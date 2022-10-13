Advanced search
    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:05 2022-10-13 pm EDT
5.510 USD   +0.55%
11:52aNexa Resources S A : to Host 2022 Investor Day
PU
11:52aNexa Resources S A : Day Presentation
PU
10/07Nexa Announces ESG Commitments Through 2030
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexa Resources S A : Day Presentation

10/13/2022 | 11:52am EDT
Nexa Day

October 13, 2022

Important information concerning this presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.

Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

2

Agenda:

Overview

Mining

Exploration

and Business

Development

Smelting

ESG

Closing remarks

3

| Overview

and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America

Nexa

We are a leading large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc

producer with over 60 years of experience developing

Top Zinc Producers1

Top Zinc Smelters Producers1

(000 ton)

(000 ton)

Glencore

1,176

Korea Zinc

1,190

Hindustan Zinc

795

Trafigura

1,066

Teck

622

Glencore

983

Trafigura

327

Hindustan Zinc

755

Nexa

320

Nexa

608

Zijin Mining

279

Boliden

485

Peru

Boliden

258

Shaanxi

446

MMG Limited

253

Hechi Nanfang

380

Pasco

Complex

Newmont Corp

235

China Minmetals

308

(EP+AT)

Cajamarquilla

Sumitomo

226

Yuguang

290

Cerro Lindo

Brazil

Aripuanã

Morro Agudo

Vazante

Três Marias

Juiz de Fora

5th largest zinc producer in the world with substantial production of lead (~50kt), copper (~30kt), and silver (~10MMoz)

5th largest metal producer in the world and #1 in the Americas with relevant by-products contribution, such as sulphuric acid

Mines Smelters

(1) Source: Wood Mackenzie Zinc Producer Rankings - December 2021

4

Organizational

structure

Lean structure. Commitment to operational efficiency

Ignacio Rosado

President & CEO

Over 17 years of experience in the

metals and mining industry

Jones Belther

Sr. VP of Mineral Exploration & Business Development

Over 28 years of experience in the metals and mining industry

Focus on

operations

José Carlos del Valle

CFO

Over 12 years of experience in the

metals and mining industry

Mauro Boletta

Sr. VP of Smelting Operations and Commercial

Over 30 years of experience in the

metals and mining industry

Leonardo Coelho

Sr. VP of Mining Operations

Over 21 years of experience in the

metals and mining industry

Marcio Godoy

Sr. VP of Technical Services &

Projects*

Over 27 years of experience in the metals and mining industry

Gustavo Cicilini

VP of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs

Over 4 years of experience in the metals and mining industry

Sustainable

cash flow

generation

Agility in the

decision

process

* Including ESG

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 15:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
