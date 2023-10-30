Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Unaudited)

at and for the three and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023

Condensed consolidated interim income statement 3 Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income 4 Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet 5 Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows 6 Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity 8

1 General information 10 2 Information by business segment 11 3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 14 4 Net revenues 15 5 Expenses by nature 16 6 Other income and expenses, net 17 7 Net financial results 18 8 Current and deferred income tax 19 9 Financial instruments 20 10 Other financial instruments 21 11 Inventory 23 12 Property, plant and equipment 24 13 Intangible assets 25 14 Loans and financings 25 15 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 26 16 Impairment of long-lived assets 27 17 Events after the reporting period 28

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

Unaudited

Periods ended on September 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues 4 649,334 702,645 1,943,356 2,254,215 Cost of sales 5 (582,546) (617,846) (1,715,383) (1,698,955) Gross profit 66,788 84,799 227,973 555,260 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 5 (33,108) (31,565) (94,209) (104,733) Mineral exploration and project evaluation 5 (29,559) (27,402) (72,848) (71,472) Impairment loss of long-lived assets 16 (1,910) - (59,097) - Other income and expenses, net 6 (7,187) 12,769 (78,735) 22,306 (71,764) (46,198) (304,889) (153,899) Operating (loss) income (4,976) 38,601 (76,916) 401,361 Results from associates equity Share in the results of associates 6,328 - 17,403 - Net financial results 7 Financial income 8,359 6,701 20,676 18,844 Financial expenses (45,316) (41,571) (151,094) (125,299) Other financial items, net (27,400) (17,423) 322 (9,419) (64,357) (52,293) (130,096) (115,874) (Loss) income before income tax (63,005) (13,692) (189,609) 285,487 Income tax (expense) benefit 8 (a) (359) (26,177) 8,051 (127,658) Net (loss) income for the period (63,364) (39,869) (181,558) 157,829 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (73,738) (41,220) (195,952) 130,794 Attributable to non-controlling interests 10,374 1,351 14,394 27,035 Net (loss) income for the period (63,364) (39,869) (181,558) 157,829 Weighted average number of outstanding

shares - in thousands 132,439 132,439 132,439 132,439 Basic and diluted (losses) earnings per

share - USD (0.56) (0.31) (1.48) 0.99

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income for the period (63,364) (39,869) (181,558) 157,829 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement Cash flow hedge accounting 10 (c) 1,563 4,658 2,472 (420) Deferred income tax (543) (2,695) (1,328) 567 Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries (38,507) (31,874) 49,355 24,151 (37,487) (29,911) 50,499 24,298 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk 14 (b) 150 (230) 220 2,303 Deferred income tax (51) 78 (75) (784) Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments (2,025) (2,108) (1,055) (4,240) (1,926) (2,260) (910) (2,721) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period net of income tax (39,413) (32,171) 49,589 21,577 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (102,777) (72,040) (131,969) 179,406 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders (111,285) (72,377) (149,720) 149,382 Attributable to non-controlling interests 8,508 337 17,751 30,024 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (102,777) (72,040) (131,969) 179,406

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Unaudited Audited Assets Note September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 414,325 497,826 Financial investments 7,952 18,062 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 19,320 7,380 Trade accounts receivables 149,740 223,740 Inventory 11 333,753 395,197 Recoverable income tax 16,473 2,455 Other assets 92,113 75,486 1,033,676 1,220,146 Non-current assets Investments in equity instruments 6,060 7,115 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 7,990 63 Deferred income tax 8 (b) 209,294 166,983 Recoverable income tax 5,387 4,914 Other assets 134,668 134,474 Investments in associates 37,337 38,990 Property, plant and equipment 12 2,336,913 2,295,275 Intangible assets 13 966,916 1,016,927 Right-of-use assets 7,610 6,895 3,712,175 3,671,636 Total assets 4,745,851 4,891,782 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Loans and financings 14 (a) 49,715 50,840 Lease liabilities 2,396 3,661 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 27,244 11,435 Trade payables 342,881 413,856 Confirming payables 259,615 216,392 Dividends payable 7,159 7,922 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 15 36,281 23,646 Contractual obligations 29,302 26,188 Salaries and payroll charges 63,403 79,078 Tax liabilities 26,534 40,610 Other liabilities 54,050 25,136 898,580 898,764 Non-current liabilities Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,612,612 1,618,419 Lease liabilities 3,410 1,360 Other financial instruments 10 (a) 31,685 20,416 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 15 245,448 242,673 Provisions 63,867 43,897 Deferred income tax 8 (b) 181,936 199,499 Contractual obligations 86,514 105,972 Other liabilities 80,911 50,528 2,306,383 2,282,764 Total liabilities 3,204,963 3,181,528 Shareholders' equity Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 1,267,525 1,442,245 Attributable to non-controlling interests 273,363 268,009 1,540,888 1,710,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,745,851 4,891,782

