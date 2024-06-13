Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-06-13 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
7.83
USD
+0.26%
-2.37%
+9.66%
Nexa Resources S A : Consolidated Financial Statements Form 6 K
June 13, 2024 at 04:36 pm EDT
Nexa Resources S.A.
37A, Avenue J-F Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 185.489
Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
held at 37A Avenue J-F Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on June 13, 2024
Resolution
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENTION
Total number of votes cast (excluding ABSTENTIONS)
Majority (%)
(a) as per tabulation report (FOR)
(b) other than (a)
Total number FOR
(a) as per tabulation report (AGAINST)
(b) other than (a)
Total number AGAINST
(a) as per tabulation report (ABSTENTION)
(b) other than (a)
Total number ABSTENTION
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
(ABSTENTION)
1. Annual Accounts 2023
17,181,890
85,655,128
102,837,018
636
0
636
2,353
0
2,353
102,837,654
99.999
2. Consolidated financial statements 2023
17,181,880
85,655,128
102,837,008
646
0
646
2,353
0
2,353
102,837,654
99.999
3. Confirm the share premium reimbursement and carry forward the loss for 2023
17,177,865
85,655,128
102,832,993
3,398
0
3,398
3,616
0
3,616
102,836,391
99.997
4. Discharge Board members
13,718,466
85,655,128
99,373,594
3,460,022
0
3,460,022
6,391
0
6,391
102,833,616
96.635
5. Re-elect current members/elect one new member of the Board:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
a) Mr. Jaime Ardila
5,474,111
85,655,128
91,129,239
1,143,091
0
1,143,091
10,567,677
0
10,567,677
92,272,330
98.761
b) Mr. Gianfranco Castagnola
6,515,560
85,655,128
92,170,688
101,662
0
101,662
10,567,657
0
10,567,657
92,272,350
99.890
c) Ms. Daniella Elena Dimitrov
17,179,241
85,655,128
102,834,369
2,579
0
2,579
3,059
0
3,059
102,836,948
99.997
d) Mr. Paulo Macedo
6,517,709
85,655,128
92,172,837
99,513
0
99,513
10,567,657
0
10,567,657
92,272,350
99.892
e) Mr. Luis Ermirio de Moraes
5,472,076
85,655,128
91,127,204
1,145,135
0
1,145,135
10,567,668
0
10,567,668
92,272,339
98.759
f) Mr. Hilmar Rode
17,179,408
85,655,128
102,834,536
2,422
0
2,422
3,049
0
3,049
102,836,958
99.998
g) Mr. Edward Ruiz
17,179,409
85,655,128
102,834,537
2,421
0
2,421
3,049
0
3,049
102,836,958
99.998
h) Ms. Jane Sadowsky
16,940,833
85,655,128
102,595,961
240,987
0
240,987
3,059
0
3,059
102,836,948
99.766
i) Mr. Joao de Souza Schmidt
6,514,954
85,655,128
92,170,082
102,268
0
102,268
10,567,657
0
10,567,657
92,272,350
99.889
6. Remuneration of Board members
17,167,232
85,655,128
102,822,360
12,755
0
12,755
4,892
0
4,892
102,835,115
99.988
7. Appointment of the statutory auditor
8,395,128
85,655,128
94,050,256
8,788,304
0
8,788,304
1,447
0
1,447
102,838,560
91.454
Chairman
Alexandre Druta
Secretary
Karl Pardaens
Scrutineer
Cristina Beniog
Disclaimer Nexa Resources SA published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 20:35:57 UTC.
Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver, and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.
