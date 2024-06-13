Nexa Resources S.A.

37A, Avenue J-F Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 185.489

Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
held at 37A Avenue J-F Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on June 13, 2024

Resolution FOR AGAINST ABSTENTION Total number of votes cast (excluding ABSTENTIONS) Majority (%)
(a) as per tabulation report (FOR) (b) other than (a) Total number FOR (a) as per tabulation report (AGAINST) (b) other than (a) Total number AGAINST (a) as per tabulation report (ABSTENTION) (b) other than (a) Total number ABSTENTION
(FOR) (AGAINST) (ABSTENTION)
1. Annual Accounts 2023 17,181,890 85,655,128 102,837,018 636 0 636 2,353 0 2,353 102,837,654 99.999
2. Consolidated financial statements 2023 17,181,880 85,655,128 102,837,008 646 0 646 2,353 0 2,353 102,837,654 99.999
3. Confirm the share premium reimbursement and carry forward the loss for 2023 17,177,865 85,655,128 102,832,993 3,398 0 3,398 3,616 0 3,616 102,836,391 99.997
4. Discharge Board members 13,718,466 85,655,128 99,373,594 3,460,022 0 3,460,022 6,391 0 6,391 102,833,616 96.635
5. Re-elect current members/elect one new member of the Board: N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
a) Mr. Jaime Ardila 5,474,111 85,655,128 91,129,239 1,143,091 0 1,143,091 10,567,677 0 10,567,677 92,272,330 98.761
b) Mr. Gianfranco Castagnola 6,515,560 85,655,128 92,170,688 101,662 0 101,662 10,567,657 0 10,567,657 92,272,350 99.890
c) Ms. Daniella Elena Dimitrov 17,179,241 85,655,128 102,834,369 2,579 0 2,579 3,059 0 3,059 102,836,948 99.997
d) Mr. Paulo Macedo 6,517,709 85,655,128 92,172,837 99,513 0 99,513 10,567,657 0 10,567,657 92,272,350 99.892
e) Mr. Luis Ermirio de Moraes 5,472,076 85,655,128 91,127,204 1,145,135 0 1,145,135 10,567,668 0 10,567,668 92,272,339 98.759
f) Mr. Hilmar Rode 17,179,408 85,655,128 102,834,536 2,422 0 2,422 3,049 0 3,049 102,836,958 99.998
g) Mr. Edward Ruiz 17,179,409 85,655,128 102,834,537 2,421 0 2,421 3,049 0 3,049 102,836,958 99.998
h) Ms. Jane Sadowsky 16,940,833 85,655,128 102,595,961 240,987 0 240,987 3,059 0 3,059 102,836,948 99.766
i) Mr. Joao de Souza Schmidt 6,514,954 85,655,128 92,170,082 102,268 0 102,268 10,567,657 0 10,567,657 92,272,350 99.889
6. Remuneration of Board members 17,167,232 85,655,128 102,822,360 12,755 0 12,755 4,892 0 4,892 102,835,115 99.988
7. Appointment of the statutory auditor 8,395,128 85,655,128 94,050,256 8,788,304 0 8,788,304 1,447 0 1,447 102,838,560 91.454
Chairman
 Alexandre Druta 		Secretary
 Karl Pardaens 		Scrutineer
 Cristina Beniog

