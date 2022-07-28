Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nexa Resources S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXA   LU1701428291

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(NEXA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
6.020 USD   +3.97%
07/27Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2022 Exploration Results
AQ
07/26Nexa Resources S.A. Provides Drilling Plans for the Third Quarter 2022
CI
07/26NEXA RESOURCES S A : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Exploration Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexa Resources S A : Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - Form 6-K

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1 General information 9
2 Information by business segment 11
3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 13
4 Net revenues 14
5 Expenses by nature 14
6 Other income and expenses, net 15
7 Net financial results 15
8 Current and deferred income tax 16
9 Financial instruments 17
10 Cash and cash equivalents 18
11 Other financial instruments 19
12 Trade accounts receivables 21
13 Inventory 22
14 Property, plant and equipment 23
15 Intangible assets 24
16 Loans and financings 25
17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 26
18 Impairment of long-lived assets 27

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
Note 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net revenues 4 829,434 686,189 1,551,570 1,289,118
Cost of sales 5 (556,329) (469,307) (1,081,109) (898,177)
Gross profit 273,105 216,882 470,461 390,941
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative 5 (37,119) (30,803) (73,168) (61,253)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation 5 (26,826) (18,460) (44,070) (32,774)
Other income and expenses, net 6 30,442 2,892 9,537 (5,639)
(33,503) (46,371) (107,701) (99,666)
Operating income 239,602 170,511 362,760 291,275
Net financial results 7
Financial income 8,435 2,033 12,143 3,954
Financial expenses (40,329) (35,286) (83,728) (69,501)
Other financial items, net (42,340) 65,517 8,004 23,632
(74,234) 32,264 (63,581) (41,915)
Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360
Income tax 8 (a)
Current (68,647) (43,082) (111,871) (80,645)
Deferred 26,799 (37,536) 10,390 (14,947)
Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 109,002 109,012 172,014 131,799
Attributable to non-controlling interests 14,518 13,145 25,684 21,969
Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768

Weighted average number of

outstanding shares - in thousands

132,439 132,439 132,439 132,439
Basic and diluted earnings per
share - USD 		0.82 0.82 1.30 1.00

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
Note 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement
Cash flow hedge accounting 11 (c) (6,156) (135) (5,078) (99)
Deferred income tax 3,844 (40) 3,262 (161)
Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries (109,403) 69,553 56,025 17,767
(111,715) 69,378 54,209 17,507
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk 16 (b) 3,020 (1,870) 2,533 (3,202)
Deferred income tax (1,027) 526 (862) 929
Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments 1 (f) (2,324) (1,180) (2,132) (1,061)
(331) (2,524) (461) (3,334)
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (112,046) 66,854 53,748 14,173
Total comprehensive income for the period 11,474 189,011 251,446 167,941
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 564 172,045 221,759 146,561
Attributable to non-controlling interests 10,910 16,966 29,687 21,380
Total comprehensive income for the period 11,474 189,011 251,446 167,941

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Unaudited Audited
Assets Note June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 605,028 743,817
Financial investments 27,541 19,202
Other financial instruments 11 (a) 40,817 16,292
Trade accounts receivables 12 192,314 231,174
Inventory 13 541,716 372,502
Recoverable income tax 4,481 8,703
Other assets 89,196 81,119
1,501,093 1,472,809
Non-current assets
Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) 8,592 3,723
Other financial instruments 11 (a) 277 102
Deferred income tax 168,336 168,205
Recoverable income tax 4,024 4,223
Other assets 105,795 98,584
Property, plant and equipment 14 2,232,352 2,087,730
Intangible assets 15 1,066,006 1,056,771
Right-of-use assets 10,062 12,689
3,595,444 3,432,027
Total assets 5,096,537 4,904,836
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Loans and financings 16 (a) 51,086 46,713
Lease liabilities 13,507 16,246
Other financial instruments 11 (a) 35,354 22,684
Trade payables 368,776 411,818
Confirming payables 297,144 232,860
Dividends payable 17,048 11,441
Asset retirement and environmental obligations 17 30,735 31,953
Contractual obligations 32,867 33,156
Salaries and payroll charges 68,080 76,031
Tax liabilities 75,340 65,063
Other liabilities 42,425 41,317
1,032,362 989,282
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,619,250 1,652,602
Lease liabilities 1,994 3,393
Other financial instruments 11 (a) 35,177 241
Asset retirement and environmental obligations 17 211,250 232,197
Provisions 43,496 36,828
Deferred income tax 188,815 208,583
Contractual obligations 101,132 114,076
Other liabilities 32,286 23,354
2,233,400 2,271,274
Total liabilities 3,265,762 3,260,556
Shareholders' equity
Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 1,558,032 1,386,273
Attributable to non-controlling interests 272,743 258,007
1,830,775 1,644,280
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,096,537 4,904,836

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
Note 2022 2021 2022 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360
Depreciation and amortization 5 74,374 62,157 140,266 121,355
Interest and foreign exchange effects 57,067 29,799 62,599 62,705
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 (104) (14) (20) (407)
Changes in accruals (2,136) (1,440) 6,607 8,234
Changes in fair value of loans and financings 7 186 429 619 (8,446)

