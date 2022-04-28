Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 1Q22

Nexa Resources S.A.
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Unaudited) at and for the three months ended on March 31, 2022
Contents
Condensed consolidated financial interim statements
Condensed consolidated interim income statement .................................................................. 3
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income ......................................... 4
Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet ........................................................................ 5
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows ......................................................... 6
Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity ............................. 7
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
-
1 General information ........................................................................................................................ 8
-
2 Information by business segment ................................................................................................... 9
-
3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements ..................... 10
-
4 Net revenues ................................................................................................................................. 11
-
5 Expenses by nature ....................................................................................................................... 11
-
6 Other income and expenses, net .................................................................................................. 12
-
7 Net financial results ....................................................................................................................... 13
-
8 Current and deferred income tax .................................................................................................. 13
-
9 Financial instruments .................................................................................................................... 14
-
10 Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................ 16
-
11 Other financial instruments .......................................................................................................... 17
-
12 Trade accounts receivables ........................................................................................................... 18
-
13 Inventory ....................................................................................................................................... 18
-
14 Property, plant and equipment ..................................................................................................... 19
-
15 Intangible assets ............................................................................................................................ 20
-
16 Loans and financings ..................................................................................................................... 21
-
17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations ......................................................................... 22
-
18 Impairment of non-current assets ................................................................................................ 22
Condensed consolidated interim income statement Unaudited
Three months ended on March 31
All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________
Net revenues Cost of sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Other income and expenses, net
Operating income
Net financial results
Financial income Financial expenses Other financial items, net
Income before income taxIncome tax
Deferred
Note
4 5
March 31, 2022
722,136(524,780) 197,356
March 31, 2021 602,929 (428,870) 174,059
5 5 6
(36,049) (17,244)(20,905)
(30,450) (14,314) (8,531)
(74,198)
123,158
120,764
7
3,708(43,399)
50,34410,653
1,921 (34,215) (41,885)
(74,179)
133,811
46,585
8 (a)
(43,224)(16,409) 74,17863,012
Net income for the period Attributable to NEXA's shareholders
22,589 31,611 22,787
|
Attributable to non-controlling interests
|
11,166
|
8,824
|
Net income for the period
|
74,178
|
31,611
|
Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands
|
132,439
|
132,439
Basic and diluted earnings per share - USD
0.48
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
0.17
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Unaudited
Three months ended on March 31
All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________
Note
March 31, 2022
Net income for the period
74,178
March 31, 2021 31,611
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement
Cash flow hedge accounting
11 (c)
1,078
36
Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries
(582)165,428 165,924
(121) (51,786)
(51,871)Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk
16 (b)
(487)
(1,332)
165403
Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments
192 119
(130)
(810)Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax
165,794
(52,681)
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
239,972
|
(21,070)
|
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders
|
221,195
|
(25,484)
Attributable to non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
18,777 239,972
4,414 (21,070)
Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet Unaudited
All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents Financial investments Other financial instruments Trade accounts receivables Inventory
Recoverable income tax Other assets
Non-current assets
Investments in equity instruments Other financial instruments Deferred income tax Recoverable income tax Other assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Right-of-use assets
Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities
Loans and financings Lease liabilities
Other financial instruments Trade payables
Confirming payables Dividends payable
Asset retirement and environmental obligations Contractual obligations
Salaries and payroll charges Tax liabilities
Loans and financings Lease liabilities
Other financial instruments
Asset retirement and environmental obligations Provisions
Deferred income tax Contractual obligations Other liabilities
NoteMarch 31, 2022
10 (a)
December 31, 2021
576,192 22,758
11 (a)
21,396
12 13
189,014
514,557
4,291
77,776 1,405,984
3,915
11 (a)
743,817 19,202
16,292
372,502
81,119 1,472,809
146 165,0974,939 111,759
14 15
2,352,932 1,091,12013,072
3,742,9803,432,027
5,148,9644,904,836
49,92715,713
102 168,205 4,223 98,584
2,087,730 1,056,771 12,689
21,835376,935 283,67712,650
46,713 16,246
36,841
34,824
50,364
45,802
33,445962,013
22,684 411,818 232,860 11,441
33,156
65,063
41,317 989,282
16 (a)
1,654,483 4,402
1,652,602 3,393
11 (a)
62,127
240,864
45,694
36,828
203,783
105,984
114,076
35,3622,352,699
23,354 2,271,274
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,314,712
|
3,260,556
|
Shareholders' equity
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders Attributable to non-controlling interests
1,557,468276,784
1,386,273 258,007
|
1,834,252
|
1,644,280
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
5,148,964
|
4,904,836
241