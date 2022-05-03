Nexa Resources S A : Earnings Call Transcript 1Q22

1Q22 Nexa's Transcript Earnings Call and Q&A

Participants:

I- Mr. Ignacio Rosado - CEO of Nexa Resources M- Mr. Rodrigo Menck - CFO of Nexa Resources R- Ms. Roberta Varella - Head of IR of Nexa Resources L- Mr. Leonardo Coelho - Senior VP Mining of Nexa Resources

O- Operator

O - Good morning and welcome to Nexa Resources First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Roberta Varella, Head of Investor Relations, for opening remarks. Please go ahead.

R - Good day and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Nexa Resources' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Thanks for joining us today. During the call, we will be discussing the company's performance as per the earnings release that we issued yesterday. We encourage you to follow along with this on-screen presentation through the webcast. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to slide number 2, as we will be making forward-looking statements about our business, and we just ask that you refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements. It is now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us today, is our CEO, Ignacio rosado; our CFO, Rodrigo Menck; and Leonardo Coelho, our Senior Vice President of Mining; as well as the Investor Relations Team.

With that, I am going to go ahead and turn the call over to Ignacio. So, Ignacio, please go ahead.

I - Thank you Roberta, and thanks to everyone for being with us this morning. Please, let's move now to slide number 3 where we will begin our presentation.

As the main highlights, you can see that overall operating performance was as expected and in line with guidance. In the first quarter our production was mainly affected by the Vazante´s flooding due to the heavy rains. However, we announced in early April that Vazante is operating at full capacity. Also in this quarter, we have continued to benefit from high base metal prices, that combined with our solid operational performance, and financial discipline, generated a record-high adjusted EBITDA and a strong operational cash flow. Our balance sheet continuous to be strong with a low financial leverage. In this first quarter, we also announced and concluded the early redemption of our 2023 notes in the amount of US$130 million. Aripuanã has continued to progress, and we are on track to start production in the third quarter of this year. Mechanical completion has ended, and we are at more than 75% of commissioning. In Aripuanã it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the year we signed an agreement to replace an obligation of royalty payments for a 5-year copper supply contract. The copper concentrate produced by Aripuanã will be sold during this period at market prices subject to a cap, including then a financial instrument. The fair value of this financial instrument had a non-cash impact of US$19 million in the quarter and it's excluded from our adjusted EBITDA analysis. Finally, we would like to emphasize that we remain very optimistic about market fundamentals for the coming months.

Moving now to the next slide, slide number 4, where I will discuss our results in more detail. In this slide, you can see that zinc production in the first quarter of this year decreased by 14% compared to the first quarter of 2021, this was mainly driven by the

temporary reduced capacity in Vazante and lower treated ore volume in Cerro Lindo. As previously disclosed, Vazante underground mine was partially flooded from mid-January until the end of march due to the heavy rainfall levels in the state of Minas Gerais. At Cerro Lindo, treated ore volume was below our expectations as the workforce was impacted by COVID and we also anticipated maintenance at the concentrator plant. For the next quarters, we expect zinc production from Cerro Lindo and Vazante to improve, while Cerro Pasco complex and Morro Agudo are estimated to be relatively stable, similar to their first quarter performance. Mining cash cost in this quarter decreased by 23% compared to the prior year, and this was mainly explained by: (i) higher by-products and lower TCs; which offset; (ii) higher operating costs and the decrease in zinc volumes. Similar to the end of last year, we continue to face inflationary cost pressures in third-party services, consumables, and logistic expenses. Now moving to the smelting segment in slide number 5.