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

Unaudited

Periods ended on September 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) income before income tax (63,005) (13,692) (189,609) 285,487 Depreciation and amortization 5 72,095 72,753 215,520 213,019 Impairment loss of long-lived assets 16 1,910 - 59,097 - Share in the results of associates (6,328) - (17,403) - Interest and foreign exchange effects 34,802 37,608 101,296 100,726 (Loss) gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 (115) 561 1,172 541 Changes in provisions (12,368) (3,371) (34,437) 3,236 Tax voluntary disclosure - VAT discussions 1 (b) 15,649 - 86,290 - Changes in fair value of loans and financings 14 (b) 296 433 511 1,052 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 10 (c) 5,252 2,112 (12,176) (14,806) Energy forward contracts 10 (d) (2,272) - 7,429 - Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (e) (998) (7,766) (1,013) (16,559) Contractual obligations (4,859) 4,431 (19,772) (11,239) Decrease (increase) in assets Trade accounts receivables (23,756) 29,136 76,460 71,520 Inventory 54,888 43,770 115,068 (121,787) Other financial instruments (507) 1,935 15,487 157 Other assets (25,645) (32,637) (73,191) (30,493) Increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade payables 49,138 (12,423) (92,215) (80,473) Confirming payables 19,585 (58,423) 43,003 6,035 Other liabilities 21,214 5,337 (10,881) (47,515) Cash provided by operating activities 134,976 69,764 270,636 358,901 Interest paid on loans and financings 14 (b) (29,414) (29,319) (88,462) (88,471) Interest paid on lease liabilities (28) (292) (163) (708) Premium paid on bonds repurchase - - - (3,277) Income tax paid (8,338) (25,739) (45,795) (104,805) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,196 14,414 136,216 161,640 Cash flows from investing activities Additions of property, plant and equipment (82,845) (85,078) (199,350) (266,837) Additions of intangible assets (1,421) (4,572) (1,506) (4,766) Net sales of financial investments 15,454 12,749 19,968 11,524 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment (165) 10 200 405 Investments in equity instruments - - - (7,000) Dividends received 1 (c) 9,199 - 15,732 - Net cash used in investing activities (59,778) (76,891) (164,956) (266,674) Cash flows from financing activities New loans and financings 14 (b) 60 - 60 90,000 Payments of loans and financings 14 (b) (7,191) (9,946) (20,020) (19,694) Bonds repurchase 14 (b) - - - (128,470) Payments of lease liabilities (657) (8,648) (2,670) (12,499) Dividends paid 1 (c) (13,281) (2,996) (13,281) (56,319) Payments of share premium 1 (a) - - (25,000) (6,126) Net cash used in financing activities (21,069) (21,590) (60,911) (133,108) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (2,732) (3,128) (6,150) (12,158) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,617) (87,195) (83,501) (225,984) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 400,708 605,028 497,826 743,817 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 414,325 517,833 414,325 517,833

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

Unaudited

Periods ended on September 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Non-cash investing and financing transactions Additions to right-of-use assets (4,462) - (4,462) (2,018) Additions to intangible assets related to offtake agreement - (6,857) - (52,957)

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholder's equity

Unaudited

For the Nine-month periods ended on September 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775 Net loss (income) for the period - - - (41,220) - (41,220) 1,351 (39,869) Other comprehensive loss (income) for the period - - - - (31,157) (31,157) (1,014) (32,171) Total comprehensive loss (income) for the period - - - (41,220) (31,157) (72,377) 337 (72,040) Other equity movements - - - - - - 1,008 1,008 Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - 1,008 1,008 At September 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (659,388) (270,442) 1,485,655 274,088 1,759,743

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At June 30, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (863,295) (148,380) 1,378,810 277,252 1,656,062 Net loss (income) for the period - - - (73,738) - (73,738) 10,374 (63,364) Other comprehensive loss (income) for the period - - - - (37,547) (37,547) (1,866) (39,413) Total comprehensive loss (income) for the period - - - (73,738) (37,547) (111,285) 8,508 (102,777) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (12,397) (12,397) Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (12,397) (12,397) At September 30, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (937,033) (185,927) 1,267,525 273,363 1,540,888

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholder's equity

Unaudited

For the Nine-month periods ended on September 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2022 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (746,308) (289,030) 1,386,273 258,007 1,644,280 Net income for the period - - - 130,794 - 130,794 27,035 157,829 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 18,588 18,588 2,989 21,577 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 130,794 18,588 149,382 30,024 179,406 Dividends distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.33 per share - note 1 (c) - - - (43,874) - (43,874) - (43,874) Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.05 per share - note 1 (c) - (6,126) - - - (6,126) - (6,126) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) Other equity movements - - - - - - 1,008 1,008 Total distributions to shareholders - (6,126) - (43,874) - (50,000) (13,943) (63,943) At September 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (659,388) (270,442) 1,485,655 274,088 1,759,743

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2023 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (741,081) (232,159) 1,442,245 268,009 1,710,254 Net (loss) income for the period - - - (195,952) - (195,952) 14,394 (181,558) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 46,232 46,232 3,357 49,589 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - (195,952) 46,232 (149,720) 17,751 (131,969) Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.19 per share - (25,000) - - - (25,000) - (25,000) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (12,397) (12,397) Total distributions to shareholders - (25,000) - - - (25,000) (12,397) (37,397) At September 30, 2023 132,438 1,012,629 1,245,418 (937,033) (185,927) 1,267,525 273,363 1,540,888

1 General information

1 General information

Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") have operations that include large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines and smelters. The Company owns and operates three polymetallic mines in Peru, and two polymetallic mines in Brazil and is currently progressing with the ramp-up of its third polymetallic mine in Aripuanã, Brazil. The Company also owns and operates a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.

NEXA's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.68% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, and energy companies, among others.

Main events for the nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023

(a) Cash distribution

On February 15, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved, subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with Luxembourg laws, a cash distribution to the Company's shareholders of USD 25,000, which was paid on March 24, 2023, as share premium (special cash dividend).

(b) VAT discussions - TAX Voluntary Disclosure and Contingent Liabilities

As previously reported, Nexa is continuing to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the Fiscal Office of the State of Minas Gerais and the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (the "MG Authorities") of the practices of certain of Nexa's former customers with respect to commercial transactions and related value-added tax (VAT), as well as Nexa's relationship with such former customers, that could result in liabilities for all parties involved in the commercial relationship.

In the third quarter of 2023, Nexa and the MG Authorities reached a resolution (the "Tax Resolution") whereby, without admitting primary responsibility for the resolved claims, the Company agreed to make tax payments, including interest and penalties, to the State of Minas Gerais on behalf of certain customers that allegedly failed to properly comply with their tax obligations ("tax portion"), and subsequently on October 20, 2023 entered into a related additional agreement (the "Related Agreement", and together with the Tax Resolution, the "Agreements") to make a contribution to the State of Minas Gerais to support its ESG-related efforts ("ESG portion").

