaction and will remain in the Company's portfolio of greenfield projects. Casa Verde intends to convert the Morro Agudo Complex into a limestone production complex, and the acquisition includes all assets, surface and mining rights, equipment and inventory related to the Morro Agudo Complex (except for assets related to the Bonsucesso project). Casa Verde will be responsible for executing the future mine closure, including the decommissioning of all tailings storage facilities, and a remediation plan, if applicable. The closing of this Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions precedent, such as a corporate restructuring of the assets comprising the Morro Agudo Complex. In 2023, the Morro Agudo mine produced 23kt of zinc and 8.3kt of lead at a sustaining cash cost net of by-products of US$0.87/lb. The mine does not currently have any estimated Mineral Reserves. The Morro Agudo Complex production accounts for approximately 5% and 6% of Nexa's zinc and lead production, respectively. The 2024 consolidated guidance remains unchanged as of the date of this press release. The Ambrósia mine reached the end of its life of mine during the fourth quarter of 2020 and operations have since been suspended. As previously disclosed, Nexa has been actively assessing risk-return alternatives, and the successful divestment of these assets results in its portfolio optimization process to improve free cash flow in line with the Company's disciplined capital allocation framework, along with its long-term strategy to maximize value for the Company and its shareholders. "The sale of our Morro Agudo Complex is another step in our journey to continually maximize value. Portfolio optimization is a central part of our strategy to improve cash flow generation and returns. This focus allows us to concentrate our efforts on our most attractive businesses and mines, as well as strengthen our capital structure," said Ignacio Rosado, CEO of Nexa Resources. Nexa is committed to carrying out a structured transition of the assets to Casa Verde, with minimal impact on the Company's business and stakeholders. Assuming the conditions precedent are satisfied, the Company expects the closing of the Transaction to occur between the second and third quarter of 2024.

About Casa Verde Holding Casa Verde is a Brazilian family-owned company that has been operating in the mining sector for over 50 years with operations in eight states of Brazil. With a focus on the agricultural sector through mining and the production of agricultural consumables, Casa Verde aims to strengthen national production by increasing productivity per hectare and supporting farmers and their ties to the land, crops, and livestock. About Nexa Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 65 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life mines, three of which are located in the central Andes region of Peru, and two of which are located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa is ramping up Aripuanã, its sixth mine, in the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two of which are located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, and one of which is located in Cajamarquilla in Peru, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2023 and one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie.