Nexa Resources S A : Announces Increase in the Aripuanã Mineral Reserves and Extension of Mine Life
03/15/2023 | 06:13pm EDT
Luxembourg, March 15, 2023 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE: "NEXA") is pleased to provide an update relating to the Aripuanã estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2022.
Mineral Reserves in 2022 increased to 30.12Mt compared with 21.79Mt in 2021 driven by the infill drilling program carried out by the Company in the Ambrex orebody. In 2022, approximately 34km were drilled with the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources and expanding the reserves of the Ambrex orebody.
Commenting on the Aripuanã update, Ignacio Rosado, CEO of Nexa Resources, said: "The increase in Aripuanã's Mineral Reserves and its mine life extension is the result of our successful exploration strategy of focusing on brownfield and infill drilling, and it reinforces our belief that it will be a long life mine. In 2023, we plan to continue to advance with our drill program in Babaçu and at the Link and Ambrex mineralization gap, and we expect to expand the Babaçu deposit to the northwest, potentially further increasing Mineral Resources."
"Aripuanã is one of the few new zinc mines recently constructed in the world. Ramp up activities started in mid-2022 and will continue in 2023. We expect to reach full plant capacity in the second half of 2023", concluded Mr. Rosado.
Aripuanã is an underground polymetallic mine and concentrate processing facility located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, producing zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") 2014 Definition Standards ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") as incorporated in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Highlights of the Aripuanã Update
34,258 meters of infill drilling and 11,773 meters of exploration drilling were executed in 2022.
An increase of 8.33 million tons of Probable Mineral Reserves as a result of the infill drilling, which increases the mine life by approximately three years.
The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to total 30.12Mt at 3.42% Zn, 1.25% Pb, 0.17% Cu, 32.1 g/t Ag and 0.23 g/t Au, using a US$48.11/t NSR cut-off value containing 1,029.3Kt Zn, 377.7Kt Pb, 50.4Kt Cu, 31,026koz Ag and 220.0koz Au.
The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) are estimated to total 2.95Mt at 2.21% Zn, 0.80% Pb, 0.22% Cu, 21.5 g/t Ag and 0.32 g/t Au. Mineral Resources are reported using a US$48.11/t NSR cut-off value.
The Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated to total 38.55Mt at 2.41% Zn, 1.02% Pb, 0.30% Cu, 29.5 g/t Ag and 0.46 g/t Au and represent additional potential for future reserve and life of mine increase.
Overview
The Aripuanã mine is located in the northwest corner of the Mato Grosso State in western Brazil. The region contains polymetallic Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide ("VMS") deposits with zinc, lead, and copper, as well as small amounts of gold and silver, present in the form of massive mantles and veins, located in volcano sedimentary sequences belonging to the Roosevelt Group of Proterozoic age.
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are estimated for three mineralized bodies, Arex, Link and Ambrex, with additional Mineral Resources estimated for Babaçu. Limited exploration has identified additional targets including Massaranduba, Boroca, and Mocoto to the southeast and Arpa to the northwest.
The Aripuanã exploration strategy aims to increase Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources through infill drilling and to expand the potential continuity of the VMS mineralization with brownfield exploration drilling.
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
2
Longitudinal section (looking NE) showing the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of Aripuanã VMS mineralization. Lower section shows distribution of stratabound (Zn, Pb, Ag) and stringer (Cu, Au) mineralization.
Mineral Reserves Estimate
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for Aripuanã are estimated to total 30.12 Mt at 3.42% Zn, 1.25% Pb, 0.17% Cu, 32.1 g/t Ag and 0.23 g/t Au (as of December 31, 2022), containing 1,029.3Kt Zn, 377.7Kt Pb, 50.4Kt Cu, 31,026koz Ag and 220.0koz Au a 38% increase from 21.79Mt at 3.61% Zn, 1.36% Pb, 0.23% Cu, 33.5 g/t Ag and 0.30 g/t Au as of December 31, 2021.
Mineral Reserves increased by 8.33 Mt with 243kt of contained zinc primarily resulting from the Ambrex infill drilling program carried out during 2022. Mineral Reserves depletion accounted for -0.45Mt containing 10.5kt of zinc.
