Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Unaudited) at and for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2023

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues 4 626,704 829,434 1,294,022 1,551,570 Cost of sales 5 (565,024) (556,329) (1,132,837) (1,081,109) Gross profit 61,680 273,105 161,185 470,461 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 5 (32,621) (37,119) (61,101) (73,168) Mineral exploration and project evaluation 5 (21,261) (26,826) (43,289) (44,070) Impairment loss of long-lived assets 16 (57,187) - (57,187) - Other income and expenses, net 6 (66,077) 30,442 (71,548) 9,537 (177,146) (33,503) (233,125) (107,701) Operating (loss) income (115,466) 239,602 (71,940) 362,760 Results from associates' equity Share in the results of associates 5,652 - 11,075 - Net financial results 7 Financial income 6,700 8,435 12,317 12,143 Financial expenses (59,363) (40,329) (105,778) (83,728) Other financial items, net 26,149 (42,340) 27,722 8,004 (26,514) (74,234) (65,739) (63,581) (Loss) income before income tax (136,328) 165,368 (126,604) 299,179 Income tax benefit (expense) 8 (a) 33,544 (41,848) 8,410 (101,481) Net (loss) income for the period (102,784) 123,520 (118,194) 197,698 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (102,486) 109,002 (122,214) 172,014 Attributable to non-controlling interests (298) 14,518 4,020 25,684 Net (loss) income for the period (102,784) 123,520 (118,194) 197,698 Weighted average number of outstanding

shares - in thousands 132,439 132,439 132,439 132,439 Basic and diluted (losses) earnings per

share - USD (0.77) 0.82 (0.92) 1.30

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income for the period (102,784) 123,520 (118,194) 197,698 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement Cash flow hedge accounting 10 (c) 66 (6,156) 909 (5,078) Deferred income tax (97) 3,844 (785) 3,262 Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries 57,942 (109,403) 87,862 56,025 57,911 (111,715) 87,986 54,209 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk 14 (b) (436) 3,020 70 2,533 Deferred income tax 149 (1,027) (24) (862) Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments 702 (2,324) 970 (2,132) 415 (331) 1,016 (461) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period net of income tax 58,326 (112,046) 89,002 53,748 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (44,458) 11,474 (29,192) 251,446 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (48,362) 564 (38,435) 221,759 Attributable to non-controlling interests 3,904 10,910 9,243 29,687 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (44,458) 11,474 (29,192) 251,446

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Unaudited Audited Assets Note June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 400,708 497,826 Financial investments 20,771 18,062 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 17,650 7,380 Trade accounts receivables 131,936 223,740 Inventory 11 375,103 395,197 Recoverable income tax 14,165 2,455 Other assets 102,510 75,486 1,062,843 1,220,146 Non-current assets Investments in equity instruments 8,085 7,115 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 6,306 63 Deferred income tax 8 (b) 202,211 166,983 Recoverable income tax 6,175 4,914 Other assets 148,515 134,474 Investments in associates 32,390 38,990 Property, plant and equipment 12 2,370,966 2,295,275 Intangible assets 13 987,606 1,016,927 Right-of-use assets 5,509 6,895 3,767,763 3,671,636 Total assets 4,830,606 4,891,782 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Loans and financings 14 (a) 53,261 50,840 Lease liabilities 2,230 3,661 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 20,791 11,435 Trade payables 311,603 413,856 Confirming payables 240,557 216,392 Dividends payable 8,269 7,922 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 15 30,834 23,646 Provisions 46,924 - Contractual obligations 26,058 26,188 Salaries and payroll charges 55,031 79,078 Tax liabilities 12,988 40,610 Other liabilities 28,206 25,136 836,752 898,764 Non-current liabilities Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,627,590 1,618,419 Lease liabilities 863 1,360 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 35,188 20,416 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 15 258,632 242,673 Provisions 83,235 43,897 Deferred income tax 8 (b) 185,442 199,499 Contractual obligations 93,330 105,972 Other liabilities 53,512 50,528 2,337,792 2,282,764 Total liabilities 3,174,544 3,181,528 Shareholders' equity Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 1,378,810 1,442,245 Attributable to non-controlling interests 277,252 268,009 1,656,062 1,710,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,830,606 4,891,782