Accordingly, in the third quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an additional amount of USD 5,170, which, along with the provision of USD 70,641 previously recognized in the second quarter of 2023, totaled an amount of USD 75,811, which is classified in the balance sheet in "Other liabilities. In the income statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized USD 65,512 as "Other Income and Expenses, net" related to the tax and ESG portions of the Agreements, and USD 10,299 as "Financial Expenses" related to the interest charged in connection with the VAT-related practices of its former customers.

1 General information (continued)

On September 29, 2023, Nexa paid USD 1,515 in cash as the initial installment under the Tax Resolution and used existing VAT tax credits of approximately USD 24,951 to offset part of the tax portion of the Tax Resolution. The remaining tax portion of USD 28,780, and the remaining ESG portion of USD 20,565, under the Agreements, will be paid in 35 and 46 monthly installments and will be updated by interest rate SELIC (the Brazilian federal funds rate), respectively. Nexa reserves the legal right to recover from certain customers the amounts that it has paid, or will pay, on their behalf in connection with the tax portion of the Agreements.

In addition to the Agreements, there are other tax-related ongoing investigations that might result in additional liabilities for Nexa, for which the Company recorded a provision in this quarter in the amount of USD 10,479 in "Other income and expenses, net" in the income statement. Notwithstanding the final resolution reached in the Agreements, it is possible that the conclusion of certain, remaining matters involving tax payments and interest may have a material impact on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

(c) Associates' dividend distribution

On May 15, 2023, Enercan's Board of Directors approved an additional dividend distribution to its shareholders related to the 2022 fiscal year and the Company's subsidiary Pollarix S.A. ("Pollarix") will be entitled to receive USD 15,426 (BRL 76,430). Pollarix received in cash the amount of USD 9,199 (BRL 44,887) and USD 15,732 (BRL 77,257) during the three-month and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 respectively, from the outstanding amount of the dividend's distribution.

On August 2, 2023, Pollarix's Board of Directors approved an additional distribution of dividends to its shareholders for the 2022 fiscal year. Nexa BR will be entitled to receive USD 4,959 (BRL 24,197) for common shares and the non-controlling interest will be entitled to receive USD 12,397 (BRL 60,492) for preferred shares. Pollarix paid in cash the amount of USD 13,281 (BRL 64,806) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

2 Information by business segment

The presentation of segments results and reconciliation to income before income tax in the consolidated income statement is as follows:

2 Information by business segment

Three-month period ended 2023 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues 272,566 484,157 (109,959) 2,570 649,334 Cost of sales (245,937) (438,863) 109,959 (7,705) (582,546) Gross profit 26,629 45,294 - (5,135) 66,788 Selling, General and administrative (16,372) (15,003) - (1,733) (33,108) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (27,572) (1,987) - - (29,559) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (1,910) - - - (1,910) Other income and expenses, net (2,968) (3,166) - (1,053) (7,187) Operating (loss) income (22,193) 25,138 - (7,921) (4,976) Depreciation and amortization 51,381 20,259 - 455 72,095 Miscellaneous adjustments 11,252 3,328 - - 14,580 Adjusted EBITDA 40,440 48,725 - (7,466) 81,699 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (d) 997 Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (1,910) Aripuaña ramp-up impacts (iv) (3,549) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 115 Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 2,636 Remeasurement adjustment of streaming agreement (2,323) Energy forward contracts - MTM (iii) 2,272 VAT discussions (iv) (12,818) Miscellaneous adjustments (14,580) Depreciation and amortization (72,095) Share in result of associate 6,328 Net financial results (64,357) Loss before income tax (63,005)

Three-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues 241,312 615,533 (151,999) (2,201) 702,645 Cost of sales (193,366) (578,635) 151,999 2,156 (617,846) Gross profit 47,946 36,898 - (45) 84,799 Selling, general and administrative (17,338) (14,431) - 204 (31,565) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (24,848) (2,554) - - (27,402) Other income and expenses, net (1,453) 19,420 - (5,198) 12,769 Operating income 4,307 39,333 - (5,039) 38,601 Depreciation and amortization 49,096 19,611 - 4,046 72,753 Miscellaneous adjustments 10,327 (620) - - 9,707 Adjusted EBITDA 63,730 58,324 - (993) 121,061 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (d) 7,766 Other adjustments 270 Pre-operating and ramp-up expenses of greenfield projects (Aripuanã) (ii) (12,091) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (561) Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 5,474 Remeasurement adjustment of streaming agreement (10,565) Miscellaneous adjustments (9,707) Depreciation and amortization (72,753) Share in result of associate - Net financial results (52,293) Loss before income tax (13,692)

2 Information by business segment (continued)

Nine-month period ended

2023 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues 808,524 1,492,592 (356,621) (1,139) 1,943,356 Cost of sales (745,029) (1,322,519) 356,621 (4,456) (1,715,383) Gross profit 63,495 170,073 - (5,595) 227,973 Selling, General and administrative (45,413) (45,796) - (3,000) (94,209) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (66,512) (6,336) - - (72,848) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (59,097) - - - (59,097) Other income and expenses, net (59,385) (22,852) - 3,502 (78,735) Operating (loss) income (166,912) 95,089 - (5,093) (76,916) Depreciation and amortization 156,856 57,771 - 893 215,520 Miscellaneous adjustments 111,956 35,658 - - 147,614 Adjusted EBITDA 101,900 188,518 - (4,200) 286,218 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (e) 1,011 Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (59,097) Ramp-up expenses of greenfield projects (Aripuanã) (ii) (5,386) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,172) Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 2,773 Remeasurement adjustment of streaming agreement (2,323) Energy forward contracts - MTM (iii) (7,429) VAT discussions (iv) (75,991) Miscellaneous adjustments (147,614) Depreciation and amortization (215,520) Share in result of associate 17,403 Net financial results (130,096) Loss before income tax (189,609)

