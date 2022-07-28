Nexa Resources S A : Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - Form 6-K

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Unaudited
Periods ended on June 30
All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated
1
General information
Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").
The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") have operations that include large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines and smelters. The Company owns and operates three polymetallic mines in Peru, and two polymetallic mines in Brazil and has recently announced the beginning of the ramp-up activities at its third polymetallic mine in Aripuanã, Brazil, which are currently focused on steadily increasing the plant throughput rate, while the mine is already fully operational. Following completion of the commissioning performance stability plan, process knowledge, ore recovery within concentrate's specifications, commercial production should be achieved by 4Q22. The Company also owns and operates a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.
NEXA's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.68% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, and energy companies, among others.
Main events for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022
(a)Ukraine war impacts on NEXA´s financial statements and operations
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the resulting conflict, and retaliatory measures by the global community have created global security concerns and economic uncertainty, including the possibility of expanded regional or global conflict, which have had, and are likely to continue to have, adverse impacts around the globe. Potential ramifications include disruption of the supply chain, which may impact production, investment, and demand for the Company's products, higher and more volatile prices for oil and gas, volatility in commodity prices, and disruption of global financial markets, further exacerbating overall macroeconomic trends including inflation and rising interest rates. As of the date of this report, we have not identified any material impacts on the Company´s operations, financial condition, or cash flows related to this war. However, NEXA cannot predict any future impact that this war could have on its business and operations and continues to closely monitor the developments related to it.
(b)Offtake agreement
On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with an international offtaker (the "Offtaker"), a subsidiary of a BBB rated company, in which it agreed to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period starting in October 2022 up to a total of 30,810 tons, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap.
The offtake agreement resulted from negotiations with the Offtaker to sell the copper concentrate in lieu of paying future royalties related to the previous acquisition of the Aripuana project mining rights from the Offtaker. The amount of USD 46,100, representing the fair value of the agreement at its inception date, was recognized as an intangible asset and will be amortized over the life of the mine.
Additionally, the Company opted to voluntarily and irrevocably designate the entire offtake agreement at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL") within the scope of IFRS 9, rather than separate the value of the embedded derivative associated with the price cap, recognizing a non-cash gain of USD 8,793 in the income statement for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022. Refer to note 11 (d) and 15 for additional information about the offtake agreement accounting treatment.
(c)Cash distribution
On February 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved, subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with Luxembourg laws, a cash distribution to the Company's shareholders of USD 50,000. From this amount, USD 43,874 were distributed as dividends (cash dividend) and USD 6,126, as share premium (special cash dividend). This cash distribution was paid on March 25, 2022.
Additionally, on April 29, 2022, the Company's subisidiary, Pollarix S.A., declared dividends to non controlling interests, owned by Auren Energia S.A. (formerly Votorantim Geração de Energia S.A.), which is a related party, in the amount of USD 14,951. From this amount and from dividends declared in previous periods, on May 27, 2022 an amount of USD 8,930 was paid. At June 30, 2022, there still was an outstanding amount of USD 13,315 of dividends expected to be paid until the end of 2022.
(d)Export Credit Note
On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into an Export Credit Note agreement in the total principal amount of USD 90,000 (equivalent to BRL 459,468 thousand) with maturity in 2027, and an interest rate of 2.5% plus the 6-month TERM SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).
(e)Repurchase of NEXA Peru Bonds
On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all the outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023 in the principal amount of USD 128,470. Refer to note 16 (b) for additional information.