In the first quarter, metal sales totaled 134kt, 9% lower compared to the first quarter of last year, following lower production in Peru and in Brazil. In Brazil, smelter production was affected by the decrease in supply of Vazante, as well as lower calcine availability from Peru. In Peru, as previously anticipated, production in Cajamarquilla decreased year-over-year due to the reduction of calcine supply. For the second quarter, smelter production is expected to increase, as Vazante supply is normalized. Sales are expected to follow higher production volume and our 2022 guidance remains unchanged. Our smelting cash cost in this first quarter increased by 26.5% compared to the same period of last year, and this was mainly driven by: (i) higher zinc LME prices, which increased 37%, lower TCs, and higher operating costs. These factors were partially offset by higher by-products contribution. Conversion cost in the first quarter was US$0.25 cents per pound compared to US$0.18 cents per pound in the first quarter of last year. This increase is driven by the increase in energy prices and other variable costs, also influenced by higher inflation rates. Now moving to the next slide related to the completion of our Aripuanã project.

In Aripuanã we continue to make solid progress in all areas. The beneficiation plant was delivered to the operations team for commissioning, which reached more than 75% of progress by the end of march. In the second quarter, we plan to continue with the cold and hot commissioning of flotations' circuits of the three minerals and their concentrate filters. Also, the rest of the beneficiation plant circuits, as flocculants are under the commissioning phase to allow the start of operations. We are on track to start commercial production in the third quarter of 2022. In mine development, we have been very successful developing our Arex and Link mines and have reached 3.3 months of production in stockpiles. I had the opportunity to visit Aripuanã at the beginning of this month and I am confident that we're close to completion. As I mentioned before, Aripuanã will become a long-life flagship mine. Now, moving to the next slide where I will give you an update on explorations.

In the first quarter of this year, we executed our exploration program as planned and 28 thousand meters were drilled. At Cerro Lindo, the exploration program continued to focus on extensions of known orebodies to the southeast of the mine, and on the new VMS discovery at the Pucasalla target; in which drilling keeps confirming the continuity of zinc and lead mineralizations. At Aripuanã, the Babaçu NW revealed thick intersections with still pending assay results. At the Pasco complex, drilling remained focused on extending the existing mineralized bodies. In Bonsucesso, infill and deep exploratory drilling continue revealing thick and high-grade mineralized intersections that will increase resources in the north extent of this body. Now, moving to the next slide to show our financial results.

In slide number 8, beginning with the chart on your upper left, consolidated net revenue for the first quarter grew 20% compared to the first quarter of 2022. This was mainly driven by higher LME prices, which compensated for lower volumes. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was US$208 million, a record-high for a first quarter, and increased by 16% from the first quarter of 2021. This performance is explained by higher metal prices and higher by-products contribution, which offset lower volumes and the increase 2

in unit costs resulting from inflationary pressures. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, adjusted EBITDA increased by 53%. So, in addition to the comments mentioned before, adjusted EBITDA was also affected by the decrease in mineral exploration and project evaluation expenses, and lower SG&A expenses. In the next slide, I will discuss the financial performance by segment.

In the mining segment net revenue totaled US$322 million in the first quarter and increased 26% versus the first quarter of last year. This factor was mainly driven by higher average LME prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the mining segment followed the upward trend and reached US$127 million, 31% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Higher prices and by-products contribution offset the decrease in volumes and the increase in variable and fixed costs, as well as the increase in pre-operating expenses of the Aripuanã project in the amount of US$10 million. In the smelting segment, net revenue in the first quarter totaled US$562 million, and rose 20% versus the first quarter of last year, also supported by higher LME prices. Adjusted EBITDA was US$82 million, a slight decrease compared to the first quarter of last year but a strong recovery from the fourth quarter of last year, and this was explained by: (i) higher LME prices; (ii) the expected reverse in hedge book difference, as we explained in the previous quarter; and (iii) higher by-products contribution and higher TCs.

I will now turn over the call to Rodrigo Menck, our CFO, who will comment on our investments.

M - Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. In the first quarter, we have invested US$83 million dollars in capex, being us$27 million dollars directly to the Aripuanã project. The Brazilian real appreciation against the U.S. Dollar had a negative impact of US$4.7 million in the quarter on this specific line. With regards to the mineral exploration and project evaluation, we invested a total of US$16 million in the quarter, being almost US$11 million related to mineral exploration and mine development. As part of our long-term strategy, we will maintain our efforts to replace and increase mineral reserves and resources, supporting our business growth. Total planned exploration and project evaluation expenditures are expected to be US$82 million in 2022 and remains unchanged. Moving to the next slide, where we will discuss our cash flow generation.