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) income before income tax (136,328) 165,368 (126,604) 299,179 Depreciation and amortization 5 71,745 74,374 143,425 140,266 Impairment loss of long-lived assets 5 57,187 - 57,187 - Share in the results of associates (5,652) - (11,075) - Interest and foreign exchange effects 30,839 57,067 66,494 62,599 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 1,023 (104) 1,287 (20) Changes in accruals (6,561) (2,136) (12,368) 6,607 Provisions - VAT discussions 1 (b) 70,641 - 70,641 - Changes in fair value of loans and financings 14 (b) 277 186 215 619 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 10 (c) (13,849) (17,234) (17,428) (16,918) Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (d) (13,403) (28,220) (15) (8,793) Contractual obligations (4,737) (8,000) (14,913) (15,670) Decrease (increase) in assets Trade accounts receivables 41,658 (13,525) 100,216 42,384 Inventory 64,866 (60,092) 60,180 (165,557) Other financial instruments 17,827 6,719 15,994 (1,778) Other assets (32,127) 1,608 (47,546) 2,144 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade payables (55,336) 37,954 (141,353) (68,050) Confirming payables 37,060 14,456 23,418 64,458 Other liabilities 9,370 (9,930) (32,095) (52,852) Cash provided by operating activities 134,500 218,491 135,660 288,618 Interest paid on loans and financings 14 (b) (27,263) (28,413) (59,048) (59,152) Interest paid on lease liabilities (120) (357) (135) (416) Premium paid on bonds repurchase - - - (3,277) Income tax paid (12,428) (20,434) (37,457) (79,066) Net cash provided by in operating activities 94,689 169,287 39,020 146,707 Cash flows from investing activities Additions of property, plant and equipment (59,991) (98,486) (116,505) (181,759) Additions of intangible assets (85) - (85) (194) Net sales (purchases) additions of financial investments (4,928) (3,231) 4,514 (1,225) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 365 183 365 395 Investments in equity instruments - (7,000) - (7,000) Dividends received 1 (c) 6,533 - 6,533 - Net cash used in investing activities (58,106) (108,534) (105,178) (189,783) Cash flows from financing activities New loans and financings 14 (b) - - - 90,000 Payments of loans and financings 14 (b) (7,228) (5,009) (12,829) (9,748) Bonds repurchase 14 (b) - - - (128,470) Payments of lease liabilities (1,071) (1,867) (2,013) (3,851) Dividends paid - (8,930) - (52,804) Payments of share premium 1 (a) - - (25,000) (6,126) Net cash used in financing activities (8,299) (15,806) (39,842) (110,999) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents 6,142 (16,111) 8,882 15,286 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 34,426 28,836 (97,118) (138,789) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 366,282 576,192 497,826 743,817 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 400,708 605,028 400,708 605,028

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Non-cash investing and financing transactions Additions to right-of-use assets - (1,561) - (2,018) Additions to intangible assets related to offtake agreement - (46,100) - (46,100)

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholder's equity

Unaudited

For the three-month periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At March 31, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (727,170) (130,847) 1,557,468 276,784 1,834,252 Net income for the period - - - 109,002 - 109,002 14,518 123,520 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (108,438) (108,438) (3,608) (112,046) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 109,002 (108,438) 564 10,910 11,474 Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At March 31, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (760,809) (202,504) 1,427,172 273,348 1,700,520 Net loss for the period - - - (102,486) - (102,486) (298) (102,784) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 54,124 54,124 4,202 58,326 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - (102,486) 54,124 (48,362) 3,904 (44,458) At June 30, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (863,295) (148,380) 1,378,810 277,252 1,656,062

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholder's equity

Unaudited

For the three-month periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2022 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (746,308) (289,030) 1,386,273 258,007 1,644,280 Net income for the period - - - 172,014 - 172,014 25,684 197,698 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 49,745 49,745 4,003 53,748 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 172,014 49,745 221,759 29,687 251,446 Dividends distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.33 per share - - - (43,874) - (43,874) - (43,874) Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.05 per share - (6,126) - - - (6,126) - (6,126) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) Total distributions to shareholders - (6,126) - (43,874) - (50,000) (14,951) (64,951) At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2023 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (741,081) (232,159) 1,442,245 268,009 1,710,254 Net (loss) income for the period - - - (122,214) - (122,214) 4,020 (118,194) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 83,779 83,779 5,223 89,002 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - (122,214) 83,779 (38,435) 9,243 (29,192) Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.19 per share - (25,000) - - - (25,000) - (25,000) Total distributions to shareholders - (25,000) - - - (25,000) - (25,000) At June 30, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (863,295) (148,380) 1,378,810 277,252 1,656,062

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

1 General information

Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") have operations that include large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines and smelters. The Company owns and operates three polymetallic mines in Peru, and two polymetallic mines in Brazil and is currently progressing with the ramp-up of its third polymetallic mine in Aripuanã, Brazil. The Company also owns and operates a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.

NEXA's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.68% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, and energy companies, among others.

Main events for the six-month periods ended on June 30, 2023

(a) Cash distribution

On February 15, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved, subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with Luxembourg laws, a cash distribution to the Company's shareholders of approximately USD 25,000, which was paid on March 24, 2023, as share premium (special cash dividend).

(b) Contingent Liabilities and Provisions - VAT discussions

Nexa is continuing to cooperate with the investigation by the Fiscal Office of the State of Minas Gerais and the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (the "MG Authorities") of commercial and value added tax (VAT) related practices of certain of Nexa's former customers, as well as Nexa's relationship with such former customers, that Nexa previously reported could result in liabilities for all parties involved in the commercial relationship.

Nexa is engaged in discussions with the MG Authorities, whereby, under a potential resolution, without admitting primary responsibility for the resolved claims, Nexa may voluntarily make certain tax payments on behalf of certain customers that allegedly failed to properly make their tax payments, as well as a contribution to the State of Minas Gerais including to support its ESG-related efforts. Based on the status of the discussions, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 Nexa recognized a provision of approximately USD 70,641, comprised of a net provision of USD 63,173 recorded in "Other Income and Expenses, net" related to the potential resolution and USD 7,468 recorded in "Financial Expenses" related to the potential interest to be charged in connection with its former customers' VAT-related practices.