(f)
Investments in equity instruments - Increase of equity interest in Tinka Resources
In 2021, the Company acquired 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka"), an exploration and development company which holds 100% of the Ayawilca zinc-silver project in Peru. On May 31, 2022, the Company subscribed to an additional 40,792,541 common shares in a private transaction at a price of CAD 0.22 per share (approximately USD 0.17) for a total consideration of CAD 8,974 thousand (USD 7,000). After this subscription, the Company holds 18.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka. Similar to the original acquisitions made in 2021, this transaction has been accounted for as an investment in equity instruments at its acquisition cost and all are being subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
Six-month period ended
2022
Mining
Smelting
Intersegment sales
Adjustments (ii)
Consolidated
Net revenues (i)
691,523
1,245,095
(394,288)
9,240
1,551,570
Cost of sales
(408,896)
(1,069,355)
394,288
2,854
(1,081,109)
Gross profit
282,627
175,740
-
12,094
470,461
Selling, general and administrative
(31,888)
(30,037)
-
(11,243)
(73,168)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation
(40,041)
(4,029)
-
-
(44,070)
Other income and expenses, net
(25,420)
39,767
-
(4,810)
9,537
Operating income
185,278
181,441
-
(3,959)
362,760
Depreciation and amortization
96,091
41,440
-
2,735
140,266
EBITDA
281,369
222,881
-
(1,224)
503,026
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii)
(8,793)
-
-
-
(8,793)
Adjusted EBITDA
272,576
222,881
-
(1,224)
494,233
Depreciation and amortization
(140,266)
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement
(iii)
8,793
Net financial results
(63,581)
Income before income tax
299,179
Six-month period ended
2021
Mining
Smelting
Intersegment sales
Adjustments (ii)
Consolidated
Net revenues (i)
566,144
988,811
(291,957)
26,120
1,289,118
Cost of sales
(342,981)
(828,364)
291,957
(18,789)
(898,177)
Gross profit
223,163
160,447
-
7,331
390,941
Selling, general and administrative
(30,655)
(24,058)
-
(6,540)
(61,253)
Mineral exploration and project evaluation
(29,426)
(3,348)
-
-
(32,774)
Other income and expenses, net
(3,762)
2,774
-
(4,651)
(5,639)
Operating income
159,320
135,815
-
(3,860)
291,275
Depreciation and amortization
79,433
40,258
-
1,664
121,355
EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA
238,753
176,073
-
(2,196)
412,630
Depreciation and amortization
(121,355)
Net financial results
(41,915)
Income before income tax
249,360
(i) As more fully described in NEXA's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021, all revenues from products or services transferred to customers are recognized at a point in time.
(ii) The internal information used for making decisions is prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based accounting measurements and management reclassifications between income statement lines items, which are reconciled to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in the column "Adjustments". These adjustments include reclassifications of certain overhead costs and revenues from Other income and expenses, net to Net Revenues, Cost of sales and/or Selling, general and administrative expenses.
In 2022, the Company decided to stop reclassifying certain accounts to better approximate business segment information to the financial statements. These reclassifications included the effects of derivative financial instruments from Other income and expenses, net to Net revenues and Cost of sales. Managerial amounts for 2021 have been updated to be comparable with these adjustments made in 2022.
Additionally, in 2022, the Company reviewed the classification of certain overhead costs resulting in their reclassification from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Cost of sales. For comparative purposes, the related 2021 amounts have also been reclassified.
(iii) This amount represents the change in the fair value of the offtake agreement described in note 1, which is being measured at FVTPL. This change in the fair value is a non-cash item and has been adjusted from the Company's EBITDA.
3
Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.
The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses for the period end. Such estimates and assumptions mainly affect the carrying amounts of the Company's goodwill, contractual obligations, non-current assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets, inventory, deferred income taxes, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. These critical accounting estimates and assumptions represent approximations that are uncertain and changes in those estimates and assumptions could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The critical judgments, estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting principles during the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 were approved on July 28, 2022 to be issued in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
4
Net revenues
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross billing
963,587
757,946
1,794,448
1,426,986
Billing from products (i)
937,137
740,074
1,741,675
1,393,509
Billing from freight and insurance services
26,450
17,872
52,773
33,477
Taxes on sales (ii)
(132,741)
(70,430)
(240,105)
(135,308)
Return of products sales
(1,412)
(1,327)
(2,773)
(2,560)
Net revenues
829,434
686,189
1,551,570
1,289,118
(i) Billing from products increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher metal prices during 2022 compared to those registered in the same periods of 2021.
(ii) Refer to note 6 for an explanation of the increase in Taxes on sales in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022.
5
Expenses by nature
Three-month period ended
2022
2021
Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative
Mineral exploration and project evaluation
Total
Total
Raw materials and consumables used (i)
(371,762)
-
-
(371,762)
(297,736)
Third-party services
(60,763)
(5,987)
(17,397)
(84,147)
(96,162)
Depreciation and amortization
(73,067)
(1,296)
(11)
(74,374)
(62,157)
Employee benefit expenses
(47,258)
(16,709)
(5,248)
(69,215)
(47,837)
Other expenses
(3,479)
(13,127)
(4,170)
(20,776)
(14,678)
(556,329)
(37,119)
(26,826)
(620,274)
(518,570)
Six-month period ended
2022
2021
Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative
Mineral exploration and project evaluation
Total
Total
Raw materials and consumables used (i)
(718,024)
-
-
(718,024)
(543,521)
Third-party services
(129,204)
(12,631)
(29,170)
(171,005)
(196,825)
Depreciation and amortization
(137,579)
(2,671)
(16)
(140,266)
(121,355)
Employee benefit expenses
(89,111)
(33,365)
(8,384)
(130,860)
(103,165)
Other expenses
(7,191)
(24,501)
(6,500)
(38,192)
(27,338)
(1,081,109)
(73,168)
(44,070)
(1,198,347)
(992,204)
(i) Raw materials and consumables used increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, because of the higher volumes and price of the zinc concentrates acquired from third-parties and used in the Company's smelting segment.
