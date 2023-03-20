Nexa Resources S A : Mining Report as of December 31, 2022

NOTE TO READER REGARDING DISCLOSURE

This document contains certain disclosure relating to mineral properties of Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa" or the "Company") that has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included in this document have been prepared in accordance with the May 10, 2014 edition of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (or CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Project ("NI 43-101").

Readers should understand that "Inferred Mineral Resources" are subject to uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Descriptions in this document of our mineral properties were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, as well as similar information provided by other issuers in accordance with NI 43-101, and may not be comparable to similar information prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K("S-K 1300") that is present elsewhere outside of this report.

Our mineral properties are comprised of: (a) material mineral properties, including four mines (Cerro Lindo, El Porvenir, Aripuanã and Vazante) and one material project (Magistral); and (b) other mineral properties, including two mines (Atacocha and Morro Agudo) and several greenfield projects, including, among others, projects in Peru (Shalipayco, Hilarión, Pukaqaqa, and Florida Canyon Zinc) and Brazil (Caçapava do Sul).

The following three projects were placed under review by the Company: Shalipayco and Pukaqaqa (in 2022) and Caçapava do Sul (in 2021). As a result of our current capital allocation strategy and after a careful assessment and prioritization of our portfolio optimization, we have decided to not move forward with these potential greenfield projects. As a result, we will no longer be providing descriptions in this document of those three mineral properties in question.

For the meanings of certain technical terms used in this document, see "Glossary of Certain Technical

Terms".

For a table summarizing the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for our mines and projects, see "Summary of Information Concerning Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources".

For additional information regarding our mines and projects prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, see "Summary of Material Mineral Properties" and "Summary of Other Mineral Properties" below.

