Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nexa Resources S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexa Resources S A : Financial Statements 2021

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexa Resources S.A. Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021 and independent auditor's report

Contents

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated income statement ............................................................................................

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ...................................................................

4

Consolidated balance sheet ..................................................................................................

5

Consolidated statement of cash flows ....................................................................................

6

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity .......................................................

7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1

General information........................................................................................................................

9

2

Information by business segment .................................................................................................

10

3

Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements ....................................................

12

4

Principles of consolidation ............................................................................................................

12

5

Changes in the main accounting policies and disclosures ............................................................

15

6

Net revenues .................................................................................................................................

16

7

Expenses by nature .......................................................................................................................

19

8

Mineral exploration and project evaluation .................................................................................

20

9

Other income and expenses, net ..................................................................................................

21

10

Net financial results.......................................................................................................................

21

11

Current and deferred income tax..................................................................................................

22

12

Financial risk management............................................................................................................

25

13

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................

32

14

Fair value estimates.......................................................................................................................

35

15

Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................

37

16

Derivative financial instruments ...................................................................................................

38

17

Trade accounts receivables ...........................................................................................................

40

18

Inventory .......................................................................................................................................

41

19

Other assets...................................................................................................................................

42

20

Related parties ..............................................................................................................................

43

21

Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................

45

22

Intangible assets............................................................................................................................

50

23

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.........................................................................................

52

24

Loans and financings .....................................................................................................................

54

25

Trade Payables ..............................................................................................................................

57

26

Asset retirement and environmental obligations .........................................................................

57

27

Provisions ......................................................................................................................................

58

28

Contractual obligations .................................................................................................................

61

29

Confirming Payables......................................................................................................................

63

30

Shareholders' equity .....................................................................................................................

63

31

Impairment of non-current assets ................................................................................................

66

32

Long-term commitments...............................................................................................................

70

33

Events after the reporting period..................................................................................................

70

Nexa Resources S.A.

Consolidated income statement

Years ended December 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

_______________________________________________________________________________

Note

2021

2020

2019

Net revenues

6

2,622,110

1,950,929

2,332,715

Cost of sales

7

(1,966,036)

(1,563,931)

(1,947,828)

Gross profit

656,074

386,998

384,887

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

7

(156,786)

(151,619)

(216,511)

Mineral exploration and project evaluation

7 and 8

(85,043)

(57,201)

(119,063)

Impairment of non-current assets

31

-

(557,497)

(142,133)

Other income and expenses, net

9

31,948

(19,164)

(18,206)

(209,881)

(785,481)

(495,913)

Operating income (loss)

446,193

(398,483)

(111,026)

Net financial results

10

Financial income

11,472

11,168

31,054

Financial expenses

(142,275)

(159,759)

(117,399)

Other financial items, net

(6,099)

(129,584)

(18,509)

(136,902)

(278,175)

(104,854)

Income (loss) before income tax

309,291

(676,658)

(215,880)

Income tax

11 (a)

Current

(122,081)

(63,192)

(46,382)

Deferred

(31,123)

87,344

104,746

Net income (loss) for the year

156,087

(652,506)

(157,516)

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

114,332

(559,247)

(145,135)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

41,755

(93,259)

(12,381)

Net income (loss) for the year

156,087

(652,506)

(157,516)

Weighted average number of outstanding

132,439

132,439

132,622

shares - in thousands

Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per

30 (f)

0.86

(4.22)

(1.09)

share - USD

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3 of 70

Nexa Resources S.A.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Years ended December 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

_______________________________________________________________________________

Note

2021

2020

2019

Net income (loss) for the year

156,087

(652,506)

(157,516)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax

- items that can be reclassified to the income

statement

Cash flow hedge accounting

16 (b)

488

(98)

1,332

Deferred income tax

(161)

101

(453)

Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries

30 (e)

(64,575)

(138,840)

(21,115)

(64,248)

(138,837)

(20,236)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax

- items that will not be reclassified to the

income statement

Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related

24 (c)

(5,066)

(787)

-

to changes in the Company's own credit risk

Deferred income tax

(2,375)

(88)

-

Changes in fair value of investments in equity

(2,632)

-

-

instruments

(10,073)

(875)

-

Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of

(74,321)

(139,712)

(20,236)

income tax

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

81,766

(792,218)

(177,752)

year

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

43,828

(682,132)

(172,453)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

37,938

(110,086)

(5,299)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

81,766

(792,218)

(177,752)

year

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4 of 70

Nexa Resources S.A.

