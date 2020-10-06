Nexa Resources S A : Announces Update on The Aripuanã Project

NEXA ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON THE ARIPUANÃ PROJECT Luxembourg, October 06, 2020 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces an update regarding its 100% owned Aripuanã project ("Aripuanã" or "Project"). A new technical report will be filed on SEDAR in November 2020. Aripuanã is an underground polymetallic mine and concentrate processing facility located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil. Production is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2022. Zinc equivalent1 production is estimated at 119kt per year for approximately 11 years, based on the current Mineral Reserves estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") 2014 Definition Standards ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") as incorporated in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The total estimated CAPEX2 has escalated to US$547 million, compared to the US$392 million set out in the Aripuanã feasibility study published in 2018, based on a detailed review and update of the Project, including the impact of COVID-19. Commenting on the Aripuanã update, Tito Martins, CEO of Nexa Resources, said "In addition to external factors, we experienced problems during the project execution. Earthworks activities were more challenging than anticipated and we also faced issues that affected engineering, procurement and contractors. As a result, the Project timeline has been extended and estimated capital costs have increased. We have reorganized the Project team and changed the scope of key contractors to address these issues and mitigate further potential risks". "The Project is progressing according to the updated plan and we believe the main challenges lie behind us. We remain confident that Aripuanã will be a low-cost and long-life mine operation. Based on the updated Mineral Resources, mine production has the potential to extend beyond 20 years." "Aripuanã is one of the few zinc projects under development in the world and is consistent with our strategy of further increasing the integration of our mining and smelting operations", concluded Mr. Martins. Highlights of the Aripuanã Update The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to total 23.5Mt at 3.66% Zn, 1.36% Pb, 0.25% Cu, 34.3 g/t Ag and 0.31 g/t Au, using a US$45.00/t NSR cut-off value containing 859.8kt Zn, 319.0kt Pb, 59.7kt Cu, 25.9Moz Ag and 236.1koz Au.

The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of Aripuanã, reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves, are estimated to total 8.1Mt at 2.09% Zn, 0.74% Pb, 0.31% Cu, 22.4 g/t Ag and 0.38 g/t Au. In addition, Inferred Mineral Resources, including Babaçu, are estimated to total 39.5Mt at 3.31% Zn, 1.22% Pb, 0.33% Cu, 33.8 g/t Ag and 0.58 g/t Au. Mineral Zinc equivalent (ZnEq) was calculated based on the following average metal prices: Zn: US$2,474.52/t (US$1.13/lb); Pb: US$1,928.56/t (US$0.89/lb); Cu: US$6,586.11//t (US$2.93/lb); Ag: US$16.85/oz and Au: US$1,503.61/oz, and the following metallurgical recovery assumptions: Zn=89%, Pb=83%, Cu=71%, Ag=75% and Au=67%. BRL/US$ exchange rate assumptions - 2020: 5.05; 2021: 4.84; 2022: 4.85; 2023 onwards: 4.80.

Resources are reported using a US$45.00/t NSR cut-off value for transverse longhole mining and longitudinal longhole retreat areas and US$55.00/t NSR cut-off value for cut and fill (C&F), and is based on a geological database of March 31, 2020. Exploratory drilling in 2019 detailed part of the previous Babaçu Exploration Target resulting in an estimate of 14.9Mt at 3.36% Zn, 1.45% Pb, 0.24% Cu, 39.21 g/t Ag and 0.15 g/t Au of Inferred Mineral Resources included above. Babaçu is open at depth and towards its northwestern extension where exploratory drilling with two drill rigs is in progress in 2H20.

In addition to the open extensions of Arex, Link and Ambrex, Babaçu has the potential to expand the life of mine of Aripuanã or increase production capacity due to its robust mineralized zones in very close proximity to Ambrex.

The Project's current production plan contemplates the exploitation of the Arex, Link and Ambrex mines. The planned average mill feed rate is 5.9ktpd over an 11-year period.

Metallurgical recovery averages 89% for zinc, 71% for copper, 83% for lead, 75% for silver and 67% for gold over life of mine ("LOM").

The Aripuanã project has an updated CAPEX estimate of US$547 million, of which US$201 million was incurred up to 2Q20. We expect to spend an additional US$117 million in 2H20, US$227 million in 2021 and US$1 million in 2022.

An additional US$201 million of sustaining capital is estimated during the LOM, which includes US$66 million in mine development and US$20 million in mine closure cost.

