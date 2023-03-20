Nexa Resources S A : Mining Report as of December 31, 2022

This document contains certain disclosure relating to mineral properties of Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa" or the "Company") that has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included in this document have been prepared in accordance with the May 10, 2014 edition of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (or CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Project ("NI 43-101").
Readers should understand that "Inferred Mineral Resources" are subject to uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
Descriptions in this document of our mineral properties were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, as well as similar information provided by other issuers in accordance with NI 43-101, and may not be comparable to similar information prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K("S-K 1300") that is present elsewhere outside of this report.
Our mineral properties are comprised of: (a) material mineral properties, including four mines (Cerro Lindo, El Porvenir, Aripuanã and Vazante) and one material project (Magistral); and (b) other mineral properties, including two mines (Atacocha and Morro Agudo) and several greenfield projects, including, among others, projects in Peru (Shalipayco, Hilarión, Pukaqaqa, and Florida Canyon Zinc) and Brazil (Caçapava do Sul).
The following three projects were placed under review by the Company: Shalipayco and Pukaqaqa (in 2022) and Caçapava do Sul (in 2021). As a result of our current capital allocation strategy and after a careful assessment and prioritization of our portfolio optimization, we have decided to not move forward with these potential greenfield projects. As a result, we will no longer be providing descriptions in this document of those three mineral properties in question.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report includes statements that constitute estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, or Exchange Act. Estimates and forward-looking statements refer only to the date when they were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any estimate or forward-looking statement due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, as actual results or developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements.
These statements appear in a number of places in this report and include statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, and those of our officers and employees, with respect to, among other things: (i) our future financial or operating performance; (ii) our growth strategy; (iii) future trends that may affect our business and results of operations; (iv) the impact of competition and applicable laws and regulations on our results;
planned capital investments; (vi) future of zinc or other metal prices; (vii) estimation of mineral reserves;
mine life; and (ix) our financial liquidity.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for several reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. The unexpected occurrence of one or more of the abovementioned events may significantly change the results of our operations on which we have based our estimates and forward-looking statements. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, including, among others:
the cyclical and volatile prices of commodities;
the changes in the expected level of supply and demand for commodities;
foreign exchange rates and inflation;
the risks and uncertainties relating to economic and political conditions in the countries in which we operate;
changes in global market conditions;
the impact of expanded regional or global conflict, and the resulting potential impacts on supply and demand for commodities, global security concerns, and market volatility;
outbreaks of contagious diseases or health crises impacting overall economic activity regionally or globally, such as the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, and the potential impact thereof on commodity prices, our business and operating sites, and the global economy;
increasing demand and evolving expectations from stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices, performance and disclosures, including the ability to meet energy requirements while complying with greenhouse gas emissions regulations and other energy transition policy changes and laws in the countries in which we operate;
the impact of climate change on our operations, workforce and value chain;
environmental, safety and engineering challenges and risks inherent to mining;
severe natural disasters, such as storms and earthquakes, disrupting our operations;
operational risks, such as operator errors, mechanical failures and other accidents;
the availability of materials, supplies, insurance coverage, equipment, required permits or approvals and financing;
supply-chainand logistic related interruptions, including impacts to international freight and transportation networks;
the implementation of our growth strategy, the availability of capital and the risks associated with related capital expenditures;
failure to obtain financial assurance to meet closure and remediation obligations;
the possible material differences between our estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and the mineral quantities we actually recover;
the possibility that our concessions may be terminated or not renewed by governmental authorities in the countries in which we operate;
the impact of political and government changes in the countries in which we operate, and the effects of potential new legislation and changes in taxation;
labor disputes or disagreements with local communities in the countries in which we operate;
loss of reputation due to unanticipated operational failures or significant occupational incidents;
failure or outage of our digital infrastructure or information and operating technology systems;
cyber events or attacks (including ransomware, state-sponsored and other cyberattacks) due to negligence or IT security failures;
the future impact of competition and changes in domestic and international governmental and regulatory policies that apply to our operations; and
other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F.
Considering the risks and uncertainties described above, the events referred to in the estimates and forward-looking statements included in this report may or may not occur, and our business performance and results of operation may differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and forward-looking statements, due to factors that include but are not limited to those mentioned above.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.