Consolidated balance sheet

As at December 31

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

_______________________________________________________________________________

Assets

Note

2021

2020

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

15 (a)

743,817

1,086,163

Financial investments

19,202

35,044

Derivative financial instruments

16 (a)

16,292

16,329

Trade accounts receivables

17

231,174

229,032

Inventory

18

372,502

256,522

Recoverable income tax

8,703

12,953

Other assets

19

81,119

91,141

1,472,809

1,727,184

Non-current assets

Investments in equity instruments

13 (b)

3,723

-

Derivative financial instruments

16 (a)

102

15,651

Deferred income tax

11 (b)

168,205

221,580

Recoverable income tax

4,223

13,110

Other assets

19

98,584

93,131

Property, plant and equipment

21

2,087,730

1,898,296

Intangible assets

22

1,056,771

1,076,405

Right-of-use assets

23 (a)

12,689

18,869

3,432,027

3,337,042

Total assets

4,904,836

5,064,226

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Loans and financings

24 (a)

46,713

146,002

Lease liabilities

23 (b)

16,246

15,999

Derivative financial instruments

16 (a)

22,684

5,390

Trade payables

25

411,818

370,122

Confirming payables

29

232,860

145,295

Dividends payable

11,441

4,557

Asset retirement and environmental obligations

26

31,953

33,095

Contractual obligations

28

33,156

27,132

Salaries and payroll charges

76,031

56,107

Tax liabilities

65,063

43,630

Other liabilities

41,317

29,230

989,282

876,559

Non-current liabilities

Loans and financings

24 (a)

1,652,602

1,878,312

Lease liabilities

23 (b)

3,393

9,690

Derivative financial instruments

16 (a)

241

21,484

Asset retirement and environmental obligations

26

232,197

242,951

Provisions

27

36,828

30,896

Deferred income tax

11 (b)

208,583

218,392

Contractual obligations

28

114,076

138,893

Other liabilities

23,354

25,805

2,271,274

2,566,423

Total liabilities

3,260,556

3,442,982

Shareholders' equity

30

Attributable to NEXA's shareholders

1,386,273

1,377,445

Attributable to non-controlling interests

258,007

243,799

1,644,280

1,621,244

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

4,904,836

5,064,226

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5 of 70

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
05:34pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Earnings Release 4Q21 and FY2021
PU
05:34pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Financial Statements 2021
PU
05:34pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Announces Cash Dividend and Share Premium Distribution of US$50 Milli..
PU
05:14pNEXA RESOURCES S A : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND AND SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTION OF US$50 MILLI..
PU
02/08NEXA RESOURCES S A : Exploration Report 4Q21 and FY2021
PU
02/08NEXA RESOURCES S A : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Exploration Results - Form ..
PU
02/08Nexa Resources S.A. Provides the Drilling and Assay Results from the Fourth Quarter of ..
CI
02/03NEXA RESOURCES S A : Meets 2021 Production and Sales Guidance, and Announces 4Q21 and 2021..
PU
02/03NEXA RESOURCES S A : Meets 2021 Production and Sales Guidance, and Announces 4Q21 and 2021..
PU
02/03Nexa Resources S.A. Announces Operational Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 634 M - -
Net income 2021 176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,12x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 172 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 760
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 10,78 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Nazareth Menck Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jaime Ardila Gómez Chairman
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.12.60%1 172
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.2.56%62 337
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.45%51 263
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.30%13 980
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.30.67%13 508
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED18.02%5 967