It is estimated that Nexa will use accumulated tax credits to pay approximately one-half of the tax-related portion of the resolution and pay the remaining portion of the payment and the contribution to the State of Minas Gerais in cash in a series of monthly installments over a period of approximately three years. Nexa reserves the legal right to recover from certain customers the amounts that it will pay on behalf of those customers in connection with any resolution.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

In addition to the potential resolution under discussion in respect of which a provision has been made, there are certain other related ongoing investigations that may result in additional liabilities for Nexa, which are expected to be less than the potential resolution currently under discussion. The final resolution of all of these matters involving tax payments, contributions to the State of Minas Gerais and interest are expected to have a material impact on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

(c) Associates' dividend distribution

On May 15, 2023, Enercan's Board of Directors approved an additional dividend distribution to its shareholders related to the 2022 fiscal year and the Company's subsidiary Pollarix S.A. ("Pollarix") will be entitled to receive USD 15,859 (BRL 76,430). During the three-month period ended on June 30, 2023, Pollarix received in cash the amount of USD 6,533 (BRL 32,370) from the outstanding amount of the dividend's distribution.

2 Information by business segment

The presentation of segments results and reconciliation to income before income tax in the consolidated income statement is as follows:

Three-month period ended 2023 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments

(i) Consolidated Net revenues 268,239 465,094 (108,541) 1,912 626,704 Cost of sales (255,630) (415,116) 108,541 (2,819) (565,024) Gross profit 12,609 49,978 - (907) 61,680 Selling, general and administrative (14,281) (15,659) - (2,681) (32,621) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (19,084) (2,177) - - (21,261) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (57,187) - - - (57,187) Other income and expenses, net (37,914) (32,576) - 4,413 (66,077) Operating (loss) income (115,857) (434) - 825 (115,466) Depreciation and amortization 52,813 18,820 - 112 71,745 Miscellaneous adjustments 82,995 32,245 - - 115,240 Adjusted EBITDA 19,951 50,631 - 937 71,519 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (d) 13,403 Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (57,187) Aripuaña ramp-up impacts (ii) 3,819 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,023) Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations (1,378) Energy forward contracts - MTM (iii) (9,701) Provisions - VAT discussions (iv) (63,173) Miscellaneous adjustments (115,240) Depreciation and amortization (71,745) Share in result of associate 5,652 Net financial results (26,514) Loss before income tax (136,328)

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (i) Consolidated Net revenues 369,571 683,368 (207,239) (16,266) 829,434 Cost of sales (215,640) (566,496) 207,239 18,568 (556,329) Gross profit 153,931 116,872 - 2,302 273,105 Selling, general and administrative (16,740) (15,063) - (5,316) (37,119) Mineral exploration and project Development (24,107) (2,719) - - (26,826) Other income and expenses, net 8,996 19,625 - 1,821 30,442 Operating income 122,080 118,715 - (1,193) 239,602 Depreciation and amortization 51,224 21,766 - 1,384 74,374 Miscellaneous adjustments (11,355) (235) - - (11,590) Adjusted EBITDA 161,949 140,246 - 191 302,386 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (d) 28,220 Aripuaña ramp-up impacts (ii) (18,939) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 104 Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 2,205 Miscellaneous adjustments 11,590 Depreciation and amortization (74,374) Net financial results (74,234) Income before income tax 165,368

Six-month period ended 2023 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments

(i) Consolidated Net revenues 535,958 1,008,435 (246,662) (3,709) 1,294,022 Cost of sales (499,092) (883,656) 246,662 3,249 (1,132,837) Gross profit 36,866 124,779 - (460) 161,185 Selling, general and administrative (29,041) (30,793) - (1,267) (61,101) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (38,940) (4,349) - - (43,289) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (57,187) - - - (57,187) Other income and expenses, net (56,417) (19,686) - 4,555 (71,548) Operating (loss) income (144,719) 69,951 - 2,828 (71,940) Depreciation and amortization 105,475 37,512 - 438 143,425 Miscellaneous adjustments 100,704 32,330 - - 133,034 Adjusted EBITDA 61,460 139,793 - 3,266 204,519 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (d) 14 Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (57,187) Aripuaña ramp-up impacts (ii) (1,837) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,287) Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 137 Energy forward contracts - MTM (iii) (9,701) Provisions - VAT discussions (iv) (63,173) Miscellaneous adjustments (133,034) Depreciation and amortization (143,425) Share in result of associate 11,075 Net financial results (65,739) Loss before income tax (126,604)

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Six-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (i) Consolidated Net revenues 691,523 1,245,095 (394,288) 9,240 1,551,570 Cost of sales (408,896) (1,069,355) 394,288 2,854 (1,081,109) Gross profit 282,627 175,740 - 12,094 470,461 Selling, general and administrative (31,888) (30,037) - (11,243) (73,168) Mineral exploration and project Development (40,041) (4,029) - - (44,070) Other income and expenses, net (25,420) 39,767 - (4,810) 9,537 Operating income 185,278 181,441 - (3,959) 362,760 Depreciation and amortization 96,091 41,440 - 2,735 140,266 Miscellaneous adjustments 16,769 (686) - - 16,083 Adjusted EBITDA 298,138 222,195 - (1,224) 519,109 Change in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (d) 8,793 Aripuaña pre-operating expenses and ramp-up impacts (ii) (28,638) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 20 Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 3,742 Miscellaneous adjustments (16,083) Depreciation and amortization (140,266) Net financial results (63,581) Income before income tax 299,179

(i) The internal information used for making decisions is prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based on accounting measurements and management reclassifications between income statement lines items, which are reconciled to the consolidated financial statements in the column "Adjustments", as shown in the tables above. These adjustments include reclassifications of certain overhead costs and revenues from Other income and expenses, net to Net Revenues, Cost of sales and/or Selling, general and administrative expenses. It also includes the results not allocated in any segment related with small subsidiaries that are not material to measure the segments performance.