Here on slide 11, starting from our US$208 million adjusted EBITDA and considering the reconciliation to cash flow, cash flow provided by operations before working capital changes was US$227 million. We had US$93 million from interest paid and taxes, and US$46 million dollars of sustaining capex. Still, Nexa has generated US$88 million dollars of cash before expansion projects and working capital during the analyzed period. After that, we invested US$10 million dollars in non-sustaining capex and US$27 million in Aripuanã. We also had a negative net effect of US$43 million due to the early redemption of our 2023 notes of approximately US$133 million, partially offset by a new export credit agreement in the principal amount of US$90 million. Dividends and shareholder premium payments totaled US$50 million, and foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents, was positive effect in US$31 million dollars. Finally, there were working capital investments of US$156 million in the first quarter, highly impacted by higher LME prices on inventories and receivables, and lower outstanding amounts of account payables. With all the effects presented in this slide, free cash flow was negative in US$168 million dollars in the first quarter. This negative effect was financed by our strong balance explained in the following slide.

On slide 12, you can see that our liquidity remains strong, and we continue to report a healthy balance sheet with an extended debt profile. By the end of the first quarter, our current available liquidity was approximately US$900 million, which includes our undrawn revolving credit facility of US$300 million. Total cash decreased compared to December 31, 2021, mainly driven by the early redemption of the outstanding 2023 notes, and the continued investment in excess of operating cash flows over the quarter. As of March 31st, the average maturity of our total debt was 5.4 years, with a 5.16% average debt cost.

Our leverage, measured by the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.53x compared with 1.37x at the end of 2021 and 1.73x a year ago. Moving to the next slide.

On this slide 13, we show you that average zinc price in the first quarter of the year increased more than 35% when compared to the same period one year ago, as limited supply has continued to support higher prices. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine war boosted base metal prices, which were already on a strong upward trend. Copper prices similarly increased by 18% in 1Q22 compared to 1Q21. Regarding market fundamentals, there is no change from what we presented in our call in February. The supply projections for zinc continue to be above real mine production and this effect combined with solid demand should support higher zinc prices.

I will now handle the call back to Ignacio, who will continue our presentation. Ignacio please.

I - Thank you, Rodrigo. I am now on slide 16. Corporate social responsibility is key for our industry, and it is core for our strategy. Last year, we started to revise our material topics related to corporate goals and ESG management guidelines. We have already established ESG metrics to our executive's annual compensation. In the first quarter of this year, we published our code of conduct for suppliers. The purpose of this document is to establish the rules that will guide our suppliers' ethical and socio-environmental behavior, which are directly related to our code of conduct and reflect a responsible and transparent performance. In May 2022, we expect to publish our annual sustainability report, which provides detailed and transparent information on the ESG results achieved throughout the year. For this year, we expect to finalize and have the final approval of the board of our ESG targets and KPIs to be disclosed to the market. we aim to enhance our transparency and accountability to our ESG initiatives. Now, turning to our last slide.

I would like to close this presentation by briefly reinforcing our priorities for this year. We are very close to deliver our 3rd flagship mine, Aripuanã, and we need to focus on its start-up and commercial production, as well to continue to work on its life of mine extension. We will continue working on improving our cash flow generation from our operations. Inflationary cost pressures are expected to continue, and we remain committed with our financial discipline on costs and capex optimization, extending our life of mine of our main assets remains a priority and this action has to be implemented in combination with a clear growth strategy in copper. Finally, we need to deliver a strong balance sheet, so we can fund most of our growth with our cash flow, while generating value to all our stakeholders.

Thank you very much for attending this presentation. I will know open up for questions.

Q&A Session:

O - We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Carlos De Alba with Morgan Stanley, please go ahead.