Nine-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues 932,835 1,860,628 (546,287) 7,039 2,254,215 Cost of sales (602,262) (1,647,990) 546,287 5,010 (1,698,955) Gross profit 330,573 212,638 - 12,049 555,260 Selling, general and administrative (49,226) (44,468) - (11,039) (104,733) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (64,889) (6,583) - - (71,472) Other income and expenses, net (26,873) 59,187 - (10,008) 22,306 Operating income 189,585 220,774 - (8,998) 401,361 Depreciation and amortization 145,187 61,051 - 6,781 213,019 Miscellaneous adjustments 27,095 (1,305) - - 25,790 Adjusted EBITDA 361,867 280,520 - (2,217) 640,170 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 10 (d) 16,559 Other adjustments 270 Pre-operating and ramp-up expenses of greenfield projects (Aripuanã) (ii) (40,729) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (541) Remeasurement in estimates of asset retirement obligations 9,216 Remeasurement adjustment of streaming agreement (10,565) Miscellaneous adjustments (25,790) Depreciation and amortization (213,019) Share in result of associate Net financial results (115,874) Income before income tax 285,487

2 Information by business segment (continued)

In December 2022, Nexa revised the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude certain items, aiming to provide a better understanding of the operational performance of the Company's business without the potential distortions from (i) pre-operating and ramp-up expenses incurred during the commissioning and ramp-up phases of greenfield projects (Aripuanã is currently the only greenfield project that has reached this phase), (ii) events that are non-recurring, unusual or infrequent, and (iii) other specific events that, by their nature and scope, do not reflect Nexa's operational performance for the specific period. The third quarter numbers of 2022 have been adjusted in our condensed consolidated interim financial statements to be comparable with the revised definition.

(i) The internal information used by the Chief Operation Decision Maker is primarily the "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" which is reconciled to the Company's accounting figures prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The table above demonstrates this reconciliation, consisting primarily of reclassifications between income statement line items, as demonstrated in the column "Adjustments". These adjustments include reclassifications of certain overhead costs and revenues from Other income and expenses, net to Net Revenues, Cost of sales and/or Selling, general and administrative expenses. It also includes the results not allocated in any segment related with small subsidiaries that are not material to measure the segments performance.

(ii) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of commissioning, pre-operating and ramp-up expenses of greenfield projects that do not specifically reflect Nexa's operational performance for the specific period when the projects' nameplate capacity has not been achieved as of the reporting period. For the three and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of idle capacity costs of the Aripuanã of USD 14,144 and USD 41,789 respectively and excludes the net reversal of the net realizable value provision of Aripuanã's inventory of USD 10,595 (income) and USD 36,403 respectively, which provisions were recorded in the prior periods (excluding the depreciation portion in both amounts).

(iii) The Company recognized a USD 7,429 loss for the nine-month period ended September 31, 2023 (for the three-month period, a gain of USD 2,272) related to the mark-to-market ("MtM") adjustment of the energy surplus derived from electric energy purchase and sale contracts of NEXA's subsidiary, Pollarix. This adjustment to EBITDA, has the objective to exclude from the current year´s performance the remeasurement effects of energy contracts without cash impact.

(iv) Represents the impact of accruals related to VAT's discussions disclosed in note 1(b). These accruals are not directly related to Nexa´s operations and performance and are excluded from EBITDA.

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The Company made a voluntary election to present, as supplementary information, the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows for the three-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company is also presenting a condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the three-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with SEC Final Rule Release No. 33-10532, Disclosure Update and Simplification.

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses for the period end. Such estimates and assumptions mainly affect the carrying amounts of the Company's goodwill, contractual obligations, non-current assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets, inventory, deferred income taxes, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. These critical accounting estimates and assumptions represent approximations that are uncertain and changes in those estimates and assumptions could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The critical judgments, estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting principles during the three and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2023 were approved on October 30, 2023 to be issued in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

4 Net revenues

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billing 713,640 802,326 2,144,955 2,596,774 Billing from products (i) 689,288 774,146 2,063,549 2,515,821 Billing from freight, insurance services and others 24,352 28,180 81,406 80,953 Taxes on sales (63,311) (98,168) (199,646) (338,273) Return of products sales (995) (1,513) (1,953) (4,286) Net revenues 649,334 702,645 1,943,356 2,254,215

(i) Billing from products decreased in the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023, compared with that of the same period of 2022 mainly due to the lower zinc price and the lower volumes in the smelting segment, partially offset by higher production in the Company's mines. The decrease in the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023 is mainly because of the lower metal prices.

Additionally, in September 2023, the Company recognized a reduction of USD 2,323 (September 2022: USD 10,565) as a remeasurement adjustment of its silver stream revenues previously recognized considering the higher long-term prices for its Cerro Lindo mining unit. According to the Company's silver streaming accounting policy, prices are a variable consideration and revenue recognized under the streaming agreement should be adjusted to reflect the updated variable.

5 Expenses by nature

5 Expenses by nature

Three-month period ended September, 2023 Cost of sales

(i/ii) Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (349,859) - - (349,859) Third-party services (108,215) (1,192) (20,157) (129,564) Depreciation and amortization (71,501) (578) (16) (72,095) Employee benefit expenses (51,006) (15,083) (4,238) (70,327) Other expenses (1,965) (16,255) (5,148) (23,368) (582,546) (33,108) (29,559) (645,213)

Three-month period ended September, 2022 Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (292,024) - - (292,024) Third-party services (204,204) (8,653) (17,140) (229,997) Depreciation and amortization (72,080) (656) (17) (72,753) Employee benefit expenses (45,516) (11,365) (6,214) (63,095) Other expenses (4,022) (10,891) (4,031) (18,944) (617,846) (31,565) (27,402) (676,813)

Nine-month period ended September, 2023 Cost of sales (i/ii) Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (1,026,334) - - (1,026,334) Third-party services (317,057) (7,109) (50,754) (374,920) Depreciation and amortization (213,543) (1,951) (26) (215,520) Employee benefit expenses (149,933) (40,700) (10,402) (201,035) Other expenses (8,516) (44,449) (11,666) (64,631) (1,715,383) (94,209) (72,848) (1,882,440)

Nine-month period ended September, 2022 Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Raw materials and consumables used (1,010,048) - - (1,010,048) Third-party services (333,408) (21,284) (46,310) (401,002) Depreciation and amortization (209,659) (3,327) (33) (213,019) Employee benefit expenses (134,627) (44,730) (14,598) (193,955) Other expenses (11,213) (35,392) (10,531) (57,136) (1,698,955) (104,733) (71,472) (1,875,160)

5 Expenses by nature (continued)

(i) In the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, the Company recognized USD 9,256 in Cost of sales related to idle-capacity costs: (i) USD 6,191 recognized in the first quarter in Cerro Lindo, due to the suspension of the mine for almost two weeks caused by unusually heavy rainfall levels and overflowing rivers originated by cyclone Yaku; and, (ii) USD 3,065 recognized in June and July in Atacocha, due to the Unit's temporary suspension caused by illegal protest activities undertaken by communities (for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2022 is USD 2,197).