(ii) For the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of idle capacity costs of Aripuanã mine and plant of USD 27,645 incurred during its ramp up period, and excludes the net reversal of the net realizable value provision of Aripuanã's inventory of USD 25,808 (income) recorded in the prior period (excluding the depreciation portion in both amounts). Management understands that given Aripuanã's current post-commissioning and ramp-up phase status, its related expenses are not indicative of the Company's normal operating activities. Although, once Aripuanã operation is stabilized and operational at its normal capacity, such effects will no longer be excluded.

(iii) The Company registered a USD 9,701 loss related to the mark-to-market ("MtM") fair value of the energy surplus derived from purchase and sale contracts of NEXA's subsidiary Pollarix. This way of presenting Adjusted EBITDA, without the effects of the MtM has the objective of having the results of current operations without including the future effects of negotiations already done, as well as the effect of market price variations on the long or short directional position.

(iv) This provision is adjusted from the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, considering that is related to a potential resolution related to VAT´s discussions mentioned in note 1(b), in which Nexa may voluntarily make certain tax payments on behalf of certain customers that allegedly failed to properly make their tax payments. Based on that, these tax payments are not direct related to Nexa´s operation, then they are not indicative of the Company's normal operating activities and should be adjusted from the EBITDA.



Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The Company made a voluntary election to present, as a supplementary information, the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows for the three-month periods ended on June 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company is also presenting a condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the three-month periods ended on June 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with SEC Final Rule Release No. 33-10532, Disclosure Update and Simplification.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses for the period end. Such estimates and assumptions mainly affect the carrying amounts of the Company's goodwill, contractual obligations, non-current assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets, inventory, deferred income taxes, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. These critical accounting estimates and assumptions represent approximations that are uncertain and changes in those estimates and assumptions could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The critical judgments, estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting principles during the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2023 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2023 were approved on July 27, 2023 to be issued in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

4 Net revenues

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billing 698,136 963,587 1,431,315 1,794,448 Billing from products (i) 672,259 937,137 1,374,261 1,741,675 Billing from freight, insurance services and others 25,877 26,450 57,054 52,773 Taxes on sales (70,870) (132,741) (136,335) (240,105) Return of products sales (562) (1,412) (958) (2,773) Net revenues 626,704 829,434 1,294,022 1,551,570

(i) Billing from products decreased in the three-month period ended on June 30, 2023, compared with that of the same period of 2022 mainly due to the lower metal prices and the lower volumes in the Company´s smelting segment. The decrease in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023 is mainly because of the lower metal prices.

5 Expenses by nature

Three-month period ended June 30, 2023 Cost of sales (i)/(ii) Selling, general and

administrative Mineral exploration and

project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (344,690) - - (344,690) Third-party services (96,019) (5,648) (14,298) (115,965) Depreciation and amortization (71,072) (669) (4) (71,745) Employee benefit expenses (49,036) (11,150) (2,924) (63,110) Other expenses (4,207) (15,154) (4,035) (23,396) (565,024) (32,621) (21,261) (618,906)

Six-month period ended June 30, 2023 Cost of sales (i)/(ii) Selling, general and

administrative Mineral exploration and

project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (676,475) - - (676,475) Third-party services (208,842) (5,917) (30,597) (245,356) Depreciation and amortization (142,042) (1,373) (10) (143,425) Employee benefit expenses (98,927) (25,617) (6,164) (130,708) Other expenses (6,551) (28,194) (6,518) (41,263) (1,132,837) (61,101) (43,289) (1,237,227)

Three-month period ended June 30, 2022 Cost of sales Selling, general and

administrative Mineral exploration and

project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (371,762) - - (371,762) Third-party services (60,763) (5,987) (17,397) (84,147) Depreciation and amortization (73,067) (1,296) (11) (74,374) Employee benefit expenses (47,258) (16,709) (5,248) (69,215) Other expenses (3,479) (13,127) (4,170) (20,776) (556,329) (37,119) (26,826) (620,274)

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Six-month period ended June 30, 2022 Cost of sales Selling, general and

administrative Mineral exploration and

project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (718,024) - - (718,024) Third-party services (129,204) (12,631) (29,170) (171,005) Depreciation and amortization (137,579) (2,671) (16) (140,266) Employee benefit expenses (89,111) (33,365) (8,384) (130,860) Other expenses (7,191) (24,501) (6,500) (38,192) (1,081,109) (73,168) (44,070) (1,198,347)

(i) In the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, the Company recognized USD 7,218 in Cost of sales related to idle-capacity costs: (i) USD 6,191 recognized in the first quarter in Cerro Lindo, due to the suspension of the mine for almost two weeks caused by unusually heavy rainfall levels and overflowing rivers originated by cyclone Yaku; and, (ii) USD 1,027 recognized in June in Atacocha, due to the Unit's temporary suspension caused by illegal protest activities undertaken by communities.

(ii) Cost of sales includes a reversal of USD 33,278 (including depreciation of USD 7,471) related to the adjustment in the provision of Aripuanã's inventory to its net realizable value, for both its ore stockpile and its produced concentrates, as explained in note 11. This amount also includes USD 39,488 (including depreciation of USD 11,843) related to the idleness of the Aripuanã mine and plant capacity during the ramp-up phase.

