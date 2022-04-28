Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nexa Resources S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
9.330 USD   +6.87%
05:48pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Financial Statements 1Q22
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Audited Nexa IFRS EU FS 2021 and Consolidated Management Report
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Audited Nexa Annual FS 2021 and Standalone Management Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 1Q22

04/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Unaudited) at and for the three months ended on March 31, 2022

Contents

Condensed consolidated financial interim statements

Condensed consolidated interim income statement .................................................................. 3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income ......................................... 4

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet ........................................................................ 5

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows ......................................................... 6

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity ............................. 7

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

  • 1 General information ........................................................................................................................ 8

  • 2 Information by business segment ................................................................................................... 9

  • 3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements ..................... 10

  • 4 Net revenues ................................................................................................................................. 11

  • 5 Expenses by nature ....................................................................................................................... 11

  • 6 Other income and expenses, net .................................................................................................. 12

  • 7 Net financial results ....................................................................................................................... 13

  • 8 Current and deferred income tax .................................................................................................. 13

  • 9 Financial instruments .................................................................................................................... 14

  • 10 Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................ 16

  • 11 Other financial instruments .......................................................................................................... 17

  • 12 Trade accounts receivables ........................................................................................................... 18

  • 13 Inventory ....................................................................................................................................... 18

  • 14 Property, plant and equipment ..................................................................................................... 19

  • 15 Intangible assets ............................................................................................................................ 20

  • 16 Loans and financings ..................................................................................................................... 21

  • 17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations ......................................................................... 22

  • 18 Impairment of non-current assets ................................................................................................ 22

Condensed consolidated interim income statement Unaudited

Three months ended on March 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated ______________________________________________________________________

Net revenues Cost of sales Gross profit

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Other income and expenses, net

Operating income

Net financial results

Financial income Financial expenses Other financial items, net

Income before income taxIncome tax

Current

Deferred

Note

4 5

March 31, 2022

722,136(524,780) 197,356

March 31, 2021 602,929 (428,870) 174,059

5 5 6

(36,049) (17,244)(20,905)

(30,450) (14,314) (8,531)

(74,198)

(53,295)

123,158

120,764

7

3,708(43,399)

50,34410,653

1,921 (34,215) (41,885)

(74,179)

133,811

46,585

8 (a)

(43,224)(16,409) 74,17863,012

(37,563)

Net income for the period Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

22,589 31,611 22,787

Attributable to non-controlling interests

11,166

8,824

Net income for the period

74,178

31,611

Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands

132,439

132,439

Basic and diluted earnings per share - USD

0.48

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

0.17

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Unaudited

Three months ended on March 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________

Note

March 31, 2022

Net income for the period

74,178

March 31, 2021 31,611

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement

Cash flow hedge accounting

11 (c)

1,078

36

Deferred income tax

Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries

(582)165,428 165,924

(121) (51,786)

(51,871)Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk

16 (b)

(487)

(1,332)

Deferred income tax

165403

Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments

192 119

(130)

(810)Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax

165,794

(52,681)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

239,972

(21,070)

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

221,195

(25,484)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

18,777 239,972

4,414 (21,070)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet Unaudited

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Financial investments Other financial instruments Trade accounts receivables Inventory

Recoverable income tax Other assets

Non-current assets

Investments in equity instruments Other financial instruments Deferred income tax Recoverable income tax Other assets

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Right-of-use assets

Total assets

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities

Loans and financings Lease liabilities

Other financial instruments Trade payables

Confirming payables Dividends payable

Asset retirement and environmental obligations Contractual obligations

Salaries and payroll charges Tax liabilities

Other liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Loans and financings Lease liabilities

Other financial instruments

Asset retirement and environmental obligations Provisions

Deferred income tax Contractual obligations Other liabilities

NoteMarch 31, 2022

10 (a)

December 31, 2021

576,192 22,758

11 (a)

21,396

12 13

189,014

514,557

4,291

77,776 1,405,984

3,915

11 (a)

743,817 19,202

16,292

231,174

372,502

8,703

81,119 1,472,809

3,723

146 165,0974,939 111,759

14 15

2,352,932 1,091,12013,072

3,742,9803,432,027

5,148,9644,904,836

16 (a)

49,92715,713

11 (a)

102 168,205 4,223 98,584

2,087,730 1,056,771 12,689

21,835376,935 283,67712,650

17

46,713 16,246

36,841

34,824

50,364

45,802

33,445962,013

22,684 411,818 232,860 11,441

31,953

33,156

76,031

65,063

41,317 989,282

16 (a)

1,654,483 4,402

1,652,602 3,393

11 (a)

62,127

17

240,864

232,197

45,694

36,828

203,783

208,583

105,984

114,076

35,3622,352,699

23,354 2,271,274

Total liabilities

3,314,712

3,260,556

Shareholders' equity

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders Attributable to non-controlling interests

1,557,468276,784

1,386,273 258,007

1,834,252

1,644,280

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,148,964

4,904,836

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

241

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:47:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
05:48pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Financial Statements 1Q22
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Audited Nexa IFRS EU FS 2021 and Consolidated Management R..
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Audited Nexa Annual FS 2021 and Standalone Management Repo..
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Proxy Statement
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - Convening Notice
PU
08:44aNEXA RESOURCES S A : AGM 2022 - ESTMA Report
PU
08:35aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDE : 00 P.M. LUXEMBOURG TIME AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE LO..
PU
04/26RBC Capital Markets Expects Neutral Reaction To Nexa's Q1 Exploration Update
MT
04/25NEXA RESOURCES S A : Reports First Quarter 2022 Exploration Results
PU
04/25NEXA RESOURCES S A : Reports First Quarter 2022 Exploration Results - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 818 M - -
Net income 2022 267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 1 156 M 1 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 760
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,73 $
Average target price 10,86 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jaime Ardila Gómez Chairman
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.11.07%1 156
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.71%60 461
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.96%48 643
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.01%43 712
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-28.13%12 213
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.27.38%11 850