(ii) Cost of sales includes: (i) a reversal of USD 48,840 (including depreciation of USD 12,437) related to the adjustment in the provision of Aripuanã's inventory to its net realizable value, for both its ore stockpile and its produced concentrates, as explained in note 11; and, (ii) USD 59,061 (including depreciation of USD 17,272) related to the idleness of the Aripuanã mine and plant capacity occurred during the ramp-up phase.

6 Other income and expenses, net

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 ICMS tax incentives (i) 7,911 16,769 25,139 56,697 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 10 (e) 998 7,766 1,013 16,559 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 10 (c) (456) 1,698 (1,486) 1,363 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 115 (561) (1,172) (541) Changes in asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 15 (ii) 1,908 5,909 1,205 11,624 Slow moving and obsolete inventory (2,805) (948) (3,139) (5,326) Tax voluntary disclosure - VAT discussions note 1 (b) (12,818) - (75,991) - Provision of legal claims 1,059 (1,408) (10,274) (7,772) Contribution to communities (4,138) (4,670) (7,401) (10,054) Pre-operating expenses related to Aripuanã (ii) - (15,062) - (43,700) Energy forward contracts - MTM - Note 10 (d) 2,272 - (7,429) - Others (1,233) 3,276 800 3,456 (7,187) 12,769 (78,735) 22,306

(i) Since December 2021, the Company adhered to a Brazilian Law that states that government grants of the "Imposto sobre circulação de mercadorias e serviços" ("ICMS") tax incentives are considered investment subsidies and should be excluded from taxable income for the purpose of calculating the Corporate Income Tax and the Social Contribution on Net Income tax.

(ii) In the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2022, the main amounts were related to the idleness of the Aripuanã mine and plant relative to its nameplate capacity, which were recorded in this account until Aripuanã started to generate revenues in November 2022, when the idleness amounts started to be recorded as Cost of sales.

7 Net financial results

7 Net financial results

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial income Interest income on financial investments and cash equivalents 3,100 5,090 9,265 12,204 Interest on tax credits 114 178 309 805 Other financial income 5,145 1,433 11,102 5,835 8,359 6,701 20,676 18,844 Financial expenses Interest on loans and financings (24,699) (28,286) (84,031) (76,103) Premium paid on bonds repurchase - - - (3,277) Interest accrual on asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 15 (6,989) (7,975) (19,871) (19,206) Interest on other liabilities (1,341) (175) (5,087) (4,771) Interest on contractual obligations (1,287) (2,179) (3,428) (4,616) Interest on lease liabilities (1) (119) (167) (505) Interest on VAT discussions - note 1(b) (2,831) - (10,299) - Interest on Forfaiting and Confirming Payables operations (3,687) (2,541) (11,558) (6,811) Other financial expenses (4,481) (296) (16,653) (10,010) (45,316) (41,571) (151,094) (125,299) Other financial items, net Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 14 (b) (296) (433) (511) (1,052) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 10 (c) (222) (914) (434) (98) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (i) (26,882) (16,076) 1,267 (8,269) (27,400) (17,423) 322 (9,419) Net financial results (64,357) (52,293) (130,096) (115,874)

(i) The change of the three-month period ended on September 30, 2023 is mainly due to exchange variation loss on the outstanding USD accounts receivables and accounts payables of NEXA BR with NEXA in the amount of USD 10,078 (September 30, 2022: loss of USD 5,639), exchange variation loss of USD 10,967 (September 30, 2022: loss of USD 5,803) mainly related to the intercompany loan of Nexa BR with its related parties which is not eliminated in the consolidation process. The transactions were impacted by the volatility of the Brazilian Real ("BRL"), which depreciated against the USD during the third quarter of 2023.

8 Current and deferred income tax

8 Current and deferred income tax

(a) Reconciliation of income tax expense

Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Loss) income before income tax (63,005) (13,692) (189,609) 285,487 Statutory income tax rate 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% Income tax benefit (expense) at statutory rate 15,713 3,415 47,288 (71,200) ICMS tax incentives permanent difference 2,690 5,710 8,547 19,285 Tax effects of translation of non-monetary assets/liabilities to functional currency 5,251 (8,212) 15,115 (2,954) Withholding tax over subsidiary capital reduction - (5,264) - (5,264) Special mining taxes (1,410) (1,238) (3,782) (12,028) Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside Luxembourg 2,534 (2,223) 21,158 (17,799) Tax voluntary disclosure - VAT discussions Note 1 (b)/(i) (5,500) - (29,518) - Unrecognized deferred tax on net operating losses (12,212) (16,254) (41,262) (30,039) Other permanent tax differences (7,425) (2,111) (9,495) (7,659) Income tax benefit (expense) (359) (26,177) 8,051 (127,658) Current (17,851) (20,502) (51,308) (132,373) Deferred 17,492 (5,675) 59,359 4,715 Income tax benefit (expense) (359) (26,177) 8,051 (127,658)

(i) VAT expense related to the tax voluntary disclosure is not deductible in the income tax and, consequently, Nexa did not recorded a deferred tax asset.