6 Other income and expenses, net

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 ICMS tax incentives (i) 8,193 22,693 17,228 39,928 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (d) 13,404 28,220 15 8,793 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 10 (c) (760) (2,995) (1,030) (335) (Loss) gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,023) 104 (1,287) 20 Changes in asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 15 (ii) (540) 4,673 (703) 5,715 Slow moving and obsolete inventory (2,837) (877) (334) (4,378) Provisions - VAT discussions - note 1 (b) (63,173) - (63,173) - Provision of legal claims (6,575) (2,257) (11,333) (6,364) Contribution to communities (2,899) (4,226) (3,263) (5,384) Pre-operating expenses related to Aripuanã (ii) - (18,939) - (28,638) Energy forward contracts - MTM - Note 10 (d) (9,701) - (9,701) - Others (166) 4,046 2,033 180 (66,077) 30,442 (71,548) 9,537

(i) Since December 2021, the Company adhered to a Brazilian Law that states that government grants of the "Imposto sobre circulação de mercadorias e serviços" ("ICMS") tax incentives are considered investment subsidies and should be excluded from taxable income for the purpose of calculating the Corporate Income Tax and the Social Contribution on Net Income tax.

(ii) In the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the main amounts were related to the idleness of the Aripuanã mine and plant relative to its nominal capacity, which were recorded in this account until Aripuanã started to generate revenues in November 2022, when the idleness amounts started to be recorded as Cost of sales.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

7 Net financial results

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial income Interest income on financial investments and cash equivalents 3,135 4,981 6,165 7,114 Interest on tax credits 115 261 195 627 Other financial income 3,450 3,193 5,957 4,402 6,700 8,435 12,317 12,143 Financial expenses Interest on loans and financings (29,920) (22,851) (59,332) (47,817) Premium paid on bonds repurchase - - - (3,277) Interest accrual on asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 15 (6,628) (6,618) (12,882) (11,231) Interest on other liabilities (1,303) (2,019) (3,746) (4,596) Interest on contractual obligations (1,037) (1,191) (2,141) (2,437) Interest on lease liabilities (51) (166) (166) (386) Interest on Provisions - VAT discussions (7,468) - (7,468) - Interest on Factoring operations (4,290) (3,960) (7,871) (4,270) Other financial expenses (8,666) (3,524) (12,172) (9,714) (59,363) (40,329) (105,778) (83,728) Other financial items, net Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 14 (b) (277) (186) (215) (619) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 10 (c) (386) 394 (212) 816 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (i) 26,812 (42,548) 28,149 7,807 26,149 (42,340) 27,722 8,004 Net financial results (26,514) (74,234) (65,739) (63,581)

(i) The amounts for the three-month period ended on June 30, 2023, and 2022 include USD 13,080 and USD (9,822), respectively, which are related to the outstanding USD denominated intercompany debt of NEXA BR with NEXA and accounts payables of NEXA BR with related parties. The exchange variation of NEXA BR's loans and account payables with its related parties are not eliminated in the consolidation process and both transactions were impacted by the volatility of the Brazilian Real ("BRL"), which appreciated against the USD during the second quarter of 2023 (in 2022 BRL had a higher appreciation than in 2023).

8 Current and deferred income tax

(a) Reconciliation of income tax expense

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Loss) income before income tax (136,326) 165,368 (126,602) 299,179 Statutory income tax rate 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% Income tax benefit (expense) at statutory rate 34,000 (41,243) 31,575 (74,615) ICMS tax incentives permanent difference 2,786 7,715 5,858 13,575 Tax effects of translation of non-monetary assets/liabilities to functional currency 6,457 3,654 9,864 5,258 Special mining levy and special mining tax (1,059) (5,643) (2,372) (10,790) Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside Luxembourg 19,525 (3,602) 18,624 (15,576) Provisions - VAT discussions - note 1 (b)/(i) (24,018) - (24,018) - Unrecognized deferred tax on net operating losses (7,534) 744 (29,050) (13,785) Other permanent tax differences 3,387 (3,473) (2,071) (5,548) Income tax benefit (expense) 33,544 (41,848) 8,410 (101,481) Current (12,044) (68,647) (33,457) (111,871) Deferred 45,588 26,799 41,867 10,390 Income tax benefit (expense) 33,544 (41,848) 8,410 (101,481)

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(i) In relation to the provision explained in note 1 (b), the Company treated this expense as non-deductible and, consequently, did not book a deferred tax asset.

(b) Effects of deferred tax on income statement and other comprehensive income

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Balance at the beginning of the period (32,516) (40,378) Effect on loss for the period 41,867 10,390 Effect on other comprehensive loss - Fair value adjustment (809) 2,400 Effect on other comprehensive income - Translation effect included in cumulative translation adjustment 9,872 7,109 Uncertain income tax treatments (1,645) - Balance at the end of the period 16,769 (20,479)

(c) Summary of uncertain tax positions on income tax

There are discussions and ongoing disputes with tax authorities related to uncertain tax positions adopted by the Company in the calculation of its income tax, and for which management, supported by its legal counsel, concluded that the risk of loss is not more likely to occur, and it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required. In such cases, a provision is not recognized. As of June 30, 2023, the main legal proceedings are related to: (i) the interpretation of the application of Cerro Lindo´s stability agreement; and (ii) the carryforward calculation of net operating losses. The estimated amount of these contingent liabilities on June 30, 2023, is USD 389,191 (December 31, 2022, of USD 349,322), and the increase is mainly related to the change of the risk evaluation from remote to possible of some expenses deductions, in view of the evaluation made by internal and external advisors.

