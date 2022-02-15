Nexa Resources S A : Earnings Release 4Q21 and FY2021

Earnings Release - 4Q21 and 2021

Nexa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results including Adjusted EBITDA Record of US$704 Million

Luxembourg, February 15, 2022 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") announces today its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This Earnings Release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Nexa and the notes thereto for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Consolidated Financial Statements"). This document contains forward-looking statements.

CEO Message - Ignacio Rosado

"I am delighted to be introducing Nexa's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results, my first earnings release as the Company's new CEO. I would like to say thank you to Nexa's Board of Directors for trusting me with this important responsibility and to stress my commitment to building on what Nexa has achieved. I plan to continue promoting an increasingly competitive, agile, and innovative organization with sustainable shareholders' returns.

At Nexa, we believe that progress is always possible, and we are proud to have our products play a prominent role in promoting the transition to a green economy. We see the company well-positioned for continued growth due to its unique position in Latin America with flagship assets and a solid balance sheet.

In 2021, we delivered a record-high Adjusted EBITDA and we made strong progress with the Aripuanã project where mechanical completion is nearly concluded. Commissioning is underway in parallel, and we plan the ramp-up in the third quarter of this year. We are confident that Aripuanã will be a long- life mine that will contribute importantly to our future cash generation.

As the global economy improves, we believe that demand for our products will remain strong. We expect to continue investing and growing to generate value for all of our stakeholders by focusing on initiatives that consistently maximize our yearly cash flow in our operations, implementing a clear growth strategy that extends the life of mine of our assets and creates growth opportunities in our portfolio of projects, and actively assessing opportunities in the market."

4Q21 Highlights | Operational and Financial

Consolidated net revenue reached US$678 million in the fourth quarter compared with US$635 million a year ago and US$655 million in 3Q21, mainly driven by higher metal prices.

Zinc production of 81kt in the quarter decreased by 12% compared to 4Q20, primarily explained by lower zinc average head grade year-over-year. Compared to 3Q21, zinc production increased by 2%.

year-over-year, following lower production volumes. Compared to 3Q21, sales increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITDA was US$136 million in 4Q21 compared with US$167 million in 4Q20 and US$155 million in 3Q21. Adjusted EBITDA for the mining was US$110 million and Adjusted EBITDA for the smelting segment was US$27 million in 4Q21.

Mining cash cost 1 in 4Q21 was US$0.25/lb compared with US$0.33/lb in 4Q20, mainly driven by higher by-products credits and lower TCs. Compared to 3Q21, mining cash costs increased by US$0.02/lb driven by higher third-party services and increased maintenance costs in the quarter.

1 Our cash cost net of by-products credits is measured with respect to zinc sold.