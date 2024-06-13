Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver, and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.