Aripuanã is estimated to generate an after-tax net present value ("NPV") of US$27 million (at a discount rate of 9%, real terms) over the 11-year LOM. Zinc concentrate production will be approximately half exported and the other half processed at our smelters in Brazil.

Physical completion is expected in 4Q21. The Technical Report on the Aripuanã project is being prepared jointly by Nexa and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), former Roscoe Postle Associates ("RPA"), in accordance with NI 43-101, and it is expected to be publicly filed no later than November 20, 2020. Overview The Aripuanã project is located in the northwest corner of the Mato Grosso State in western Brazil, approximately 2,529km by railroad and road to the Três Marias smelter or 2,831km to the Juiz de Fora smelter, or 2,660km to the port of Santos. The Project consists of a contiguous block comprised of one mining concession (approximately 3,639.88 hectares), two mining applications (approximately 1,387.2 hectares), one right to apply for mining concession (approximately 1,387.2 hectares) and 16 exploration authorizations (approximately 60,308.96 hectares) totaling 66,336.04 hectares. The Aripuanã region contains polymetallic Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide ("VMS") deposits with zinc, lead and copper, as well as small amounts of gold and silver, present in the form 2

of massive mantles and veins, located in volcano sedimentary sequences belonging to the Roosevelt Group of Proterozoic age. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are estimated for four mineralized zones, Arex, Link, Ambrex and Babaçu. Limited exploration has identified additional targets including Massaranduba, Boroca, and Mocoto to the southeast and Arpa to the northwest. In 2019, the drilling campaign focused on testing the Babaçu mineralized zone and confirmed polymetallic mineralization along the strike. Nexa drilled 12 drill holes, including Aripuanã brownfield and regional targets, totaling 10,998m. In 2020, Nexa plans to complete 6,000 meters of exploratory drilling on Babaçu northwest extension and infill drilling to upgrade and confirm additional Mineral Resources. The operation will consist of processing two material types - up to 6,300 tonnes per day (dry basis) of Stratabound material (zinc dominant mineralization) or up to approximately 5,000 tonnes per day (dry basis) of Stringer material (copper mineralization). Nexa has selected a combination of mining methods, including longitudinal longhole retreat stoping (bench stoping) for the narrow zones of the deposits and vertical retreat mining (VRM) to mine the thicker zones. Cemented pastefill and rockfill will be used to backfill stopes. Three individual ramps are planned to provide access to Mineral Reserves in Arex, Link, and Ambrex to ensure operational flexibility. Approximately 50% of the tailings will be disposed in a dry stack facility on the surface and the remainder will be sent to the paste plant and then back to the underground mines as backfill for the VRM stopes. Remaining material will be stockpiled in a surface waste dump and used as unconsolidated rock fill for the bench stopes. The processing plant consists of a primary crushing and semi-autogenous grinding, followed by ball milling and a pebble crushing circuit (SAGB), talc pre-flotation and sequential flotation of copper, lead, and zinc. Aripuanã is part of Nexa's strategy of increasing its integration of mining and smelting operations. The produced zinc at Aripuanã averaging 70kt per year is proposed to be partially exported and partially treated in the Juiz de Fora and Três Marias smelters. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Continuous drilling since 2014 has significantly increased the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Aripuanã and as shown below demonstrates the potential for further increase with ongoing drilling programs confirming the Aripuanã area as a major VMS province in South America. 3

Longitudinal section (looking NE) showing the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve evolution of Aripuanã VMS mineralization since 2017 and highlighting the new Babaçu Inferred Resources. Note: tonnage and ZnEq metal content evolution of the Aripuanã Project. Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. For further details on ZnEq parameters see footnotes on the Production table below. Mineral Reserves Estimate Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for Aripuanã are estimated to total 23.5 Mt at 3.66% Zn, 1.36% Pb, 0.25% Cu, 34.3 g/t Ag and 0.31 g/t Au (as of September 30, 2020), containing 859.8Kt Zn, 319.0Kt Pb, 59.7Kt Cu, 25.9Moz Ag and 236.1Koz Au. In this update, Mineral Reserves decreased by 2.7Mt (while Measured and Indicated Resources increased by 2.4 Mt) due to several factors, including (i) updated mining costs from US$39.00/t (2018 Technical Report) to US$45.00/t; (ii) geotechnical restrictions at the upper portion of the mine leading to the definition of a thicker crown pillar; (iii) updated estimation of mine recovery and dilution factors based in similar ore bodies in our operating 4