9 Financial instruments

(a) Breakdown by category

The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified as follows:

June 30, 2023 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 400,708 - - 400,708 Financial investments 20,771 - - 20,771 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 23,956 - 23,956 Trade accounts receivables 43,623 88,313 - 131,936 Investments in equity instruments - - 8,085 8,085 Related parties (i) 2 - - 2 465,104 112,269 8,085 585,458

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

June 30, 2023 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,590,224 90,627 - 1,680,851 Lease liabilities 3,093 - - 3,093 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 55,979 - 55,979 Trade payables 311,603 - - 311,603 Confirming payables 240,557 - - 240,557 Use of public assets (ii) 23,176 - - 23,176 Related parties (ii) 981 - - 981 2,169,634 146,606 - 2,316,240

December 31, 2022 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 497,826 - - 497,826 Financial investments 18,062 - - 18,062 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 7,443 - 7,443 Trade accounts receivables 53,123 170,617 - 223,740 Investments in equity instruments - - 7,115 7,115 Related parties (i) 2 - - 2 569,013 178,060 7,115 754,188

December 31, 2022 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,578,864 90,395 - 1,669,259 Lease liabilities 5,021 - - 5,021 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 31,851 - 31,851 Trade payables 413,856 - - 413,856 Confirming payables 216,392 - - 216,392 Use of public assets (ii) 23,263 - - 23,263 Related parties (ii) 1,033 - - 1,033 2,238,429 122,246 - 2,360,675

(i) Classified as Other assets in the consolidated balance sheet.

(ii) Classified as Other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet.

(b) Fair value by hierarchy

June 30, 2023 Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total Assets Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 23,956 23,956 Trade accounts receivables - 88,313 88,313 Investments in equity instruments (i) 8,085 - 8,085 8,085 112,269 120,354 Liabilities Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 55,979 55,979 Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii) - 90,627 90,627 - 146,606 146,606

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

December 31, 2022 Note Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 7,443 7,443 Trade accounts receivables - 170,617 170,617 Investments in equity instruments (i) 7,115 - 7,115 7,115 178,060 185,175 Liabilities Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 31,851 31,851 Loans and financings designated at fair value (ii) - 90,395 90,395 - 122,246 122,246

(i) To determine the fair value of the investments in equity instruments, the Company uses the share's quotation as of the last day of the reporting period.

(ii) Loans and financings are measured at amortized cost, except for certain contracts for which the Company has elected the fair value option.

10 Other financial instruments

(a) Composition

Derivatives financial instruments Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL Energy forward contracts at FVTPL June 30, 2023

Total Current assets 13,582 - 4,068 17,650 Non-current assets 81 - 6,225 6,306 Current liabilities (13,748) (1,865) (5,178) (20,791) Non-current liabilities (146) (19,953) (15,089) (35,188) Other financial instruments, net (231) (21,818) (9,974) (32,023)

Derivatives financial instruments Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL Energy forward contracts at FVTPL December 31, 2022

Total Current assets 7,380 - - 7,380 Non-current assets 63 - - 63 Current liabilities (9,711) (1,724) - (11,435) Non-current liabilities (307) (20,109) - (20,416) Other financial instruments, net (2,575) (21,833) - (24,408)

(i) On June 30, 2023, due to the current scenario of high energy supply the Company has a projected energy surplus based on its self-production and forward contracts with some suppliers. Consequently, recognized the fair value arising from the mark-to-market of current purchase and sale contracts until 2026, which resulted in an expense in the amount of USD 9,701. This amount was accounted for as a loss within "Other income and expenses, net" (Note 6) and will vary according to the market's energy price. Sales of surplus energy, being traded in an active market meet the definition of financial instruments, due to the fact that they are settled in Free Contracting Environment ("ACL") and readily convertible into cash.



Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Derivative financial instruments: Fair value by strategy

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Strategy Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value Mismatches of quotational periods Zinc forward ton 276,139 2,421 209,319 (2,357) 2,421 (2,357) Sales of zinc at a fixed price Zinc forward ton 14,050 (2,054) 8,297 74 (2,054) 74 Interest rate risk IPCA vs. CDI BRL 226,880 (598) 226,880 (292) (598) (292) (231) (2,575)

(c) Derivative financial instruments: Changes in fair value - At the end of each period

Strategy Inventory Cost of sales Net revenues Other income and expenses, net Net financial results Other comprehensive income Realized (loss) gain Mismatches of quotational

periods - 34,837 (11,215) (1,030) - 909 18,723 Sales of zinc at a fixed price - - (4,952) - - - (2,824) Interest rate risk - IPCA vs. CDI - - - - (212) - 95 June 30, 2023 - 34,837 (16,167) (1,030) (212) 909 15,994 June 30, 2022 783 13,677 2,760 (335) 816 (5,078) (1,778)

(d) Energy forward contracts

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value Energy contract Megawatts 423,418 (9,974) - - (9,974) -

(e) Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL: Changes in fair value

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Notional

June 30, 2023 Notional

June 30, 2022 Balance at the beginning of the period 21,833 46,100 30,810 30,810 Changes in fair value (15) (8,793) - - Deliveries of copper concentrates (ii) - - (927) - Balance at the end of the period 21,818 37,307 29,883 30,810

(i) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with an Offtaker to sell 100% of the copper concentrate produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period, up to a specified volume, at the lower of current market prices or a price cap.