Changes in fair value of derivative financial

instruments

11 (c) (17,234) (11,712) (16,918) 1,768
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 11 (d) (28,220) - (8,793) -
Contractual obligations (8,000) (11,488) (15,670) (24,798)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10 (b) (22,810) (35,052) (179,251) (21,910)
Cash provided by operating activities 218,491 235,454 288,618 387,861
Interest paid on loans and financings 16 (b) (28,413) (28,738) (59,152) (64,231)
Interest paid on lease liabilities (357) 13 (416) (289)
Premium paid on bonds repurchase 16 (b) - - (3,277) -
Income tax paid (20,434) (5,610) (79,066) (27,558)
Net cash provided by operating activities 169,287 201,119 146,707 295,783
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions of property, plant and equipment (98,486) (107,191) (181,759) (189,814)
Additions of intangible assets - - (194) -
Net sales of financial investments (3,231) 2,178 (1,225) 8,829

Proceeds from the sale of property,

plant and equipment

183 1,008 395 1,787
Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) (7,000) (136) (7,000) (6,356)
Net cash used in investing activities (108,534) (104,141) (189,783) (185,554)
Cash flows from financing activities
New loans and financings 16 (b) - 50,737 90,000 50,737
Payments of loans and financings 16 (b) (5,009) (113,424) (9,748) (160,628)
Bonds repurchase 16 (b) - - (128,470) -
Payments of lease liabilities (1,867) (3,025) (3,851) (5,282)
Dividends paid 1 (c) (8,930) (6,194) (52,804) (39,339)
Payments of share premium 1 (c) - - (6,126) -
Net cash used in financing activities (15,806) (71,906) (110,999) (154,512)
Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (16,111) 14,953 15,286 4,200
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,836 40,025 (138,789) (40,083)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 576,192 1,006,055 743,817 1,086,163
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 605,028 1,046,080 605,028 1,046,080

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

6 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Unaudited

At and for the three-month period ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity
At March 31, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (826,888) (277,762) 1,316,961 244,288 1,561,249
Net income for the period - - - 109,012 - 109,012 13,145 122,157
Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 63,033 63,033 3,821 66,854
Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 109,012 63,033 172,045 16,966 189,011
Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (12,224) (12,224)
Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (12,224) (12,224)
At June 30, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (717,876) (214,729) 1,489,006 249,030 1,738,036
Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity
At March 31, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (727,170) (130,847) 1,557,468 276,784 1,834,252
Net income for the period - - - 109,002 - 109,002 14,518 123,520
Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (108,438) (108,438) (3,608) (112,046)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - 109,002 (108,438) 564 10,910 11,474
Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951)
Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951)
At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

7 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Unaudited

At and for the six-month period ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity
At January 1, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (814,675) (229,491) 1,377,445 243,799 1,621,244
Net income for the period - - - 131,799 - 131,799 21,969 153,768
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 14,762 14,762 (589) 14,173
Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 131,799 14,762 146,561 21,380 167,941
Dividends distribuition to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.26 per share - - - (35,000) - (35,000) - (35,000)
Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (16,149) (16,149)
Total distributions to shareholders - - - (35,000) - (35,000) (16,149) (51,149)
At June 30, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (717,876) (214,729) 1,489,006 249,030 1,738,036
Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity
At January 1, 2022 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (746,308) (289,030) 1,386,273 258,007 1,644,280
Net income for the period - - - 172,014 - 172,014 25,684 197,698
Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 49,745 49,745 4,003 53,748
Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 172,014 49,745 221,759 29,687 251,446
Dividends distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.33 per share - note 1 (c) - - - (43,874) - (43,874) - (43,874)
Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.05 per share - note 1 (c) - (6,126) - - - (6,126) - (6,126)
Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951)
Total distributions to shareholders - (6,126) - (43,874) - (50,000) (14,951) (64,951)
At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

8 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

1 General information

Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") have operations that include large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines and smelters. The Company owns and operates three polymetallic mines in Peru, and two polymetallic mines in Brazil and has recently announced the beginning of the ramp-up activities at its third polymetallic mine in Aripuanã, Brazil, which are currently focused on steadily increasing the plant throughput rate, while the mine is already fully operational. Following completion of the commissioning performance stability plan, process knowledge, ore recovery within concentrate's specifications, commercial production should be achieved by 4Q22. The Company also owns and operates a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.

NEXA's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.68% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, and energy companies, among others.

Main events for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022

(a)Ukraine war impacts on NEXA´s financial statements and operations

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the resulting conflict, and retaliatory measures by the global community have created global security concerns and economic uncertainty, including the possibility of expanded regional or global conflict, which have had, and are likely to continue to have, adverse impacts around the globe. Potential ramifications include disruption of the supply chain, which may impact production, investment, and demand for the Company's products, higher and more volatile prices for oil and gas, volatility in commodity prices, and disruption of global financial markets, further exacerbating overall macroeconomic trends including inflation and rising interest rates. As of the date of this report, we have not identified any material impacts on the Company´s operations, financial condition, or cash flows related to this war. However, NEXA cannot predict any future impact that this war could have on its business and operations and continues to closely monitor the developments related to it.

(b)Offtake agreement

On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with an international offtaker (the "Offtaker"), a subsidiary of a BBB rated company, in which it agreed to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period starting in October 2022 up to a total of 30,810 tons, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap.

The offtake agreement resulted from negotiations with the Offtaker to sell the copper concentrate in lieu of paying future royalties related to the previous acquisition of the Aripuana project mining rights from the Offtaker. The amount of USD 46,100, representing the fair value of the agreement at its inception date, was recognized as an intangible asset and will be amortized over the life of the mine.

