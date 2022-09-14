Nexa Resources S A : Announces New CFO

NEXA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NEW CFO

Luxembourg, September 14, 2022 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: "NEXA") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of José Carlos del Valle as Nexa's Senior Vice- President of Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective October 3rd, 2022.

"I am delighted to welcome José Carlos to our team. He is a well-known executive in the mining financial markets, and we believe that his solid track record will help us achieve our long-term goals, improve our competitiveness, and consolidate our high-performance culture", said Ignacio Rosado, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Mr. del Valle, 53 years old, has extensive knowledge of the metals and mining industry and more than 25 years of experience in finance and planning. José Carlos joins Nexa after spending nine years as CFO at Compañía Minera Antamina, where he led a successful company-wide transformation program and a US$1 billion syndicated loan financing initiative, among other key efforts. Before Antamina, he was the CFO of Volcan Compañía Minera, where he led the successful issuance of US$600 million 10-year bond. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at well-known companies, including McKinsey & Company, Standard Chartered Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank, among others.

José Carlos holds a Business Administration degree from California State University, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School. More recently, he also graduated from the Advanced Management Program ("AMP") at Harvard Business School.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is starting the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2021 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, zinc and other metal prices and exchange rate assumptions, projected operating and capital costs, metal or mineral recoveries, head grades, mine life, production rates, and returns; the Company's potential plans; the estimation of the tonnage, grade and content of deposits and the extent of the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; timing of commencement of production; exploration potential and results; the timing and receipt of necessary permits for future operations; the impacts of COVID-19 in our operations.

These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results and future performance and achievements will meet or not differ from the expectations of management or qualified persons. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate,"

1