6
Other income and expenses, net
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
ICMS tax incentives (i)
22,693
-
39,928
-
Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 11 (d)
28,220
-
8,793
-
Remeasurement of asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 17
4,673
2,797
5,715
(2,771)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
104
14
20
407
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 11 (c)
(2,995)
1,471
(335)
2,721
Inventory provisions
(877)
(1,029)
(4,378)
(237)
Contribution to communities
(4,226)
(1,001)
(5,384)
(1,572)
Provision of legal claims
(2,257)
(795)
(6,364)
(6,052)
Pre-operating expenses related to Aripuanã
(18,939)
(1,086)
(28,638)
(1,507)
Others
4,046
2,521
180
3,372
30,442
2,892
9,537
(5,639)
(i) In December 2021, the Company adhered to a Brazilian Law that states that government grants of ICMS tax incentives are considered investment subsidies and should be excluded from taxable income for the purpose of calculating the corporate income taxes IRPJ and CSLL. During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company received USD 39,928 of ICMS tax incentives, which were excluded from the corporate income taxes basis for the period, and were considered a permanent difference reducing the income tax to pay in the amount of USD 13,575, as shown in note 8 (a). Additionally, based on this, the Company stopped presenting the expenses and revenues of the received ICMS tax incentives on a net basis and started to separate the expenses in Taxes on Sales and the corresponding revenues in Other income and expenses, net. The presentation on a gross basis became necessary to demonstrate the taxes on sales for Brazilian corporate tax deduction purposes.
7
Net financial results
Three-month period
ended
Six-month period
ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Financial income
Interest income on financial investments and cash
equivalents
4,981
1,370
7,114
2,434
Interest on tax credits
261
78
627
240
Other financial income
3,193
585
4,402
1,280
8,435
2,033
12,143
3,954
Financial expenses
Interest on loans and financings
(25,418)
(24,808)
(49,777)
(49,588)
Premium paid on bonds repurchase - note 16 (b)
-
-
(3,277)
-
Interest on other liabilities
(11,479)
(2,780)
(16,044)
(5,569)
Interest on contractual obligations
(1,191)
(1,284)
(2,437)
(2,707)
Interest on lease liabilities
(166)
(358)
(386)
(719)
Other financial expenses
(2,075)
(6,056)
(11,807)
(10,918)
(40,329)
(35,286)
(83,728)
(69,501)
Other financial items, net
Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 16 (b)
(186)
(429)
(619)
8,446
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments -
(i) The amounts for the three-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021 include: (i) USD (9,822) and USD 22,691, respectively, which are related to the outstanding USD denominated intercompany debt of Nexa Recursos Minerais S.A. ("NEXA BR") with NEXA; and (ii) USD (25,220) and USD 36,239, respectively, related to the accounts payables of NEXA BR with diverse related parties. The exchange variation of NEXA BR's loans and account payables with its related parties are not eliminated in the consolidatation process and both transactions were impacted by the volatility of the Brazilian Real ("BRL"), which depreciated against the USD during the three-month period ended on June 30, 2022.
8
Current and deferred income tax
(a)
Reconciliation of income tax (expense) benefit
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income before income tax
165,368
202,775
299,179
249,360
Statutory income tax rate
24.94%
24.94%
24.94%
24.94%
Income tax expense at statutory rate
(41,243)
(50,572)
(74,615)
(62,190)
ICMS tax incentives permanent difference - note 6
7,715
-
13,575
-
Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside
Luxembourg (i)
(3,602)
(6,827)
(15,576)
(5,992)
Special mining levy and special mining tax
(5,643)
(6,157)
(10,790)
(9,691)
Unrecognized deferred tax on net operating losses
744
(8,795)
(13,785)
(11,483)
Tax effects of translation of non-monetary
assets/liabilities to functional currency
3,654
(10,483)
5,258
(8,018)
Other permanent tax differences
(3,473)
2,216
(5,548)
1,782
Income tax expense
(41,848)
(80,618)
(101,481)
(95,592)
Current
(68,647)
(43,082)
(111,871)
(80,645)
Deferred
26,799
(37,536)
10,390
(14,947)
Income tax expense
(41,848)
(80,618)
(101,481)
(95,592)
(i) NEXA's subsidiaries had a higher taxable profit in 2022 which explains their higher income tax for the semester.