Additionally, the Company opted to voluntarily and irrevocably designate the entire offtake agreement at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL") within the scope of IFRS 9, rather than separate the value of the embedded derivative associated with the price cap, recognizing a non-cash gain of USD 8,793 in the income statement for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022. Refer to note 11 (d) and 15 for additional information about the offtake agreement accounting treatment.

9 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c)Cash distribution

On February 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved, subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with Luxembourg laws, a cash distribution to the Company's shareholders of USD 50,000. From this amount, USD 43,874 were distributed as dividends (cash dividend) and USD 6,126, as share premium (special cash dividend). This cash distribution was paid on March 25, 2022.

Additionally, on April 29, 2022, the Company's subisidiary, Pollarix S.A., declared dividends to non controlling interests, owned by Auren Energia S.A. (formerly Votorantim Geração de Energia S.A.), which is a related party, in the amount of USD 14,951. From this amount and from dividends declared in previous periods, on May 27, 2022 an amount of USD 8,930 was paid. At June 30, 2022, there still was an outstanding amount of USD 13,315 of dividends expected to be paid until the end of 2022.

(d)Export Credit Note

On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into an Export Credit Note agreement in the total principal amount of USD 90,000 (equivalent to BRL 459,468 thousand) with maturity in 2027, and an interest rate of 2.5% plus the 6-month TERM SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

(e)Repurchase of NEXA Peru Bonds

On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all the outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023 in the principal amount of USD 128,470. Refer to note 16 (b) for additional information.

(f) Investments in equity instruments - Increase of equity interest in Tinka Resources

In 2021, the Company acquired 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka"), an exploration and development company which holds 100% of the Ayawilca zinc-silver project in Peru. On May 31, 2022, the Company subscribed to an additional 40,792,541 common shares in a private transaction at a price of CAD 0.22 per share (approximately USD 0.17) for a total consideration of CAD 8,974 thousand (USD 7,000). After this subscription, the Company holds 18.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka. Similar to the original acquisitions made in 2021, this transaction has been accounted for as an investment in equity instruments at its acquisition cost and all are being subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

10 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

2 Information by business segment

The presentation of segment results and reconciliation to income before income tax in the condensed consolidated interim income statement is as follows:

Three-month period ended

2022

Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated
Net revenues (i) 369,571 683,368 (207,239) (16,266) 829,434
Cost of sales (215,640) (566,496) 207,239 18,568 (556,329)
Gross profit 153,931 116,872 - 2,302 273,105
Selling, general and administrative (16,740) (15,063) - (5,316) (37,119)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation (24,107) (2,719) - - (26,826)
Other income and expenses, net 8,996 19,625 - 1,821 30,442
Operating income 122,080 118,715 - (1,193) 239,602
Depreciation and amortization 51,224 21,766 - 1,384 74,374
EBITDA 173,304 140,481 - 191 313,976
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) (28,220) - - - (28,220)
Adjusted EBITDA 145,084 140,481 - 191 285,756
Depreciation and amortization (74,374)
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) 28,220
Net financial results (74,234)
Income before income tax 165,368

Three-month period ended

2021

Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated
Net revenues (i) 310,900 520,510 (162,642) 17,421 686,189
Cost of sales (177,076) (441,665) 162,642 (13,208) (469,307)
Gross profit 133,824 78,845 - 4,213 216,882
Selling, general and administrative (15,018) (12,043) - (3,742) (30,803)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation (16,410) (2,050) - - (18,460)
Other income and expenses, net (2,599) 7,627 - (2,136) 2,892
Operating income 99,797 72,379 - (1,665) 170,511
Depreciation and amortization 41,638 20,124 - 395 62,157
EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 141,435 92,503 - (1,270) 232,668
Depreciation and amortization (62,157)
Net financial results 32,264
Income before income tax 202,775
11 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Six-month period ended

2022

Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated
Net revenues (i) 691,523 1,245,095 (394,288) 9,240 1,551,570
Cost of sales (408,896) (1,069,355) 394,288 2,854 (1,081,109)
Gross profit 282,627 175,740 - 12,094 470,461
Selling, general and administrative (31,888) (30,037) - (11,243) (73,168)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation (40,041) (4,029) - - (44,070)
Other income and expenses, net (25,420) 39,767 - (4,810) 9,537
Operating income 185,278 181,441 - (3,959) 362,760
Depreciation and amortization 96,091 41,440 - 2,735 140,266
EBITDA 281,369 222,881 - (1,224) 503,026
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) (8,793) - - - (8,793)
Adjusted EBITDA 272,576 222,881 - (1,224) 494,233
Depreciation and amortization (140,266)

Changes in fair value of offtake agreement

(iii)

8,793
Net financial results (63,581)
Income before income tax 299,179

Six-month period ended

2021

Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated
Net revenues (i) 566,144 988,811 (291,957) 26,120 1,289,118
Cost of sales (342,981) (828,364) 291,957 (18,789) (898,177)
Gross profit 223,163 160,447 - 7,331 390,941
Selling, general and administrative (30,655) (24,058) - (6,540) (61,253)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation (29,426) (3,348) - - (32,774)
Other income and expenses, net (3,762) 2,774 - (4,651) (5,639)
Operating income 159,320 135,815 - (3,860) 291,275
Depreciation and amortization 79,433 40,258 - 1,664 121,355
EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 238,753 176,073 - (2,196) 412,630
Depreciation and amortization (121,355)
Net financial results (41,915)
Income before income tax 249,360

(i) As more fully described in NEXA's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021, all revenues from products or services transferred to customers are recognized at a point in time.