(b) Effects of deferred tax on income statement and other comprehensive income

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Balance at the beginning of the period (32,516) (40,378) Effect on loss for the period 59,359 4,715 Effect on other comprehensive loss - Fair value adjustment (1,403) (217) Effect on other comprehensive income - Translation effect included in cumulative translation adjustment 3,323 1,765 Uncertain income tax treatments (1,405) - Balance at the end of the period 27,358 (34,115)

(c) Summary of uncertain tax positions on income tax

There are discussions and ongoing disputes with tax authorities related to uncertain tax positions adopted by the Company in the calculation of its income tax, and for which management, supported by its legal counsel, concluded that the risk of loss is not more likely than not to occur, and it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required. In such cases, a provision is not recognized. As of September 30, 2023, the main legal proceedings are related to: (i) the interpretation of the application of Cerro Lindo´s stability agreement; and (ii) the carryforward calculation of net operating losses. The estimated amount of these contingent liabilities on September 30, 2023, is USD 391,713 (December 31, 2022, of USD 349,322), and the increase is mainly related to the change of the risk evaluation from remote to possible of some expense's deductions, in view of the evaluation made by internal and external advisors.

9 Financial instruments

9 Financial instruments

(a) Breakdown by category

The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified as follows:

September 30, 2023 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through Other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 414,325 - - 414,325 Financial investments 7,952 - - 7,952 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 27,310 - 27,310 Trade accounts receivables 56,173 93,567 - 149,740 Investments in equity instruments - - 6060 6,060 478,450 120,877 6,060 605,387 September 30, 2023 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through Other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,571,452 90,875 - 1,662,327 Lease liabilities 5,806 - - 5,806 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 58,929 - 58,929 Trade payables 342,881 - - 342,881 Confirming payables 259,615 - - 259,615 Use of public assets (ii) 21,827 - - 21,827 Related parties (ii) 2,560 - - 2,560 2,204,141 149,804 - 2,353,945

December 31, 2022 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through Other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 497,826 - - 497,826 Financial investments 18,062 - - 18,062 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 7,443 - 7,443 Trade accounts receivables 53,123 170,617 - 223,740 Investments in equity instruments - - 7,115 7,115 Related parties (i) 2 - - 2 569,013 178,060 7,115 754,188 December 31, 2022 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through Other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 14 (a) 1,578,864 90,395 - 1,669,259 Lease liabilities 5,021 - - 5,021 Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 31,851 - 31,851 Trade payables 413,856 - - 413,856 Confirming payables 216,392 - - 216,392 Use of public assets (ii) 23,263 - - 23,263 Related parties (ii) 1,033 - - 1,033 2,238,429 122,246 - 2,360,675

(i) Classified as Other assets in the consolidated balance sheet.

(ii) Classified as Other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet.

9 Financial instruments (continued)

(b) Fair value by hierarchy

September 30, 2023 Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total Assets Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 27,310 27,310 Trade accounts receivables - 93,567 93,567 Investments in equity instruments (i) 6,060 - 6,060 6,060 120,877 126,937 Liabilities Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 58,929 58,929 Loans and financings designated at fair value (ii) - 90,875 90,875 - 149,804 149,804

December 31, 2022 Note Level 1 Level 2 Total Assets Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 7,443 7,443 Trade accounts receivables - 170,617 170,617 Investment in equity instruments (i) 7,115 - 7,115 7,115 178,060 185,175 Liabilities Other financial instruments 10 (a) - 31,851 31,851 Loans and financings designated at fair value (ii) - 90,395 90,395 - 122,246 122,246

(i) To determine the fair value of the investments in equity instruments, the Company uses the share's quotation as of the last day of the reporting period.

(ii) Loans and financings are measured at amortized cost, except for certain contracts for which the Company has elected the fair value option.

10 Other financial instruments

(a) Composition

Derivatives financial instruments Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL Energy forward contracts at FVTPL(i) September 30, 2023 Current assets 14,999 - 4,321 19,320 Non-current assets 20 - 7,970 7,990 Current liabilities (18,260) (1,649) (7,335) (27,244) Non-current liabilities (173) (19,171) (12,341) (31,685) Other financial instruments, net (3,414) (20,820) (7,385) (31,619) Derivatives financial instruments Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL Energy forward contracts at FVTPL December 31, 2022 Current assets 7,380 - - 7,380 Non-current assets 63 - - 63 Current liabilities (9,711) (1,724) - (11,435) Non-current liabilities (307) (20,109) - (20,416) Other financial instruments, net (2,575) (21,833) - (24,408)

(i) On September 30, 2023, due to the current scenario of high energy supply in Brazil, the Company has a projected energy surplus based on its self-production and forward contracts with some suppliers. Consequently, the Company recognized the fair value arising from the mark-to-market of current purchase and sale contracts until 2026, which resulted in an expense in the amount of USD 7,429. This amount was accounted for as a loss within "Other income and expenses, net" (Note 6) and will vary according to the market's energy prices. Sales of surplus energy, being traded in an active market meet the definition of financial instruments, because they are settled in the Free Contracting Environment ("ACL") and readily convertible into cash.

10 Other financial instruments (continued)

(b) Derivative financial instruments: Fair value by strategy

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Strategy Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value Mismatches of quotational periods Zinc forward ton 256,184 (3,225) 209,319 (2,357) (3,225) (2,357) Sales of zinc at a fixed price Zinc forward ton 8,393 267 8,297 74 267 74 Interest rate risk IPCA vs. CDI BRL 100,000 (456) 226,880 (292) (456) (292) (3,414) (2,575)

(c) Derivative financial instruments: Changes in fair value - At the end of each period

September 30, 2023 Strategy Inventory Cost of sales Net revenues Other income and expenses, net Net financial results Other comprehensive income Realized (loss) gain Mismatches of quotational periods - 16,186 1,264 (1,486) - 2,472 19,304 Sales of zinc at a fixed price - - (3,354) - - - (3,547) Interest rate risk - IPCA vs. CDI - - - - (434) - (270) September 30, 2023 - 16,186 (2,090) (1,486) (434) 2,472 15,487 September 30, 2022 (1,014) 13,727 (186) 1,363 (98) (420) 157

