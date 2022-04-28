Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 1Q22

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Unaudited) at and for the three months ended on March 31, 2022

Contents

Condensed consolidated financial interim statements

Condensed consolidated interim income statement .................................................................. 3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income ......................................... 4

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet ........................................................................ 5

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows ......................................................... 6

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity ............................. 7

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1 General information ........................................................................................................................ 8

2 Information by business segment ................................................................................................... 9

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements ..................... 10

4 Net revenues ................................................................................................................................. 11

5 Expenses by nature ....................................................................................................................... 11

6 Other income and expenses, net .................................................................................................. 12

7 Net financial results ....................................................................................................................... 13

8 Current and deferred income tax .................................................................................................. 13

9 Financial instruments .................................................................................................................... 14

10 Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................ 16

11 Other financial instruments .......................................................................................................... 17

12 Trade accounts receivables ........................................................................................................... 18

13 Inventory ....................................................................................................................................... 18

14 Property, plant and equipment ..................................................................................................... 19

15 Intangible assets ............................................................................................................................ 20

16 Loans and financings ..................................................................................................................... 21

17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations ......................................................................... 22

18 Impairment of non-current assets ................................................................................................ 22

Condensed consolidated interim income statement Unaudited

Three months ended on March 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________

Net revenues Cost of sales Gross profit

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Other income and expenses, net

Operating income

Net financial results

Financial income Financial expenses Other financial items, net

Income before income taxIncome tax

Current

Deferred

Note

4 5

March 31, 2022

722,136(524,780) 197,356

March 31, 2021 602,929 (428,870) 174,059

5 5 6

(36,049) (17,244)(20,905)

(30,450) (14,314) (8,531)

(74,198)

(53,295)

123,158

120,764

7

3,708(43,399)

50,34410,653

1,921 (34,215) (41,885)

(74,179)

133,811

46,585

8 (a)

(43,224)(16,409) 74,17863,012

(37,563)

Net income for the period Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

22,589 31,611 22,787

Attributable to non-controlling interests 11,166 8,824 Net income for the period 74,178 31,611 Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands 132,439 132,439 Basic and diluted earnings per share - USD

0.48

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

0.17

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Unaudited

Three months ended on March 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________

Note

March 31, 2022

Net income for the period

74,178

March 31, 2021 31,611

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement

Cash flow hedge accounting

11 (c)

1,078

36

Deferred income tax

Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries

(582)165,428 165,924

(121) (51,786)

(51,871)Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk

16 (b)

(487)

(1,332)

Deferred income tax

165403

Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments

192 119

(130)

(810)Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax

165,794

(52,681)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 239,972 (21,070) Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 221,195 (25,484) Attributable to non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

18,777 239,972

4,414 (21,070)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet Unaudited

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Financial investments Other financial instruments Trade accounts receivables Inventory

Recoverable income tax Other assets

Non-current assets

Investments in equity instruments Other financial instruments Deferred income tax Recoverable income tax Other assets

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Right-of-use assets

Total assets

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities

Loans and financings Lease liabilities

Other financial instruments Trade payables

Confirming payables Dividends payable

Asset retirement and environmental obligations Contractual obligations

Salaries and payroll charges Tax liabilities

Other liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Loans and financings Lease liabilities

Other financial instruments

Asset retirement and environmental obligations Provisions

Deferred income tax Contractual obligations Other liabilities

NoteMarch 31, 2022

10 (a)

December 31, 2021

576,192 22,758

11 (a)

21,396

12 13

189,014

514,557

4,291

77,776 1,405,984

3,915

11 (a)

743,817 19,202

16,292

231,174

372,502

8,703

81,119 1,472,809

3,723

146 165,0974,939 111,759

14 15

2,352,932 1,091,12013,072

3,742,9803,432,027

5,148,9644,904,836

16 (a)

49,92715,713

11 (a)

102 168,205 4,223 98,584

2,087,730 1,056,771 12,689

21,835376,935 283,67712,650

17

46,713 16,246

36,841

34,824

50,364

45,802

33,445962,013

22,684 411,818 232,860 11,441

31,953

33,156

76,031

65,063

41,317 989,282

16 (a)

1,654,483 4,402

1,652,602 3,393

11 (a)

62,127

17

240,864

232,197

45,694

36,828

203,783

208,583

105,984

114,076

35,3622,352,699

23,354 2,271,274

Total liabilities 3,314,712 3,260,556 Shareholders' equity

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders Attributable to non-controlling interests

1,557,468276,784

1,386,273 258,007

1,834,252 1,644,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,148,964 4,904,836

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

241