    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 09:59:15 am EDT
9.610 USD   +3.00%
NEXA RESOURCES S A : Earnings Call Presentation 1Q22
PU
Nexa Resources Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
NEXA RESOURCES S A : Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - Form 6-K
PU
Nexa Resources S A : Earnings Call Presentation 1Q22

04/29/2022 | 09:47am EDT
From the world of mining to the world of people

1Q22 Results

April 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Important information concerning this presentation

This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.

Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.

All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo, Shalipayco, Magistral and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

1Q22 | Main Highlights

Overall, 1Q22 operating performance was as expected and

annual guidance is expected to be achieved

Resumption of Vazante's operations at full capacity in

April following the underground mine dewatering

Strong Financial Performance

Net revenue: US$722 million (20% increase y-o-y)

Adjusted EBITDA: US$208 million (16% increase y-o-y)

A Strong Balance Sheet:

Early full redemption of 2023 Notes;

Financial Leverage of 1.53x.

Aripuanã on track to become a Flagship Mine (extended LoM)

Commercial production is expected in 3Q22

Offtake agreement

Market Fundamentals

Solid Operating Performance | Mining Segment

Zinc Production

(000 ton)

Cash cost

(US$/ton Zinc sold)

0.81 0.93

1Q21

4Q21

1Q22

AtacochaMorro AgudoEl PorvenirCerro LindoVazante

(1.40)

Cerro Lindo El Porvenir Atacocha

1Q211Q22

2022 Guidance

VazanteMorro Agudo

Consolidated Cost per ROM

(US$/ton)

43.7

45.2

38.7

1Q21

4Q21

1Q22

0.240.19 0.23

Consolidated

Solid Operating Performance | Smelting Segment

Metal Sales

(000 ton)

Cash cost

(US$/ton Zinc sold)

1Q21

4Q21

1Q22

Juiz de ForaTrês MariasCajamarquilla

Cajamarquilla

Três MariasJuiz de Fora

1.26 0.99

Consolidated

1Q211Q222022 Guidance

Consolidated Conversion Cost

(US$/lb)

0.23

0.18

0.25

1.15

1Q21

4Q21

1Q22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:46:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 818 M - -
Net income 2022 267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 1 236 M 1 236 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 760
Free-Float 35,3%
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,33 $
Average target price 10,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jaime Ardila Gómez Chairman
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.18.70%1 236
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.10%60 679
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.09%48 705
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.01%44 381
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-28.13%12 096
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.30.37%11 915