Nexa Resources S A : Announces Increase in the Aripuanã Mineral Reserves and Extension of Mine Life

NEXA ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN THE ARIPUANÃ MINERAL RESERVES AND

EXTENSION OF MINE LIFE

Luxembourg, March 15, 2023 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE: "NEXA") is pleased to provide an update relating to the Aripuanã estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2022.

Mineral Reserves in 2022 increased to 30.12Mt compared with 21.79Mt in 2021 driven by the infill drilling program carried out by the Company in the Ambrex orebody. In 2022, approximately 34km were drilled with the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources and expanding the reserves of the Ambrex orebody.

Commenting on the Aripuanã update, Ignacio Rosado, CEO of Nexa Resources, said: "The increase in Aripuanã's Mineral Reserves and its mine life extension is the result of our successful exploration strategy of focusing on brownfield and infill drilling, and it reinforces our belief that it will be a long life mine. In 2023, we plan to continue to advance with our drill program in Babaçu and at the Link and Ambrex mineralization gap, and we expect to expand the Babaçu deposit to the northwest, potentially further increasing Mineral Resources."

"Aripuanã is one of the few new zinc mines recently constructed in the world. Ramp up activities started in mid-2022 and will continue in 2023. We expect to reach full plant capacity in the second half of 2023", concluded Mr. Rosado.

Aripuanã is an underground polymetallic mine and concentrate processing facility located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, producing zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") 2014 Definition Standards ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") as incorporated in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Highlights of the Aripuanã Update