Question - Thank you very much, everyone. So, first question, if I may, is on the new offtake agreement in Aripuanã that replaced a royalty liability. We read that the notes, we heard the comments earlier but maybe if you could explain a little bit more, I still don't fully understand what exactly happened? Was this an obligation that you were supposed to start paying earlier than the new start-up of Aripuanã and exactly what is happening there in terms of what is the volume which is capped the concentration of sales as well the minimum price? I think if I understood correctly, the lower of the LME price or a fixed price. So, if you could provide details around that, so we can model that would be great as well as to when exactly these concentrate deliverables will start presumably as early as the third quarter when the operation commences. My second question, if I may, has to do with working capital and cost of run of mine trends. In the first quarter, all working capital increase, part of that definitely is prices. But if you could comment as to how yourlevel of inventories in terms of volumes? Where do they stand right now? And what are the trends that you expect in working capital from that perspective, that will be very useful. And then also any comments that you may have on the trend of cost per run of mine given that they have been the increase year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter as well. Thank you.

M - Hello, Carlos. Good morning, thank you for the questions, Rodrigo here. First of all, the offtake, I will provide you something that you will be able to have a rationale because the details of the contract are under confidentiality, so cannot open up, for example, the price cap. But as you can see on the intangibles, we have an inception in January, which is what would be in the cost of mining rights, okay? And then the mark-to-market that you see affecting our results is the variation on this price. So, we have committed to deliver up to 31kt of copper in 5 years beginning October this year, all right? There is a curve of deliveries throughout the 5 years which respectively, ramp-up of the project. And once we deliver approximately 31kt, we finalized the obligation. This obligation extinguishes part of the royalties that we have in Aripuanã, one specific royalty for this specific offtake that we had in the past. And this was a negotiation that we had as we were managing these agreements of royalties from the past. That's pretty much it. You will follow up this quarter-to-quarter by the mark-to-market that we will disclose. This can be positive or can be negative depending on the future prices of the copper curve. I hope this is clear. The second one, working capital. Working capital is mainly price, mainly on receivables and of course inventories. Our volumes in inventories for the first quarter has increased a bit for calcine and also zinc concentrate in preparing for the maintenance stoppages that we have also, right, in some parts of our process. This is forecasted to be consumed in the coming quarter, not necessarily all at once, but this provides production stability in our smelters, so it's very important for us. Price is going up, of course, by the end of the quarter, it was above US$4,000/t. This increased the mark-to-market of inventory, so this is forecasted to be reversed in the coming quarters when you consume those outstanding. On the payables, what happened was that we had higher payments then the ratio of generation of new payables. Why is that? As you saw in the fourth quarter, we invested US$160 million approximately of CAPEX. And in this first quarter, we invested half of that. As our average term for this type of payment is around 45 to 50 days, you can do the math really the outstanding amounts were reduced, so this impacted the investment of working capital. But if you look overall, we are balanced in working capital index. We are investing US$9 million only in our whole balance sheet position. So, I hope this is clear as well.

I - Yes. And Carlos, just to add to Rodrigo's comment, as you can see on slide 11, the main effects that affect our cash flow was mainly working capital. And as Rodrigo was explaining, we were building this inventory and then some receivables and payables and some of these effects are going to turn back. So, we believe that in the second quarter, we will have, hopefully, with these prices, cash flow positive quarter. Yes. Regarding costs, yes, we already factor in our projections and the guidance that we gave to the market, 7% of inflation in cost because these inflation pressures were not in this quarter, they began during last year. There were a lot of increases in energy costs, a lot of it is in cement, in lime. And we had a lot of pressure from the contractors in terms of salaries and in terms of replace of equipment, etc. So, this has been the case in this quarter and given that we have anticipated that we sort of comply with the cost per ton that we had in the quarter. In the second quarter, we don't see more important effects. However, we have to be very cautious because at high zinc prices and these high prices that we have, all the industry and all the providers also face pressures, and we have to be balanced with them as well because we have to keep long-term relationships. So, we are cautious. We don't see in the second quarter more increases, but if we see those, we will get back to you and we will provide guidance to the market as well.

O - The next question comes from Orest Wowkodaw with Scotiabank. Please, go ahead.