(ii) The internal information used for making decisions is prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based accounting measurements and management reclassifications between income statement lines items, which are reconciled to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in the column "Adjustments". These adjustments include reclassifications of certain overhead costs and revenues from Other income and expenses, net to Net Revenues, Cost of sales and/or Selling, general and administrative expenses.

In 2022, the Company decided to stop reclassifying certain accounts to better approximate business segment information to the financial statements. These reclassifications included the effects of derivative financial instruments from Other income and expenses, net to Net revenues and Cost of sales. Managerial amounts for 2021 have been updated to be comparable with these adjustments made in 2022.

12 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Additionally, in 2022, the Company reviewed the classification of certain overhead costs resulting in their reclassification from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Cost of sales. For comparative purposes, the related 2021 amounts have also been reclassified.

(iii) This amount represents the change in the fair value of the offtake agreement described in note 1, which is being measured at FVTPL. This change in the fair value is a non-cash item and has been adjusted from the Company's EBITDA.

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses for the period end. Such estimates and assumptions mainly affect the carrying amounts of the Company's goodwill, contractual obligations, non-current assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets, inventory, deferred income taxes, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. These critical accounting estimates and assumptions represent approximations that are uncertain and changes in those estimates and assumptions could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The critical judgments, estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting principles during the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 were approved on July 28, 2022 to be issued in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

13 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

4 Net revenues
Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
2022 2021 2022 2021
Gross billing 963,587 757,946 1,794,448 1,426,986
Billing from products (i) 937,137 740,074 1,741,675 1,393,509
Billing from freight and insurance services 26,450 17,872 52,773 33,477
Taxes on sales (ii) (132,741) (70,430) (240,105) (135,308)
Return of products sales (1,412) (1,327) (2,773) (2,560)
Net revenues 829,434 686,189 1,551,570 1,289,118

(i) Billing from products increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher metal prices during 2022 compared to those registered in the same periods of 2021.

(ii) Refer to note 6 for an explanation of the increase in Taxes on sales in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022.

5 Expenses by nature
Three-month period ended
2022 2021
Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Total
Raw materials and consumables used (i) (371,762) - - (371,762) (297,736)
Third-party services (60,763) (5,987) (17,397) (84,147) (96,162)
Depreciation and amortization (73,067) (1,296) (11) (74,374) (62,157)
Employee benefit expenses (47,258) (16,709) (5,248) (69,215) (47,837)
Other expenses (3,479) (13,127) (4,170) (20,776) (14,678)
(556,329) (37,119) (26,826) (620,274) (518,570)
Six-month period ended
2022 2021
Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Total
Raw materials and consumables used (i) (718,024) - - (718,024) (543,521)
Third-party services (129,204) (12,631) (29,170) (171,005) (196,825)
Depreciation and amortization (137,579) (2,671) (16) (140,266) (121,355)
Employee benefit expenses (89,111) (33,365) (8,384) (130,860) (103,165)
Other expenses (7,191) (24,501) (6,500) (38,192) (27,338)
(1,081,109) (73,168) (44,070) (1,198,347) (992,204)

(i) Raw materials and consumables used increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, because of the higher volumes and price of the zinc concentrates acquired from third-parties and used in the Company's smelting segment.

14 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

6 Other income and expenses, net
Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
2022 2021 2022 2021
ICMS tax incentives (i) 22,693 - 39,928 -
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 11 (d) 28,220 - 8,793 -
Remeasurement of asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 17 4,673 2,797 5,715 (2,771)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 104 14 20 407
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 11 (c) (2,995) 1,471 (335) 2,721
Inventory provisions (877) (1,029) (4,378) (237)
Contribution to communities (4,226) (1,001) (5,384) (1,572)
Provision of legal claims (2,257) (795) (6,364) (6,052)
Pre-operating expenses related to Aripuanã (18,939) (1,086) (28,638) (1,507)
Others 4,046 2,521 180 3,372
30,442 2,892 9,537 (5,639)

(i) In December 2021, the Company adhered to a Brazilian Law that states that government grants of ICMS tax incentives are considered investment subsidies and should be excluded from taxable income for the purpose of calculating the corporate income taxes IRPJ and CSLL. During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company received USD 39,928 of ICMS tax incentives, which were excluded from the corporate income taxes basis for the period, and were considered a permanent difference reducing the income tax to pay in the amount of USD 13,575, as shown in note 8 (a). Additionally, based on this, the Company stopped presenting the expenses and revenues of the received ICMS tax incentives on a net basis and started to separate the expenses in Taxes on Sales and the corresponding revenues in Other income and expenses, net. The presentation on a gross basis became necessary to demonstrate the taxes on sales for Brazilian corporate tax deduction purposes.