(d) Energy forward contracts

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Notional

September 30,

2023 Notional

September 30,

2022 Balance at the beginning of the period - - - - Changes in fair value (7,429) - - - Foreign exchanges effects 44 - - - Energy forward contracts (Megawatts) - - 271,489 - Balance at the end of the period (7,385) - 271,489 -

10 Other financial instruments (continued)

(e) Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL: Changes in fair value

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Notional

September 30,

2023 Notional

September 30,

2022 Balance at the beginning of the period (21,833) (46,100) 30,810 30,810 Changes in fair value 1,013 16,559 - - Deliveries of copper concentrates (i) - - (2,071) - Balance at the end of the period (20,820) (29,541) 28,739 30,810

(i) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with an Offtaker to sell 100% of the copper concentrate produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period, up to a specified volume, at the lower of current market prices or a price cap. In June 2023, the Company began with the deliveries of copper concentrates in relation to the offtake agreement mentioned above. Since the current copper price is lower than the price cap, there was no market-to-market impact for three and nine-months period.

11 Inventory

Composition

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Finished products 99,138 142,935 Semi-finished products (i) 97,274 163,805 Raw materials 60,523 68,497 Auxiliary materials and consumables 127,195 115,562 Inventory provisions (ii) (50,377) (95,602) 333,753 395,197

(i) Semi-finished products decreased in the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, mainly due to lower ore stockpile volume in Aripuanã given the higher stockpile consumption in Aripuanã's plant.

(ii) Inventory provisions decreased in the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2023, due to the reversal of a portion of the net realizable value provision of Aripuanã's ore stockpile and produced concentrates in the total amount of USD 48,840 (including depreciation of USD 12,437).

12 Property, plant and equipment

12 Property, plant and equipment

Changes in the nine-month period ended on September 30

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Dam and buildings Machinery, equipment, and facilities Assets and projects under construction Asset retirement obligations Mining projects (i) Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 1,512,360 2,636,582 521,191 200,665 221,077 44,052 5,135,927 4,678,973 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (671,028) (1,870,697) (65,386) (125,118) (92,652) (15,771) (2,840,652) (2,591,243) Balance at the beginning of the period 841,332 765,885 455,805 75,547 128,425 28,281 2,295,275 2,087,730 Additions - 813 198,492 - - 45 199,350 282,539 Disposals and write-offs - (207) (1,115) - - (50) (1,372) (946) Depreciation (63,484) (89,300) - (3,863) (989) (990) (158,626) (142,919) Impairment loss of long-lived assets - note 16 (11,462) (26,279) (5,226) (6,570) (7,257) (2,276) (59,070) - Foreign exchange effects 25,320 23,210 10,561 2,455 1,027 848 63,421 34,367 Transfers 78,871 131,726 (212,998) - 127 1,666 (608) (1,100) Remeasurement - - - (1,457) - - (1,457) (45,919) Balance at the end of the period 870,577 805,848 445,519 66,112 121,333 27,524 2,336,913 2,213,752 Cost 1,619,696 2,808,929 513,135 202,581 215,122 43,408 5,402,871 4,954,892 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (749,119) (2,003,081) (67,616) (136,469) (93,789) (15,884) (3,065,958) (2,741,140) Balance at the end of the period 870,577 805,848 445,519 66,112 121,333 27,524 2,336,913 2,213,752 Average annual depreciation rates % 4 9 - UoP UoP

(i) Only the amounts related to the operating unit Atacocha are being depreciated under the units of production ("UoP") method. Other mining projects will be depreciated once their development stage finishes, and the project's operation starts.

13 Intangible assets

13 Intangible assets

Changes in the nine-month period ended on September 30

2023 2022 Goodwill Rights to use natural resources Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 611,909 1,855,014 65,026 2,531,949 2,537,627 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,207,596) (40,084) (1,515,022) (1,480,856) Balance at the beginning of the period 344,567 647,418 24,942 1,016,927 1,056,771 Additions - - 1,506 1,506 57,529 Amortization - (51,946) (2,329) (54,275) (62,680) Impairment loss of long-lived assets - - (27) (27) - Foreign exchange effects 125 955 982 2,062 2,325 Transfers - 158 565 723 1,100 Balance at the end of the period 344,692 596,585 25,639 966,916 1,055,045 Cost 612,034 1,856,509 68,581 2,537,124 2,599,394 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,259,924) (42,942) (1,570,208) (1,544,349) Balance at the end of the period 344,692 596,585 25,639 966,916 1,055,045 Average annual depreciation rates % - UoP -

14 Loans and financings

(a) Composition

Total Fair value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Type Average interest rate Current Non-current Total Total Total Total Eurobonds - USD Pré USD 5.84% 19,641 1,193,476 1,213,117 1,210,483 1,142,576 1,162,741 BNDES TJLP + 2.82 %

SELIC + 3.10 %

TLP - IPCA +

5.46 % 27,690 180,114 207,804 216,316 167,591 183,452 Export credit notes LIBOR + 1.54 %

134.20% CDI

SOFR + 2,5% 2,288 229,459 231,747 232,790 225,453 227,201 Other 96 9,563 9,659 9,670 7,202 7,054 49,715 1,612,612 1,662,327 1,669,259 1,542,822 1,580,448 Current portion of long-term loans and financings (principal) 24,979 Interest on loans and financings 23,791

(b) Changes in the nine-month period ended on September 30

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Balance at the beginning of the period 1,669,259 1,699,315 New loans and financings 60 90,000 Payments of loans and financings (20,020) (19,694) Bonds repurchased - (128,470) Foreign exchange effects 14,351 12,501 Changes in fair value of financing liabilities related to changes in the Company´s own credit risk (220) (2,303) Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 7 511 1,052 Interest accrual 85,083 84,449 Interest paid on loans and financings (88,462) (88,471) Amortization of debt issue costs 1,765 1,857 Balance at the end of the period 1,662,327 1,650,236

14 Loans and financings (continued)

(c) Maturity profile

September 30, 2023 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 As from

2028 Total Eurobonds - USD (i) 14,736 4,366 (2,200) (2,270) 698,567 499,918 1,213,117 BNDES 7,396 26,667 25,494 22,625 14,018 111,604 207,804 Export credit notes 1,812 89,523 50,412 - 90,000 - 231,747 Other 104 103 1,351 1,351 1,351 5,399 9,659 24,048 120,659 75,057 21,706 803,936 616,921 1,662,327



(i)The negative balances refer to related funding costs (fee) amortization.