(b)Effects of deferred tax on income statement and other comprehensive income
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Balance at the beginning of the period
(40,378)
3,188
Effect on income (loss) for the period
10,390
(14,947)
Effect on other comprehensive income - Fair value adjustment
2,400
768
Effect on other comprehensive income - Translation effect included in Cumulative translation
adjustment
7,109
2,696
Balance at the end of the period
(20,479)
(8,295)
(c)Summary of contingent liabilities on income tax
There are uncertainties and legal proceedings for which it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required. In such cases, a provision is not recognized. As of June 30, 2022, the main legal proceedings are related to: (i) the interpretation of the application of Cerro Lindo´s stability agreement; (ii) the carryforward calculation of net operating losses. The estimated amount of these contingent liabilities on June 30, 2022 is USD 208,846 which increased compared to that estimated on December 31, 2021 of USD 134,804, mainly due to the administrative proceeding filed in 2022 regarding the tax stability agreement of Cerro Lindo and the review of the likelihood of losses of certain uncertainties.
9
Financial instruments
(a)
Breakdown by category
The Company classifies its financial assets and liabilities under the following categories: amortized cost, FVTPL and fair value through other comprehensive income. The classification by category and the corresponding accounting policies of each financial instrument in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.
December 31, 2021
Liabilities per balance sheet
Note
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Fair value through other comprehensive income
Total
Loans and financings
16 (a)
1,610,638
88,677
-
1,699,315
Lease liabilities
19,639
-
-
19,639
Other financial instruments
11 (a)
-
22,925
-
22,925
Trade payables
411,818
-
-
411,818
Confirming payables
232,860
-
-
232,860
Use of public assets (ii)
24,384
-
-
24,384
Related parties (ii)
392
-
-
392
2,299,731
111,602
-
2,411,333
(i) Classified as Other assets in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.
(ii) Classified as Other liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.
(b)Fair value by hierarchy
June 30, 2022
Note
Level 1
Level 2 (ii)
Total
Assets
Other financial instruments
11 (a)
-
41,094
41,094
Trade accounts receivables
-
155,333
155,333
Investments in equity instruments (i)
1 (f)
8,592
-
8,592
8,592
196,427
205,019
Liabilities
Other financial instruments
11 (a)
-
70,531
70,531
Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii)
-
87,160
87,160
-
157,691
157,691
December 31, 2021
Note
Level 1
Level 2 (ii)
Total
Assets
Other financial instruments
11 (a)
-
16,394
16,394
Trade accounts receivables
-
146,205
146,205
Investment in equity instruments (i)
1 (f)
3,723
-
3,723
3,723
162,599
166,322
Liabilities
Other financial instruments
11 (a)
-
22,925
22,925
Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii)
-
88,677
88,677
-
111,602
111,602
(i) To determine the fair value of the investments in equity instruments, the Company uses the share's quotation as of the last day of the reporting period.
(ii) The methodology to determine the level 2 fair value amounts is the same as disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.
(iii) Loans and financings are measured at amortized cost, except for certain contracts for which the Company has elected the fair value option. The carrying amount of other financial instruments measured at amortized cost do not differ significantly from their fair value.
(b) Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Decrease (increase) in assets
Trade accounts receivables (i)
(13,525)
(31,277)
42,384
16,960
Inventory (ii)
(60,092)
(14,307)
(165,557)
(71,328)
Derivative financial instruments
6,719
(1,724)
(1,778)
7,438
Other assets
1,608
(12,682)
2,144
7,479
Increase (decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables (iii)
37,954
2,281
(68,050)
(3,563)
Confirming payables (iv)
14,456
18,418
64,458
31,976
Other liabilities (v)
(9,930)
4,239
(52,852)
(10,872)
(22,810)
(35,052)
(179,251)
(21,910)
(i) Changes in trade accounts receivables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the reduction in the average collection period and the higher factoring by some customers.
(ii) Changes in inventories in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the increase in the balance of finished products and semi-finished products as explained in note 13.