7 Net financial results
Three-month period
ended 		Six-month period
ended
2022 2021 2022 2021
Financial income

Interest income on financial investments and cash

equivalents

4,981 1,370 7,114 2,434
Interest on tax credits 261 78 627 240
Other financial income 3,193 585 4,402 1,280
8,435 2,033 12,143 3,954
Financial expenses
Interest on loans and financings (25,418) (24,808) (49,777) (49,588)
Premium paid on bonds repurchase - note 16 (b) - - (3,277) -
Interest on other liabilities (11,479) (2,780) (16,044) (5,569)
Interest on contractual obligations (1,191) (1,284) (2,437) (2,707)
Interest on lease liabilities (166) (358) (386) (719)
Other financial expenses (2,075) (6,056) (11,807) (10,918)
(40,329) (35,286) (83,728) (69,501)
Other financial items, net
Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 16 (b) (186) (429) (619) 8,446

Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments -

note 11 (c)

394 13,684 816 30
Foreign exchange (losses) gains (i) (42,548) 52,262 7,807 15,156
(42,340) 65,517 8,004 23,632
Net financial results (74,234) 32,264 (63,581) (41,915)
15 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(i) The amounts for the three-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021 include: (i) USD (9,822) and USD 22,691, respectively, which are related to the outstanding USD denominated intercompany debt of Nexa Recursos Minerais S.A. ("NEXA BR") with NEXA; and (ii) USD (25,220) and USD 36,239, respectively, related to the accounts payables of NEXA BR with diverse related parties. The exchange variation of NEXA BR's loans and account payables with its related parties are not eliminated in the consolidatation process and both transactions were impacted by the volatility of the Brazilian Real ("BRL"), which depreciated against the USD during the three-month period ended on June 30, 2022.

8 Current and deferred income tax
(a) Reconciliation of income tax (expense) benefit
Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
2022 2021 2022 2021
Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360
Statutory income tax rate 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% 24.94%
Income tax expense at statutory rate (41,243) (50,572) (74,615) (62,190)
ICMS tax incentives permanent difference - note 6 7,715 - 13,575 -
Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside
Luxembourg (i) 		(3,602) (6,827) (15,576) (5,992)
Special mining levy and special mining tax (5,643) (6,157) (10,790) (9,691)
Unrecognized deferred tax on net operating losses 744 (8,795) (13,785) (11,483)

Tax effects of translation of non-monetary

assets/liabilities to functional currency

3,654 (10,483) 5,258 (8,018)
Other permanent tax differences (3,473) 2,216 (5,548) 1,782
Income tax expense (41,848) (80,618) (101,481) (95,592)
Current (68,647) (43,082) (111,871) (80,645)
Deferred 26,799 (37,536) 10,390 (14,947)
Income tax expense (41,848) (80,618) (101,481) (95,592)

(i) NEXA's subsidiaries had a higher taxable profit in 2022 which explains their higher income tax for the semester.

(b)Effects of deferred tax on income statement and other comprehensive income

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Balance at the beginning of the period (40,378) 3,188
Effect on income (loss) for the period 10,390 (14,947)
Effect on other comprehensive income - Fair value adjustment 2,400 768

Effect on other comprehensive income - Translation effect included in Cumulative translation

adjustment

7,109 2,696
Balance at the end of the period (20,479) (8,295)

(c)Summary of contingent liabilities on income tax

There are uncertainties and legal proceedings for which it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required. In such cases, a provision is not recognized. As of June 30, 2022, the main legal proceedings are related to: (i) the interpretation of the application of Cerro Lindo´s stability agreement; (ii) the carryforward calculation of net operating losses. The estimated amount of these contingent liabilities on June 30, 2022 is USD 208,846 which increased compared to that estimated on December 31, 2021 of USD 134,804, mainly due to the administrative proceeding filed in 2022 regarding the tax stability agreement of Cerro Lindo and the review of the likelihood of losses of certain uncertainties.

16 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

9 Financial instruments
(a) Breakdown by category

The Company classifies its financial assets and liabilities under the following categories: amortized cost, FVTPL and fair value through other comprehensive income. The classification by category and the corresponding accounting policies of each financial instrument in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

June 30, 2022
Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total
Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 605,028 - - 605,028
Financial investments 27,541 - - 27,541
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 41,094 - 41,094
Trade accounts receivables 12 36,981 155,333 - 192,314
Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) - - 8,592 8,592
669,550 196,427 8,592 874,569
June 30, 2022
Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total
Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,583,176 87,160 - 1,670,336
Lease liabilities 15,501 - - 15,501
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 70,531 - 70,531
Trade payables 368,776 - - 368,776
Confirming payables 297,144 - - 297,144
Use of public assets (ii) 26,434 - - 26,434
Related parties (ii) 946 - - 946
2,291,977 157,691 - 2,449,668
December 31, 2021
Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total
Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 743,817 - - 743,817
Financial investments 19,202 - - 19,202
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 16,394 - 16,394
Trade accounts receivables 12 84,969 146,205 - 231,174
Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) - - 3,723 3,723
Related parties (i) 2 - - 2
847,990 162,599 3,723 1,014,312
17 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

December 31, 2021
Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total
Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,610,638 88,677 - 1,699,315
Lease liabilities 19,639 - - 19,639
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 22,925 - 22,925
Trade payables 411,818 - - 411,818
Confirming payables 232,860 - - 232,860
Use of public assets (ii) 24,384 - - 24,384
Related parties (ii) 392 - - 392
2,299,731 111,602 - 2,411,333

(i) Classified as Other assets in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.

(ii) Classified as Other liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.

