JP Morgan Emerging Markets
Credit Conference
London
Sep 2023
This presentation, prepared by Nexa Resources S.A. (herein referred to as the "Company" or "Nexa"), is solely for informational purposes. Disclosure of this presentation, its contents, extracts or abstracts to third parties is not authorized without express and prior written consent from the Company.
Certain statements disclosed herein are "forward-looking statements" in which statements contained herein that the information is not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.
This presentation includes the Company's unaudited non-IFRS measures, including: adjusted EBITDA; net debt; working capital; cash cost net of by-products. The Company presents non-IFRS measures when we due to the belief that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the Company or any parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.
This presentation also contains information concerning the Company's industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. The information contained herein involves and assumes a number of assumptions and limitations, and the Company did not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information.
All dollar amounts referenced in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars. The contents hereof should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other advice and you should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax and other related matters concerning an investment in the Company. The Company is not acting on your behalf and does not regard you as a customer or a client. It will not be responsible to you for providing protections afforded to clients or for advising you on the relevant transaction. There is no obligation to update the information included in this presentation.
Certain information contained in this presentation with respect to the Company's Morro Agudo and Florida Canyon Zinc projects are preliminary economic assessments within the meaning of NI 43-101 (as defined herein). Such preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, including certain information as of inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that such preliminary economic assessments will be realized. The bases for such preliminary economic assessments (including certain qualifications and assumptions) are described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.
We are a leading large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over
Nexa |Overview 60 yrs of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America
Top Zinc Producers1
Top Zinc Smelters Producers1
(000 ton)
(000 ton)
947
Glencore
Korea Zinc Group
1,114
Hindustan Zinc
836
Trafigura
935
Teck Resources
651
Glencore
864
Zijin Mining
334
Hindustan Zinc
816
Nexa
296
Nexa
607
Trafigura
281
Boliden
475
Peru
Boliden
261
Hechi Nanfang
380
Brazil
MMG Limited
225
Pasco
Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals
376
Complex
Aripuanã
Newmont Corp
205
China Minmetals Corp
309
(EP+AT)
Cajamarquilla
Morro Agudo
Sumitomo
183
Yuguang Gold and Lead Co
290
Cerro Lindo
Vazante TrêsMarias
Juiz
de Fora
5th largest zinc producer
5th largest metal producer
globally with substantial
globally and #1 in the
Mines
production of silver
Americas with relevant
Smelters
(~10MMoz), lead (~50kt)
by-productssuch as
and copper (~30kt)
sulphuric acid
(1) Source: Wood Mackenzie Zinc Producer Rankings - June 2023
Business
strengths
1. Unique position in Latam
3 world-class polymetallic underground
mines and the largest Zn smelter in the
Americas
4. Business integration
Mines with high potential of extending LoM
Smelters prepared to process concentrate from own mines
2. Market leadership in our Home markets
50% of our sales (higher premium/profitability)
>80% market share in Brazil 100% market share in Peru
5. Best practices in environmental management and community relations
High tailings dams' standards
Dry-staking system
Social legacy
3. Cost competitiveness as a value creation driver
Beginning of the 1st quartile mining and
2nd quartile smelting¹
6. Solid balance sheet and operational cash flow generation
Sustainable value creation
(1) Based on 2Q23 positioning: Mining >> Wood Mackenzie All-In Sustaining Cost curve; Smelting >> Wood Mackenzie Cash Cost curve
Resilient Operations
Mining and Smelting
2023 Mining All-In Sustaining
2023 Smelting Cash Cost Curve
Cost Curve (AISC) by company
by company
1stQ
2ndQ
3rdQ
4thQ
1stQ
2ndQ
3rdQ
4thQ
Nexa(2):
US$1.12/lb
Nexa(1):
US$0.65/lb
Paid Metal (kt)
Total Slab Zinc (kt)
- Competitive and resilient mining and smelting businesses
- Well positioned in AISC (mining) and Cash Cost Curve (smelting)
- Smelters: long-term,cost-competitive energy contracts. Renewable base (hydroelectric)
- Mining:flagshiplarge-scale underground mines
- Polymetallic mines: important contribution of by-products,strengthening competitiveness
Source: Wood Mackenzie; (1) Value from 2Q23 Mining All-In Sustaining Cost; (2) Smelting cash cost for 2Q23.