(ii) In June 2023, the Company began with the deliveries of copper concentrates in relation to the offtake agreement mentioned above. Given that the current copper price is lower than the price cap, there was no market-to-market impact.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

11 Inventory

(a) Composition

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Finished products 120,586 142,935 Semi-finished products (i) 129,131 163,805 Raw materials 68,791 68,497 Auxiliary materials and consumables 127,279 115,562 Inventory provisions (ii) (70,684) (95,602) 375,103 395,197

(i) Semi-finished products decreased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, mainly due to lower ore stockpile volume in Aripuanã given the higher stockpile consumption in Aripuanã's plant.

(ii) Inventory provisions decreased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, due to the reversal of a portion of the net realizable value provision of Aripuanã's ore stockpile and produced concentrates in the total amount of USD 33,278 (including depreciation of USD 7,471).

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

12 Property, plant and equipment

(a) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

2023 2022 Dam and buildings Machinery, equipment, and facilities Assets and projects under construction Asset retirement obligations Mining projects (i) Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 1,512,360 2,636,582 521,191 200,665 221,077 44,052 5,135,927 4,678,973 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (671,028) (1,870,697) (65,386) (125,118) (92,652) (15,771) (2,840,652) (2,591,243) Balance at the beginning of the period 841,332 765,885 455,805 75,547 128,425 28,281 2,295,275 2,087,730 Additions - 356 116,105 - - 44 116,505 197,461 Disposals and write-offs - (195) (1,115) - - (45) (1,355) (375) Depreciation (43,245) (59,463) - (2,510) (706) (765) (106,689) (93,154) Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (11,732) (23,919) (12,541) (6,692) - (2,276) (57,160) - Foreign exchange effects 50,661 45,783 19,210 4,807 1,657 1,627 123,745 80,484 Transfers 41,618 95,386 (138,882) - 3 1,293 (582) (44) Remeasurement - - - 1,227 - - 1,227 (39,748) Balance at the end of the period 878,634 823,833 438,582 72,379 129,379 28,159 2,370,966 2,232,354 Cost 1,612,797 2,808,545 517,866 208,934 222,867 44,716 5,415,725 4,940,104 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (734,163) (1,984,712) (79,284) (136,555) (93,488) (16,557) (3,044,759) (2,707,750) Balance at the end of the period 878,634 823,833 438,582 72,379 129,379 28,159 2,370,966 2,232,354 Average annual depreciation rates % 4 9 - UoP UoP

(i) Only the amounts related to the operating unit Atacocha and Aripuanã are being depreciated under the units of production ("UoP") method. The other balances of mining projects will be amortized once their development stage finishes, and the projects operation starts.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

13 Intangible assets

(a) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Goodwill Rights to use natural resources Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 611,909 1,855,014 65,026 2,531,949 2,537,627 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,207,596) (40,084) (1,515,022) (1,480,856) Balance at the beginning of the period 344,567 647,418 24,942 1,016,927 1,056,771 Additions - - 85 85 46,293 Disposals and write-offs - (297) - (297) - Amortization - (34,106) (1,526) (35,632) (42,012) Impairment (loss) reversal of long-lived assets - note 16 - - (27) (27) - Foreign exchange effects 247 3,695 1,911 5,853 4,910 Transfers - - 697 697 44 Balance at the end of the period 344,814 616,710 26,082 987,606 1,066,006 Cost 612,156 1,859,371 69,437 2,540,964 2,592,098 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,242,661) (43,355) (1,553,358) (1,526,092) Balance at the end of the period 344,814 616,710 26,082 987,606 1,066,006 Average annual depreciation rates % - UoP -

14 Loans and financings

(a) Composition

Total Fair value June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Type Average interest rate Current Non-current Total Total Total Total Eurobonds - USD Pré USD 5.84% 18,430 1,192,886 1,211,316 1,210,483 1,148,211 1,162,741 BNDES TJLP + 2.82 %

SELIC + 3.10 %

TLP - IPCA + 5.46 % 28,505 193,523 222,028 216,316 179,646 183,452 Export credit notes LIBOR + 1.54 %

134.20% CDI

SOFR + 2,5% 6,217 231,270 237,487 232,790 233,739 227,201 Other 109 9,911 10,020 9,670 7,372 7,058 53,261 1,627,590 1,680,851 1,669,259 1,568,968 1,580,452

(b) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Balance at the beginning of the period 1,669,259 1,699,315 New loans and financings - 90,000 Payments of loans and financings (12,829) (9,748) Bonds repurchase - (128,470) Foreign exchange effects 24,013 19,608 Changes in fair value of financing liabilities related to changes in the Company´s own credit risk (70) (2,533) Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 7 215 619 Interest accrual 58,139 59,413 Interest paid on loans and financings (59,048) (59,152) Amortization of debt issue costs 1,172 1,284 Balance at the end of the period 1,680,851 1,670,336

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c) Maturity profile

June 30, 2023 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 As from

2028 Total Eurobonds - USD (i) 19,461 (2,115) (2,219) (2,290) 698,560 499,919 1,211,316 BNDES 14,610 27,391 26,201 23,293 14,567 115,966 222,028 Export credit notes 5,940 89,166 52,382 - 89,999 - 237,487 Other 114 107 1,399 1,399 1,399 5,602 10,020 40,125 114,549 77,763 22,402 804,525 621,487 1,680,851

(i)The negative balances refer to related funding costs (fee) amortization.