(b)Fair value by hierarchy

June 30, 2022
Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total
Assets
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 41,094 41,094
Trade accounts receivables - 155,333 155,333
Investments in equity instruments (i) 1 (f) 8,592 - 8,592
8,592 196,427 205,019
Liabilities
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 70,531 70,531
Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii) - 87,160 87,160
- 157,691 157,691
December 31, 2021
Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total
Assets
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 16,394 16,394
Trade accounts receivables - 146,205 146,205
Investment in equity instruments (i) 1 (f) 3,723 - 3,723
3,723 162,599 166,322
Liabilities
Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 22,925 22,925
Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii) - 88,677 88,677
- 111,602 111,602

(i) To determine the fair value of the investments in equity instruments, the Company uses the share's quotation as of the last day of the reporting period.

(ii) The methodology to determine the level 2 fair value amounts is the same as disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

(iii) Loans and financings are measured at amortized cost, except for certain contracts for which the Company has elected the fair value option. The carrying amount of other financial instruments measured at amortized cost do not differ significantly from their fair value.

10 Cash and cash equivalents

(a)Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Cash and banks 394,695 276,761
Term deposits 210,333 467,056
605,028 743,817
18 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended
2022 2021 2022 2021
Decrease (increase) in assets
Trade accounts receivables (i) (13,525) (31,277) 42,384 16,960
Inventory (ii) (60,092) (14,307) (165,557) (71,328)
Derivative financial instruments 6,719 (1,724) (1,778) 7,438
Other assets 1,608 (12,682) 2,144 7,479
Increase (decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables (iii) 37,954 2,281 (68,050) (3,563)
Confirming payables (iv) 14,456 18,418 64,458 31,976
Other liabilities (v) (9,930) 4,239 (52,852) (10,872)
(22,810) (35,052) (179,251) (21,910)

(i) Changes in trade accounts receivables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the reduction in the average collection period and the higher factoring by some customers.

(ii) Changes in inventories in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the increase in the balance of finished products and semi-finished products as explained in note 13.

(iii) Changes in trade payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher volume of payments made in the period. However, this decrease was offset during the second quarter of 2022 due to the higher metal prices and purchases made associated with the increased production in the smelters when compared to that of the the first quarter of 2022.

(iv) Changes in confirming payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher value of the reverse factoring operations carried out by NEXA CJM due to the increase in the price and volumes of zinc concentrates acquired during the period.

(v) Changes in other liabilities in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the payment of profit sharing in the Peruvian subsidiaries provisioned in 2021, and to their income tax payments.

(c) Main non-cash investing and financing transactions

During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company had: (i) additions to right-of-use assets in the amount of USD 2,018 (June 30, 2021: USD 3,015); and (ii) additions in intangible assets in the amount of USD 46,100 related to the offtake agreement as described in note 15.

11 Other financial instruments
(a) Composition

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Derivatives financial instruments
Current assets 40,817 16,292
Non-current assets 277 102
Current liabilities (32,941) (22,684)
Non-current liabilities (283) (241)
Derivatives financial instruments, net 7,870 (6,531)
Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL
Current liabilities (2,413) -
Non-current liabilities (34,894) -
Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL, net (37,307) -
19 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Derivative financial instruments: Fair value by strategy
June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Strategy Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value
Mismatches of quotational periods
Zinc forward ton 212,309 11,818 215,809 (9,898)
11,818 (9,898)
Sales of zinc at a fixed price
Zinc forward ton 10,760 (3,742) 8,787 3,433
(3,742) 3,433
Interest rate risk
IPCA vs. CDI BRL 226,880 (206) 226,880 (66)
(206) (66)
7,870 (6,531)
20 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c) Derivative financial instruments: Changes in fair value
Strategy Inventory Cost of sales Net revenues Other income and expenses, net Net financial results Other comprehensive income Realized (loss) gain
Mismatches of quotational
periods 		783 13,677 2,760 1,121 - (5,078) (8,453)

Sales of zinc at a fixed

price

- - - (1,456) - - 5,719

Interest rate risk - IPCA

vs. CDI

- - - - 816 - 956
June 30, 2022 783 13,677 2,760 (335) 816 (5,078) (1,778)
June 30, 2021 (651) (5,652) 1,133 2,721 30 (99) 6,782
(d) Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL: Changes in fair value

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Inception date (i) 46,100 -
Changes in fair value - note 6 (8,793) -
Balance at the end of period 37,307 -
Notional (ton) 30,810 -

(i) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with the Offtaker to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period, up to a specified volume, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap. Refer to note 1 (b) for additional information.

12 Trade accounts receivables
(a) Composition

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Trade accounts receivables 196,096 233,623
Related parties 715 1,016
Impairment of trade accounts receivables (4,497) (3,465)
192,314 231,174
(b) Analysis by currency

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

USD 158,081 196,316
BRL 33,305 34,464
Other 928 394
192,314 231,174
(c) Aging of trade accounts receivables

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Current 182,121 222,083
Up to 3 months past due 10,008 9,201
From 3 to 6 months past due 889 51
Over 6 months past due 3,793 3,304
196,811 234,639
Impairment (4,497) (3,465)
192,314 231,174
21 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

13 Inventory

Composition

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Finished products (i) 209,962 157,285
Semi-finished products (ii) 153,973 60,315
Raw materials (iii) 108,133 90,087
Auxiliary materials and consumables 104,740 94,564
Inventory provisions (35,092) (29,749)
541,716 372,502

(i) Finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher prices and lower volumes sold in the smelting segment given international logistic issues (shortage of ships and increased lead times), which resulted in higher inventory levels during the first semester of 2022.