Mineral Reserves Estimate as of December 31, 2022
Grade
Contained Metal
Interest/
Class
Tonnage
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Lead
Gold
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Lead
Gold
Ownership
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
(g/t)
(kt)
(kt)
(koz)
(kt)
(koz)
Aripuanã
Proven
8.41
3.25
0.29
29.1
1.18
0.24
273.4
24.0
7,863
99.1
64.0
Project
Probable
21.71
3.48
0.12
33.2
1.28
0.22
755.9
26.4
23,163
278.6
156.0
(100%)
Total
30.12
3.42
0.17
32.1
1.25
0.23
1,029.3
50.4
31,026
377.7
220.0
Notes to Mineral Reserves Table:
CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Reserves. The Qualified Person for the Mineral Reserves estimate is SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.
Mineral Reserves are reported within engineered stope outlines assuming the following underground mining methods: Longitudinal longhole retreat (bench stopping) and Transverse Longhole Mining (VRM). Dilution and mining recovery are considered.
An NSR cut-off value was calculated based on the LOM operating costs: US$48.11/t processed (versus US$47.91/t in 2021).
3
Forecast long term metal prices used for the NSR calculation are: Zn: US$2,826/t (US$1.28/lb); Pb: US$2,044/t (US$0.93/lb); Cu: US$7,398/t (US$3.36/lb); Ag: US$19.93/oz and Au: US$1,475/oz compared to Zn: US$2,722.20/t (US$1.23/lb); Pb: US$1,997.21/t (US$0.91/lb); Cu: US$7,288.26/t (US$3.31/lb); Au: US$ 1,454.12/oz and Ag: US$19.68/oz in 2021.
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Mineral Resources Estimate
Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 2.95Mt at 2.21% Zn, 0.80% Pb, 0.22% Cu, 21.5 g/t Ag and 0.32 g/t Au, containing 65.1Kt Zn, 23.7Kt Pb, 6.4Kt Cu, 2,039koz Ag and 30.5Koz Au. In addition, Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated to total 38.55Mt at 2.41% Zn, 1.02% Pb, 0.30% Cu, 29.5 g/t Ag and 0.46 g/t Au, containing 929.1Kt Zn, 393.2Kt Pb, 115.7Kt Cu, 36,563koz Ag and 570.1Koz Au.
In this update, a total of 422kt of contained zinc decreased from Inferred Mineral Resource mostly due to conversion to Probable Mineral Reserves.
Mineral Resources Estimate as of December 31, 2022
Grade
Contained Metal
Interest/
Class
Tonnage
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Lead
Gold
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Lead
Gold
Ownership
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
(g/t)
(kt)
(kt)
(koz)
(kt)
(koz)
Measured
0.40
1.87
0.41
23.4
0.70
0.40
7.5
1.6
301
2.8
5.1
Aripuanã Indicated
2.55
2.26
0.19
21.2
0.82
0.31
57.6
4.8
1,738
20.9
25.4
(100%)
Total
2.95
2.21
0.22
21.5
0.80
0.32
65.1
6.4
2,039
23.7
30.5
Inferred
38.55
2.41
0.30
29.5
1.02
0.46
929.1
115.7
36,563
393.2
570.1
Notes to Mineral Resources Table:
1. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resources estimate is SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.
Mineral Resources are reported using a US$48.11/t NSR cut-off value (versus US$47.91/t in 2021).
Forecast long term metal prices used for the NSR calculation are: Zn: US$ 3,250.31/t (US$ 1.47/lb); Pb: US$2,350.54/t (US$/$1.07/lb); Cu: US$ 8,508.24/t (US$ 3.86/lb); Au: US$ 1,696.11/oz and Ag: US$22.92/oz compared to Zn: US$3,130.52/t (US$1.42/lb); Pb: US$2,296.79/t (US$1.04/lb); Cu: US$8,381.50/t (US$3.80/lb); Au: US$1,672.24/oz and Ag: US$22.63/oz in 2021.
Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves.
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Opportunities | Exploration Potential
In 2023, we plan to execute 15,600 meters of diamond drilling. The strategy is to drill 4,400 meters to extend the Babaçu deposit to the northwest and to test the mineralization gap between Link and Ambrex. An additional 11,200 meters of infill drilling is planned targeting Mineral Resources reclassification at Babaçu to continue with our objective to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves and potentially expand the life of mine.
An update of the Babaçu Mineral Resource model is in progress. Assay results received in 1Q23, not included in the 2022 Mineral Resources update, are revealing good alignment with this objective with intersections of stringer and high grade massive stratabound mineralization as highlighted below.