(iii) Changes in trade payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher volume of payments made in the period. However, this decrease was offset during the second quarter of 2022 due to the higher metal prices and purchases made associated with the increased production in the smelters when compared to that of the the first quarter of 2022.
(iv) Changes in confirming payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher value of the reverse factoring operations carried out by NEXA CJM due to the increase in the price and volumes of zinc concentrates acquired during the period.
(v) Changes in other liabilities in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the payment of profit sharing in the Peruvian subsidiaries provisioned in 2021, and to their income tax payments.
(c) Main non-cash investing and financing transactions
During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company had: (i) additions to right-of-use assets in the amount of USD 2,018 (June 30, 2021: USD 3,015); and (ii) additions in intangible assets in the amount of USD 46,100 related to the offtake agreement as described in note 15.
(c)
Derivative financial instruments: Changes in fair value
Strategy
Inventory
Cost of sales
Net revenues
Other income and expenses, net
Net financial results
Other comprehensive income
Realized (loss) gain
Mismatches of quotational
periods
783
13,677
2,760
1,121
-
(5,078)
(8,453)
Sales of zinc at a fixed
price
-
-
-
(1,456)
-
-
5,719
Interest rate risk - IPCA
vs. CDI
-
-
-
-
816
-
956
June 30, 2022
783
13,677
2,760
(335)
816
(5,078)
(1,778)
June 30, 2021
(651)
(5,652)
1,133
2,721
30
(99)
6,782
(d)
Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL: Changes in fair value
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2021
Inception date (i)
46,100
-
Changes in fair value - note 6
(8,793)
-
Balance at the end of period
37,307
-
Notional (ton)
30,810
-
(i) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with the Offtaker to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period, up to a specified volume, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap. Refer to note 1 (b) for additional information.
13
Inventory
Composition
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Finished products (i)
209,962
157,285
Semi-finished products (ii)
153,973
60,315
Raw materials (iii)
108,133
90,087
Auxiliary materials and consumables
104,740
94,564
Inventory provisions
(35,092)
(29,749)
541,716
372,502
(i) Finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher prices and lower volumes sold in the smelting segment given international logistic issues (shortage of ships and increased lead times), which resulted in higher inventory levels during the first semester of 2022.
(ii) Semi-finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, due to the transfer of ore stockpile costs incurred during Aripuanã's commissioning phase from Raw materials for an amount of USD 34,033. Also, in the smelting segment, there were higher volumes of material in process given the segment's better operational performance during the second quarter of 2022.
(iii) Raw materials increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher volumes and prices of the zinc concentrates acquired and used in the Company's smelting segment, which was offset by the transfer of the ore stockpile mentioned above.
15
Intangible assets
Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30
2022
2021
Goodwill
Rights to use natural resources
Other
Total
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
Cost
673,570
1,791,643
72,414
2,537,627
2,392,388
Accumulated amortization and impairment
(267,342)
(1,179,373)
(34,141)
(1,480,856)
(1,315,983)
Net balance at the beginning of the
period
406,228
612,270
38,273
1,056,771
1,076,405
Reclassification (i)
-
-
-
-
31,851
Net balance at the beginning of the
period - adjusted
406,228
612,270
38,273
1,056,771
1,108,256
Additions (ii)
-
46,100
193
46,293
-
Amortization
-
(39,483)
(2,529)
(42,012)
(31,986)
Foreign exchange effects
183
2,820
1,907
4,910
1,079
Transfers
-
193
(149)
44
613
Balance at the end of the period
406,411
621,900
37,695
1,066,006
1,077,962
Cost
673,753
1,841,027
77,318
2,592,098
2,522,828
Accumulated amortization and impairment
(267,342)
(1,219,127)
(39,623)
(1,526,092)
(1,444,866)
Balance at the end of the period
406,411
621,900
37,695
1,066,006
1,077,962
Average annual depreciation rates %
-
UoP
-
(i) The Company identified USD 31,851 of legal mining rights that were being classified as Mining projects within Property, plant and equipment, instead of as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets. Given the nature of this reclassification, which is entirely between Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets, the Company made an out-of-period adjustment, to account for the correct classification of those legal mining rights at the beginning of 2021.
(ii) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã. As explained in note 1 (b), this agreement replaced the obligation of future royalty payments arising from the acquisition of mining rights by the Company for the Aripuanã project. The fair value of this agreement on its inception date, in the amount of USD 46,100, was recognized as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets and will be amortized during the life of the mine by the units of production method ("UoP") when the mine's operations commence.