(ii) Semi-finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, due to the transfer of ore stockpile costs incurred during Aripuanã's commissioning phase from Raw materials for an amount of USD 34,033. Also, in the smelting segment, there were higher volumes of material in process given the segment's better operational performance during the second quarter of 2022.

(iii) Raw materials increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher volumes and prices of the zinc concentrates acquired and used in the Company's smelting segment, which was offset by the transfer of the ore stockpile mentioned above.

22 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

14 Property, plant and equipment

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

2022 2021
Dam and buildings Machinery, equipment, and facilities Assets and projects under construction Asset retirement obligations Mining projects Other Total Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
Cost 1,054,413 2,330,748 874,776 202,242 181,528 35,266 4,678,973 4,520,321
Accumulated depreciation and impairment (615,428) (1,763,377) (62,681) (118,439) (16,291) (15,027) (2,591,243) (2,622,025)
Net balance at the beginning of the period 438,985 567,371 812,095 83,803 165,237 20,239 2,087,730 1,898,296
Reclassification (i) - - - - - - - (31,851)
Net balance at the beginning of the period - adjusted 438,985 567,371 812,095 83,803 165,237 20,239 2,087,730 1,866,445
Additions (ii) 117 872 180,429 - 286 55 181,759 199,843
Disposals and write-offs (27) (269) (14) - - (65) (375) (5,226)
Depreciation (34,769) (53,486) - (3,208) (1,118) (573) (93,154) (84,622)
Foreign exchange effects 15,534 21,424 38,250 3,372 1,135 769 80,484 47,159
Transfers 61,633 47,053 (112,104) - 2,221 1,153 (44) (613)
Remeasurement of asset retirement obligations - - - (24,046) - - (24,046) (4,636)
Balance at the end of the period 481,473 582,965 918,656 59,921 167,761 21,578 2,232,354 2,018,350
Cost 1,140,758 2,413,070 981,776 182,789 184,692 37,017 4,940,102 4,633,234
Accumulated depreciation and impairment (659,285) (1,830,105) (63,122) (122,868) (16,931) (15,439) (2,707,750) (2,614,884)
Balance at the end of the period 481,473 582,965 918,654 59,921 167,761 21,578 2,232,352 2,018,350
Average annual depreciation rates % 4 8 - UoP UoP

(i) Reclassification of USD 31,851 from Mining projects to Intangible assets (Rights to use natural resources), as explained in note 15.

(ii) Additions include capitalized borrowing costs on Assets and projects under construction in the amount of USD 12,923 for the period ended on June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021: USD 7,503).

23 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

15 Intangible assets

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

2022 2021
Goodwill Rights to use natural resources Other Total Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
Cost 673,570 1,791,643 72,414 2,537,627 2,392,388
Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,179,373) (34,141) (1,480,856) (1,315,983)

Net balance at the beginning of the

period

406,228 612,270 38,273 1,056,771 1,076,405
Reclassification (i) - - - - 31,851

Net balance at the beginning of the

period - adjusted

406,228 612,270 38,273 1,056,771 1,108,256
Additions (ii) - 46,100 193 46,293 -
Amortization - (39,483) (2,529) (42,012) (31,986)
Foreign exchange effects 183 2,820 1,907 4,910 1,079
Transfers - 193 (149) 44 613
Balance at the end of the period 406,411 621,900 37,695 1,066,006 1,077,962
Cost 673,753 1,841,027 77,318 2,592,098 2,522,828
Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,219,127) (39,623) (1,526,092) (1,444,866)
Balance at the end of the period 406,411 621,900 37,695 1,066,006 1,077,962
Average annual depreciation rates % - UoP -

(i) The Company identified USD 31,851 of legal mining rights that were being classified as Mining projects within Property, plant and equipment, instead of as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets. Given the nature of this reclassification, which is entirely between Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets, the Company made an out-of-period adjustment, to account for the correct classification of those legal mining rights at the beginning of 2021.

(ii) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã. As explained in note 1 (b), this agreement replaced the obligation of future royalty payments arising from the acquisition of mining rights by the Company for the Aripuanã project. The fair value of this agreement on its inception date, in the amount of USD 46,100, was recognized as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets and will be amortized during the life of the mine by the units of production method ("UoP") when the mine's operations commence.

24 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

16 Loans and financings
(a) Composition
June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021

Type Average interest rate Current Non-current Total Total
Eurobonds - USD Pré USD 5.84 % 18,437 1,190,838 1,209,275 1,338,334
BNDES TJLP + 2.82 %
SELIC + 3.10 %
TLP - IPCA + 5.46 % 		22,177 200,420 222,597 215,801
Export credit notes LIBOR + 1.54 %
134.20 % CDI
SOFR + 2,5% 		3,772 224,564 228,336 135,077
Debentures 107.5 % CDI 5,316 - 5,316 4,916
Other 1,384 3,428 4,812 5,187
51,086 1,619,250 1,670,336 1,699,315
Current portion of long-term loans and financings (principal) 23,584
Interest on loans and financings 27,502
(b) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Balance at the beginning of the period 1,699,315 2,024,314
New loans and financings - note 1 (d) 90,000 50,737
Payments of loans and financings (9,748) (160,628)
Bonds repurchased (i) (128,470) -
Foreign exchange effects 19,608 13,584

