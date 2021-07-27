Nexa Resources S A : EGM 2021 - Proxy Statement

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 27, 2021 AT 3 P.M. LUXEMBOURG TIME AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE LOCATED AT 37A AVENUE J. F. KENNEDY, L-1855 LUXEMBOURG, GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG

Nexa Resources S.A. 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 185.489 July 27, 2021 Dear Shareholder, You are cordially invited to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting" or the "Meeting") of Nexa Resources S.A. (the "Company") to be held at 3 p.m. Luxembourg time on August 27, 2021 at the Company's registered office located at 37A Avenue J. F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Information concerning the matters to be considered and voted upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in the attached Convening Notice and Proxy Statement. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business (EDT) on July 22, 2021 as the record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Record Date"), and only holders of record of common shares at such time will be entitled to notice of or to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. If you are unable to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting or you wish to be represented, please authorize a proxy to vote your common shares in accordance with the instructions you received. This will not prevent you from voting your common shares in person if you subsequently choose to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (subject to compliance with the procedures set forth in the Proxy Statement and the requirements under applicable law). Please note that powers of attorney or proxy cards must be received by the tabulation agent (Computershare), no later than 6:00 p.m. Luxembourg time, 12:00 p.m. EDT, on August 24th, 2021 in order for such votes to be taken into account. As a shareholder of the Company, it is very important that you read the accompanying materials carefully and then vote your common shares promptly. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Jaime Ardila Chair of the Board of Directors

Nexa Resources S.A. 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 185.489 Convening Notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. Luxembourg time at the Company's registered office located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Dear Shareholders, The Board of Directors of Nexa Resources S.A. (the "Company") is pleased to invite you to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, to be held on August 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. Luxembourg time, at the Company's registered office located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy, L- 1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with the following agenda: Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting 1. Approve the amendment to article 5.12 of the articles of association of the Company to be read as follows: "Article 5.- […] 5.12 The Board of Directors is authorized to allocate existing Shares or new Shares issued under the Authorized Capital, free of charge, to employees and corporate officers (including directors) of the Company and of companies of which at least 10 per cent of the capital or voting rights is directly or indirectly held by the Company. The terms and conditions of such allocations are to be determined by the Board of Directors. […]"

Approve the amendments to article 6 of the articles of association of the Company to be read as follows:

" Article 6.- The Company shall be managed by a board of directors comprising at least five (5) members and a maximum of eleven (11) members (each a "Director" and together the "Directors"), who shall be appointed by the General Meeting in accordance with Article 13.18.1. The Board of Directors shall at all times be composed as required pursuant to applicable law, including, if applicable, the rules and regulations of any stock exchange on which part or all of the Shares of the Company are listed. In particular, at least three (3) Directors shall meet the independence and financial literacy requirements for audit committee members set forth in the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, or any stock exchange on which any Shares of the Company are then listed and any additional requirements under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Canadian securities laws and other applicable law, subject to any available exemptions. The Directors, whether shareholders or not, are appointed for a period not exceeding two (2) years (renewable) by the General Meeting, which may at any time and "ad nutum" remove them. The maximum number of Directors and the overall remuneration of the Board of Directors are approved by the General Meeting. The Board of Directors determines the remuneration of each Director based on the total amount approved by the General Meeting. Any Director may resign at any time by delivering his or her resignation in writing or by electronic transmission to the Chairman (as defined below) or to the Board of Directors. Such resignation shall be effective upon receipt by the Company unless it is specified therein to be effective at some later time, and the acceptance of a resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective unless such resignation specifies otherwise. In the event that a Director appointed by the General Meeting ceases to be a Director for any reason, the remaining Directors, by a simple majority vote of the Directors present or represented, may, at their discretion, fill such vacancy. This Director will be in office up to the next General Meeting taking place. Any Director may be suspended or dismissed at any time by a resolution of the General Meeting adopted at a simple majority." Approve the amendment to article 7.2 of the articles of association of the Company to be read as follows:

" Article 7.- […] 7.2 The Board of Directors is convened upon call by the Chairman or at least three (3) Directors, as often as the interest of the Company so requires. […]"

Pursuant to article 13.18.2 of our articles of association (the "Articles"), the Extraordinary General Meeting will validly deliberate on its agenda with a majority of two-thirds of the votes validly cast at a meeting in which holders of at least half of the Company's issued share capital are present or represented. If the quorum is not reached at the first extraordinary general meeting for the purpose of resolving on the agenda thereof, a second extraordinary general meeting of shareholders may be convened with the same agenda at which no quorum requirement will apply. The resolutions concerning the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be adopted by a majority of two-thirds of the votes validly cast. Any shareholder who holds common shares of the Company as of the close of business (EDT) on July 22, 2021 (the "Record Date") will be admitted to the Meeting and may attend the Meeting, as applicable, in subject to compliance with the procedures set forth in the Proxy Statement and the requirements under applicable law). Please consult the Proxy Statement which is available on the Company's website, on EDGAR at www.sec.govand on SEDAR at www.sedar.comas to the procedures for attending the Meeting or to be represented by way of proxy. Copies of the proposed amendments to the Company's Articles are available at https://ir.nexaresources.com/shareholdersmeeting. The Proxy Statement and Information Notice are available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.govand SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Please note that powers of attorney or proxy cards must be received by the tabulation agent (Computershare), no later than 6:00 p.m. Luxembourg time, 12:00 p.m. EDT, on August 24th, 2021 in order for such votes to be taken into account. We intend to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting in person in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. However, we are actively monitoring the public health and travel safety concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the advisories or mandates that the European Union and national and local governments may issue. In the event that we determine that it is necessary or appropriate to take additional steps regarding how we conduct this meeting, we will announce this decision in advance, and details will be posted on our website. Please check our website prior to Extraordinary General Meeting if you are planning to attend in person. Sincerely, Jaime Ardila Chair on behalf of the Board of Directors

