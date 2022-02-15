Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 2021
Nexa Resources S.A. Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021 and independent auditor's report
Nexa Resources S.A
.
Consolidated income statement
Years ended December 31
All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated
_______________________________________________________________________________
Note
2021
2020
2019
Net revenues
6
2,622,110
1,950,929
2,332,715
Cost of sales
7
(1,966,036)
(1,563,931)
(1,947,828)
Gross profit
656,074
386,998
384,887
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
7
(156,786)
(151,619)
(216,511)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation
7 and 8
(85,043)
(57,201)
(119,063)
Impairment of non-current assets
31
-
(557,497)
(142,133)
Other income and expenses, net
9
31,948
(19,164)
(18,206)
(209,881)
(785,481)
(495,913)
Operating income (loss)
446,193
(398,483)
(111,026)
Net financial results
10
Financial income
11,472
11,168
31,054
Financial expenses
(142,275)
(159,759)
(117,399)
Other financial items, net
(6,099)
(129,584)
(18,509)
(136,902)
(278,175)
(104,854)
Income (loss) before income tax
309,291
(676,658)
(215,880)
Income tax
11 (a)
Current
(122,081)
(63,192)
(46,382)
Deferred
(31,123)
87,344
104,746
Net income (loss) for the year
156,087
(652,506)
(157,516)
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders
114,332
(559,247)
(145,135)
Attributable to non-controlling interests
41,755
(93,259)
(12,381)
Net income (loss) for the year
156,087
(652,506)
(157,516)
Weighted average number of outstanding
132,439
132,439
132,622
shares - in thousands
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per
30 (f)
0.86
(4.22)
(1.09)
share - USD
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3 of 70
Nexa Resources S.A
.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Years ended December 31
All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated
_______________________________________________________________________________
Note
2021
2020
2019
Net income (loss) for the year
156,087
(652,506)
(157,516)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax
- items that can be reclassified to the income
statement
Cash flow hedge accounting
16 (b)
488
(98)
1,332
Deferred income tax
(161)
101
(453)
Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries
30 (e)
(64,575)
(138,840)
(21,115)
(64,248)
(138,837)
(20,236)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax
- items that will not be reclassified to the
income statement
Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related
24 (c)
(5,066)
(787)
-
to changes in the Company's own credit risk
Deferred income tax
(2,375)
(88)
-
Changes in fair value of investments in equity
(2,632)
-
-
instruments
(10,073)
(875)
-
Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of
(74,321)
(139,712)
(20,236)
income tax
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
81,766
(792,218)
(177,752)
year
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders
43,828
(682,132)
(172,453)
Attributable to non-controlling interests
37,938
(110,086)
(5,299)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
81,766
(792,218)
(177,752)
year
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4 of 70
Nexa Resources S.A
.
Consolidated balance sheet
As at December 31
All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated
_______________________________________________________________________________
Assets
Note
2021
2020
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
15 (a)
743,817
1,086,163
Financial investments
19,202
35,044
Derivative financial instruments
16 (a)
16,292
16,329
Trade accounts receivables
17
231,174
229,032
Inventory
18
372,502
256,522
Recoverable income tax
8,703
12,953
Other assets
19
81,119
91,141
1,472,809
1,727,184
Non-current assets
Investments in equity instruments
13 (b)
3,723
-
Derivative financial instruments
16 (a)
102
15,651
Deferred income tax
11 (b)
168,205
221,580
Recoverable income tax
4,223
13,110
Other assets
19
98,584
93,131
Property, plant and equipment
21
2,087,730
1,898,296
Intangible assets
22
1,056,771
1,076,405
Right-of-use assets
23 (a)
12,689
18,869
3,432,027
3,337,042
Total assets
4,904,836
5,064,226
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Loans and financings
24 (a)
46,713
146,002
Lease liabilities
23 (b)
16,246
15,999
Derivative financial instruments
16 (a)
22,684
5,390
Trade payables
25
411,818
370,122
Confirming payables
29
232,860
145,295
Dividends payable
11,441
4,557
Asset retirement and environmental obligations
26
31,953
33,095
Contractual obligations
28
33,156
27,132
Salaries and payroll charges
76,031
56,107
Tax liabilities
65,063
43,630
Other liabilities
41,317
29,230
989,282
876,559
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financings
24 (a)
1,652,602
1,878,312
Lease liabilities
23 (b)
3,393
9,690
Derivative financial instruments
16 (a)
241
21,484
Asset retirement and environmental obligations
26
232,197
242,951
Provisions
27
36,828
30,896
Deferred income tax
11 (b)
208,583
218,392
Contractual obligations
28
114,076
138,893
Other liabilities
23,354
25,805
2,271,274
2,566,423
Total liabilities
3,260,556
3,442,982
Shareholders' equity
30
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders
1,386,273
1,377,445
Attributable to non-controlling interests
258,007
243,799
1,644,280
1,621,244
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,904,836
5,064,226
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
5 of 70