Changes in fair value of financing liabilities related to changes in the

Company´s own credit risk

(2,533) 3,202
Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 7 619 (8,446)
Interest accrual 59,413 56,286
Interest paid on loans and financings (59,152) (64,231)
Amortization of debt issue costs 1,284 -
Balance at the end of the period 1,670,336 1,914,818

(i) On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023. Holders of the 2023 Notes tendered an aggregate principal amount of USD 128,470. In this transaction, the Company also paid an amount of USD 2,971 of accrued interest and USD 3,277 of premium paid over the notes, which was recognized in Net financial results (note 7).

25 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c) Maturity profile
June 30, 2022
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 As from
2027 		Total
Eurobonds - USD (i) 19,464 (2,071) (2,134) (2,200) (2,270) 1,198,486 1,209,275
BNDES 11,259 23,169 24,175 23,174 20,730 120,090 222,597
Export credit notes 3,608 55 86,478 48,195 - 90,000 228,336
Debentures 5,316 - - - - - 5,316
Other 916 482 38 482 482 2,412 4,812
40,563 21,635 108,557 69,651 18,942 1,410,988 1,670,336

(i) The negative balances refer to related funding costs (fees) amortization.

(d) Guarantees and covenants

The Company has loans and financings that are subject to certain financial covenants at the consolidated level, such as: (i) leverage ratio; (ii) capitalization ratio; and (iii) debt service coverage ratio. When applicable, these compliance obligations are standardized for all debt agreements. No changes to the contractual guarantees occurred in the period ended on June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all its financial covenants.

17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Asset retirement obligations Environmental obligations Total Total
Balance at the beginning of the period 221,710 42,441 264,151 276,046
Payments (7,743) (4,401) (12,144) (5,684)
Foreign exchange effects 5,585 2,923 8,508 5,951
Interest accrual 9,458 1,773 11,231 4,231
Remeasurement and additions (i) - note 6 and 14 (27,788) (1,973) (29,761) (1,865)
Balance at the end of the period 201,222 40,763 241,985 278,679
Current liabilities 20,422 10,313 30,735 45,260
Non-current liabilities 180,800 30,450 211,250 233,419

(i) As of June 30, 2022, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 8.52% and 12.06% (December 31, 2021: 3.54% and 7.28%) and for Brazil was between 8.49% and 11.25% (December 31, 2021: 7.68% and 8.67%). As of June 30, 2021, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 3.95% and 6.63% (December 31, 2020: 1.70% and 4.0%) and for Brazil was between 3.82% and 7.06% (December 31, 2020: 0.07% and 6.75%).

Every quarter, the Company may increase its expected disbursements on decommissioning obligations in certain operations, in accordance with updates in their asset retirement and environmental obligations studies and in the discount rates, which as of June 30, 2022 have increased as described above. In this way, asset retirement obligations for operational assets, decreased in an amount of USD 24,046 in the six month-period ended on June 30, 2022 as shown in note 14; and asset retirement and environmental obligations for non-operational assets decreased in USD 5,715 as shown in note 6.

26 of 27
Table of Contents

Nexa Resources S.A.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited

Periods ended on June 30

All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

18 Impairment of long-lived assets

According to NEXA's impairment of long-lived assets' policy, the Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there are indicators, that the carrying amount of an asset or CGU may not be recovered or a previously recorded impairment should be reversed. In performing this assessment, the Company considers the external and internal sources of information including the evolution of its market capitalization and the factors that impact such evolution, discount rate, long term metal prices, life of mine, projected production costs and capital expenditures, among others.

As of June 30, 2022, after such assessment, the Company concluded that no impairment tests were required.

The annual impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives will be performed as of September 30, 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
27 of 27

*.*.*

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
07/27Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2022 Exploration Results
AQ
07/26Nexa Resources S.A. Provides Drilling Plans for the Third Quarter 2022
CI
07/26NEXA RESOURCES S A : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Exploration Results - Form 6-K
PU
07/26Nexa Resources S.A. Provides Drilling and Assay Results from the Second Quarter and Fir..
CI
07/14Fitch Affirms Volcan at 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable
AQ
07/06Nexa Resources Announces Aripuana Ramp Up and Exploration Program Update
AQ
07/05NEXA RESOURCES S A : ANNOUNCES ARIPUANÃ RAMP UP AND EXPLORATION PROGRAM UPDATE - Form 6-K
PU
07/05Nexa Resources S.A. Announces Aripuanã Ramp Up and Exploration Program Update
CI
07/05NEXA RESOURCES S A : Announces Aripuanã Ramp Up and Exploration Program Update
PU
06/09NEXA RESOURCES S A : REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 909 M - -
Net income 2022 229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 767 M 767 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 760
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nexa Resources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,79 $
Average target price 9,40 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre President & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Patricia Torres Beltrán Chief Financial Officer & Head-Controller
Jaime Ardila Gómez Chairman
Jones Aparecido Belther Senior VP-Mineral Exploration & Technology
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXA RESOURCES S.A.-26.34%767
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 900
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-33.07%41 421
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-21.70%37 356
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.12%15 846
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.90%8 285