(d) Guarantees and covenants

The Company has loans and financings that are subject to certain financial covenants at the consolidated level, such as: (i) leverage ratio; (ii) capitalization ratio; and (iii) debt service coverage ratio. When applicable, these compliance obligations are standardized for all debt agreements. No changes to the contractual guarantees occurred in the period ended on September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company was in compliance with all its financial covenants, as well as with other qualitative covenants.

15 Asset retirement and environmental obligations Changes in the nine-month period ended on September 30

September 30 September 30 2023 2022 Asset retirement obligations Environmental obligations Total Total Balance at the beginning of the year 219,923 46,396 266,319 264,151 Additions (ii) - 2,597 2,597 16,144 Payments (3,748) (3,935) (7,683) (18,208) Foreign exchange effects 3,939 1,945 5,884 4,757 Interest accrual - note 7 16,711 3,160 19,871 19,206 Remeasurement - discount rate (i) / (ii) (6,987) 1,728 (5,259) (57,985) Balance at the end of the year 229,838 51,891 281,729 228,065 Current liabilities 27,400 8,881 36,281 36,532 Non-current liabilities 202,438 43,010 245,448 191,533

(i) As of September 30, 2023, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 12.75% and 13.76% (December 31, 2022: 10.92% and 12.04%) and for Brazil was between 7.85% and 9.18% (December 31, 2022: 8.22% and 8.61%). As of September 30, 2022, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 10.53% and 13.82% (December 31, 2021: 3.54% and 7.28%) and for Brazil was between 8.49% and 11.25% (December 31, 2021: 7.68% and 8.67%).

(ii) The change observed for the period ending September 30, 2023, was mainly due to the scheduling of anticipated disbursements related to decommissioning obligations in specific operations, in line with updates in their asset retirement and environmental obligations, coupled with the increase in the discount rates mentioned earlier. Consequently, asset retirement obligations for operational assets saw a decrease of USD 1,457 (September 30, 2022: decrease of USD 30,217) as detailed in note 12; and asset retirement obligations for non-operational assets along with environmental obligations experienced a gain of USD 1,205 (September 30, 2022: gain of USD 11,624) as outlined in note 6.

16 Impairment of long-lived assets

16 Impairment of long-lived assets Impairment test analysis

Following NEXA's accounting policy, the Company, at each reporting date, evaluates whether there are signs that the carrying amount of an asset or cash generation unit (CGU) might not be recoverable, or if a previously recorded impairment needs to be reversed. Additionally, the Company conducts its yearly impairment test for the CGUs to which goodwill has been previously allocated, using key assumptions from the strategic planning process. This test will be conducted in the fourth quarter, incorporating various factors discussed during the planning process.

In 2Q23, NEXA's management continued to analyze the operational optimization and strategic alternatives for the Três Marias System (STM), a CGU formed by the combined operations of the Três Marias smelter and the Vazante and Morro mines. Based on the current and projected macroeconomic and price scenarios, as well as on possible future operational scenarios for the STM, management concluded that the implied value of processing zinc concentrate from Morro Agudo in the Três Marias smelter could no longer continue to be recognized.

As a result, the company concluded that there could be scenarios without the need to consider the two operations in an integrated manner, and thus, the CGU of the STM was split in two: (i) the STM CGU (comprising the Três Marias smelter and the Vazante mine) and (ii) the Morro Agudo CGU (comprised of Morro Agudo mine and Bonsucesso greenfield). After this change, an impairment test was triggered for both CGUs.

As of June 30, 2023, the impairment assessment resulted in the recognition of an impairment loss of USD 57,702 in the Morro Agudo CGU.

In addition to this economic impairment, the Company recognized in the third quarter of 2023 a net impairment loss of other non-relevant individual assets of USD 1,910. As a result, a net impairment loss of USD 59,097 (after tax USD 39,004) was recorded for the nine-month period ended in 2023.

Furthermore, in the third quarter of 2023, an updated test for Cajamarquilla was conducted, as its goodwill assessment was performed 12 months ago, and no impairment was identified in the current test.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company performed its quarterly impairment review, and did not identify any additional impairment indicators for the period, and thus no additional provision for impairment was recognized.

(a) Key assumptions used in impairment test

The recoverable amounts for each CGU were determined based on the FVLCD method, which were higher than those determined based on the VIU method.

The Company identified long-term metal prices and discount rate as key assumptions for the recoverable amounts determination, due to the material impact such assumptions may cause on the recoverable value. Part of these assumptions are summarized below:

2023 2022 Long-term zinc price (USD/t) 2,800 2,787 Discount rate (Peru) 7.22% 6.93%

Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Nine-month periods ended on September 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Impairment results - Other tested CGU

The Company estimated the amount by which the value assigned to the key assumptions must change in order for the assessed CGU recoverable amount, which was not impaired, to be equal to its carrying amount:

CGU Excess over recoverable amount Decrease in Long term Zinc (USD/t) Increase in WACC Change Price Change Rate Três Marias System 182,427 (7.31%) 2,583 88.95% 15.16% Cajamarquilla 804,004 (27.96%) 2,017 117.84% 15.73%

17 Events after the reporting period

On October 20, 2023,the Company entered into a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with a group of financial institutions of lenders, which allows the Company to borrow up to USD 320,000. The revolving credit facility has a term of five years, and the amounts drawn are subject to an initial interest rate of 1.60% plus Term SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate). The applicable margin is subject to compliance with certain sustainability key performance indicators. The new facility replaces Nexa's 2019 USD 300,000 revolving credit facility, which was set to mature in October 2024.

As of October 30, 2023, the Company has not drawn on this revolving credit facility.

*.*.*