(d) Guarantees and covenants

The Company has loans and financings that are subject to certain financial covenants at the consolidated level, such as: (i) leverage ratio; (ii) capitalization ratio; and (iii) debt service coverage ratio. When applicable, these compliance obligations are standardized for all debt agreements. No changes to the contractual guarantees occurred in the period ended on June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company was in compliance with all its financial covenants, as well as with other qualitative covenants.

15 Asset retirement and environmental obligations

(a) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Asset retirement obligations Environmental obligations Total Total Balance at the beginning of the year 219,923 46,396 266,319 264,151 Additions (ii) - 1,842 1,842 15,702 Payments (1,877) (2,010) (3,887) (12,144) Foreign exchange effects 8,282 3,940 12,222 8,508 Interest accrual - note 7 10,834 2,048 12,882 11,231 Remeasurement - discount rate (i) / (ii) (1,667) 1,755 88 (45,463) Balance at the end of the year 235,495 53,971 289,466 241,985 Current liabilities 21,707 9,127 30,834 30,735 Non-current liabilities 213,788 44,844 258,632 211,250

(i) As of June 30, 2023, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 12.05% and 12.21% (December 31, 2022: 10.92% and 12.04%) and for Brazil was between 7.80% and 11.11% (December 31, 2023: 8.22% and 8.61%). As of June 30, 2022, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 8.52% and 12.06% (December 31, 2021: 3.54% and 7.28%) and for Brazil was between 8.49% and 11.25% (December 31, 2021: 7.68% and 8.67%).

(ii) The change in the period ended on June 30, 2023, was mainly due to the timing of the expected disbursements on decommissioning obligations in certain operations, in accordance with updates in their asset retirement and environmental obligations studies, and the increase in the discount rates, as described above. In this way, asset retirement obligations for operational assets, increased in an amount of USD 1,227 (June 30, 2022: decrease of USD 24,046) as shown in note 12; and asset retirement for non-operational assets and environmental obligations expense in USD 703 (June 30, 2022: gain of USD 5,715) as shown in note 6.

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

16 Impairment of long-lived assets

Impairment test analysis

In accordance with NEXA's accounting policy, the Company evaluates, at each reporting date, whether there are indications that the carrying amount of an asset or cash generation unit (CGU) may not be recovered, or an impairment previously recorded should be reversed.

In 2Q23, NEXA's management continued to analyze the operational optimization and strategic alternatives for the Três Marias System (STM), a CGU formed by the combined operations of the Três Marias smelter and the Vazante and Morro mines. Based on the current and projected macroeconomic and price scenarios, as well as on possible future operational scenarios for the STM, management concluded that the implied value of processing zinc concentrate from Morro Agudo in the Três Marias smelter could no longer continue to be recognized.

As a result, the company concluded that there could be scenarios without the need to consider the two operations in an integrated manner, and thus, the CGU of the STM was split in two: (i) the STM CGU (comprising the Três Marias smelter and the Vazante mine) and (ii) the Morro Agudo CGU (comprised of Morro Agudo mine and Bonsucesso greenfield). After this change, an impairment test was triggered for both CGUs.

The impairment assessment resulted in the recognition of an impairment loss of USD 57,702 in the Morro Agudo CGU as of June 30, 2023. In addition to this economic impairment, the Company recognized a net reversal of impairment of other non-relevant individual assets in the amount of USD 515. As a result, a net impairment loss of USD 57,187 (after tax USD 37,705) was recorded for the second quarter of 2023.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company performed its quarterly impairment review, and did not identify any additional impairment indicators for the period and thus no additional provision for impairment was recognized.

(a) Key assumptions used in impairment test

The recoverable amounts for each CGU were determined based on the FVLCD method, which were higher than those determined based on the VIU method.

The Company identified long-term metal prices, discount rate and LOM as key assumptions for the recoverable amounts determination, due to the material impact such assumptions may cause on the recoverable value. Part of these assumptions are summarized below:

2023 2022 Long-term zinc price (USD/t) 2,787 2,787 Discount rate (Brasil) 8.02% 8.03% Brownfield projects - LOM (years) From 4 to 14 From 5 to 15

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Six-month periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Impairment loss - Morro Agudo CGU

As mentioned above, an impairment loss was identified at the CGU level, not being directly related to a single asset. Then, the loss was allocated to the following assets:

Carrying amount prior to impairment Impairment Carrying amount after impairment Property, plant and equipment 57,675 (57,675) - Intangible assets 27 (27) - 57,702 (57,702) -

(c) Impairment results - Other tested CGU

The Company estimated the amount by which the value assigned to the key assumptions must change in order for the assessed CGU recoverable amount, which was not impaired, to be equal to its carrying amount:

CGU Excess over recoverable amount Decrease in Long term Zinc (USD/t) Increase in WACC Change Price Change Rate Três Marias System 182,427 (7.31%) 2,583 88.95% 15.16%

17 Events after the reporting period

At the end of June 2023, the operations at the Atacocha San Gerardo open pit mine were temporarily suspended due to protest activities by local communities, as mentioned in note 5.

Since then, the Company has been negotiating with the communities of Atacocha, with the support of government authorities, and on July 26, 2023, the illegal protest activities were ceased. The Company is currently taking the necessary measures to resume operations at the Atacocha mine in the following days.

*.*.*