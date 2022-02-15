Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 2021

Nexa Resources S.A. Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021 and independent auditor's report

Contents Consolidated financial statements Consolidated income statement ............................................................................................ 3 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ................................................................... 4 Consolidated balance sheet .................................................................................................. 5 Consolidated statement of cash flows .................................................................................... 6 Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ....................................................... 7 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 General information........................................................................................................................ 9 2 Information by business segment ................................................................................................. 10 3 Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements .................................................... 12 4 Principles of consolidation ............................................................................................................ 12 5 Changes in the main accounting policies and disclosures ............................................................ 15 6 Net revenues ................................................................................................................................. 16 7 Expenses by nature ....................................................................................................................... 19 8 Mineral exploration and project evaluation ................................................................................. 20 9 Other income and expenses, net .................................................................................................. 21 10 Net financial results....................................................................................................................... 21 11 Current and deferred income tax.................................................................................................. 22 12 Financial risk management............................................................................................................ 25 13 Financial instruments .................................................................................................................... 32 14 Fair value estimates....................................................................................................................... 35 15 Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................ 37 16 Derivative financial instruments ................................................................................................... 38 17 Trade accounts receivables ........................................................................................................... 40 18 Inventory ....................................................................................................................................... 41 19 Other assets................................................................................................................................... 42 20 Related parties .............................................................................................................................. 43 21 Property, plant and equipment..................................................................................................... 45 22 Intangible assets............................................................................................................................ 50 23 Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities......................................................................................... 52 24 Loans and financings ..................................................................................................................... 54 25 Trade Payables .............................................................................................................................. 57 26 Asset retirement and environmental obligations ......................................................................... 57 27 Provisions ...................................................................................................................................... 58 28 Contractual obligations ................................................................................................................. 61 29 Confirming Payables...................................................................................................................... 63 30 Shareholders' equity ..................................................................................................................... 63 31 Impairment of non-current assets ................................................................................................ 66 32 Long-term commitments............................................................................................................... 70 33 Events after the reporting period.................................................................................................. 70

Nexa Resources S.A. Consolidated income statement Years ended December 31 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________ Note 2021 2020 2019 Net revenues 6 2,622,110 1,950,929 2,332,715 Cost of sales 7 (1,966,036) (1,563,931) (1,947,828) Gross profit 656,074 386,998 384,887 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 7 (156,786) (151,619) (216,511) Mineral exploration and project evaluation 7 and 8 (85,043) (57,201) (119,063) Impairment of non-current assets 31 - (557,497) (142,133) Other income and expenses, net 9 31,948 (19,164) (18,206) (209,881) (785,481) (495,913) Operating income (loss) 446,193 (398,483) (111,026) Net financial results 10 Financial income 11,472 11,168 31,054 Financial expenses (142,275) (159,759) (117,399) Other financial items, net (6,099) (129,584) (18,509) (136,902) (278,175) (104,854) Income (loss) before income tax 309,291 (676,658) (215,880) Income tax 11 (a) Current (122,081) (63,192) (46,382) Deferred (31,123) 87,344 104,746 Net income (loss) for the year 156,087 (652,506) (157,516) Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 114,332 (559,247) (145,135) Attributable to non-controlling interests 41,755 (93,259) (12,381) Net income (loss) for the year 156,087 (652,506) (157,516) Weighted average number of outstanding 132,439 132,439 132,622 shares - in thousands Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per 30 (f) 0.86 (4.22) (1.09) share - USD The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 3 of 70

Nexa Resources S.A. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Years ended December 31 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated _______________________________________________________________________________ Note 2021 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the year 156,087 (652,506) (157,516) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement Cash flow hedge accounting 16 (b) 488 (98) 1,332 Deferred income tax (161) 101 (453) Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries 30 (e) (64,575) (138,840) (21,115) (64,248) (138,837) (20,236) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related 24 (c) (5,066) (787) - to changes in the Company's own credit risk Deferred income tax (2,375) (88) - Changes in fair value of investments in equity (2,632) - - instruments (10,073) (875) - Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of (74,321) (139,712) (20,236) income tax Total comprehensive income (loss) for the 81,766 (792,218) (177,752) year Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 43,828 (682,132) (172,453) Attributable to non-controlling interests 37,938 (110,086) (5,299) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the 81,766 (792,218) (177,752) year The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 4 of 70