16
Loans and financings
(a)
Composition
June 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
Type
Average interest rate
Current
Non-current
Total
Total
Eurobonds - USD
Pré USD 5.84 %
18,437
1,190,838
1,209,275
1,338,334
BNDES
TJLP + 2.82 %
SELIC + 3.10 %
TLP - IPCA + 5.46 %
22,177
200,420
222,597
215,801
Export credit notes
LIBOR + 1.54 %
134.20 % CDI
SOFR + 2,5%
3,772
224,564
228,336
135,077
Debentures
107.5 % CDI
5,316
-
5,316
4,916
Other
1,384
3,428
4,812
5,187
51,086
1,619,250
1,670,336
1,699,315
Current portion of long-term loans and financings (principal)
23,584
Interest on loans and financings
27,502
(b)
Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2021
Balance at the beginning of the period
1,699,315
2,024,314
New loans and financings - note 1 (d)
90,000
50,737
Payments of loans and financings
(9,748)
(160,628)
Bonds repurchased (i)
(128,470)
-
Foreign exchange effects
19,608
13,584
Changes in fair value of financing liabilities related to changes in the
Company´s own credit risk
(2,533)
3,202
Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 7
619
(8,446)
Interest accrual
59,413
56,286
Interest paid on loans and financings
(59,152)
(64,231)
Amortization of debt issue costs
1,284
-
Balance at the end of the period
1,670,336
1,914,818
(i) On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023. Holders of the 2023 Notes tendered an aggregate principal amount of USD 128,470. In this transaction, the Company also paid an amount of USD 2,971 of accrued interest and USD 3,277 of premium paid over the notes, which was recognized in Net financial results (note 7).
(c)
Maturity profile
June 30, 2022
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
As from
2027
Total
Eurobonds - USD (i)
19,464
(2,071)
(2,134)
(2,200)
(2,270)
1,198,486
1,209,275
BNDES
11,259
23,169
24,175
23,174
20,730
120,090
222,597
Export credit notes
3,608
55
86,478
48,195
-
90,000
228,336
Debentures
5,316
-
-
-
-
-
5,316
Other
916
482
38
482
482
2,412
4,812
40,563
21,635
108,557
69,651
18,942
1,410,988
1,670,336
(i) The negative balances refer to related funding costs (fees) amortization.
(d)
Guarantees and covenants
The Company has loans and financings that are subject to certain financial covenants at the consolidated level, such as: (i) leverage ratio; (ii) capitalization ratio; and (iii) debt service coverage ratio. When applicable, these compliance obligations are standardized for all debt agreements. No changes to the contractual guarantees occurred in the period ended on June 30, 2022.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all its financial covenants.
17
Asset retirement and environmental obligations
Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Asset retirement obligations
Environmental obligations
Total
Total
Balance at the beginning of the period
221,710
42,441
264,151
276,046
Payments
(7,743)
(4,401)
(12,144)
(5,684)
Foreign exchange effects
5,585
2,923
8,508
5,951
Interest accrual
9,458
1,773
11,231
4,231
Remeasurement and additions (i) - note 6 and 14
(27,788)
(1,973)
(29,761)
(1,865)
Balance at the end of the period
201,222
40,763
241,985
278,679
Current liabilities
20,422
10,313
30,735
45,260
Non-current liabilities
180,800
30,450
211,250
233,419
(i) As of June 30, 2022, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 8.52% and 12.06% (December 31, 2021: 3.54% and 7.28%) and for Brazil was between 8.49% and 11.25% (December 31, 2021: 7.68% and 8.67%). As of June 30, 2021, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 3.95% and 6.63% (December 31, 2020: 1.70% and 4.0%) and for Brazil was between 3.82% and 7.06% (December 31, 2020: 0.07% and 6.75%).
Every quarter, the Company may increase its expected disbursements on decommissioning obligations in certain operations, in accordance with updates in their asset retirement and environmental obligations studies and in the discount rates, which as of June 30, 2022 have increased as described above. In this way, asset retirement obligations for operational assets, decreased in an amount of USD 24,046 in the six month-period ended on June 30, 2022 as shown in note 14; and asset retirement and environmental obligations for non-operational assets decreased in USD 5,715 as shown in note 6.
18
Impairment of long-lived assets
According to NEXA's impairment of long-lived assets' policy, the Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there are indicators, that the carrying amount of an asset or CGU may not be recovered or a previously recorded impairment should be reversed. In performing this assessment, the Company considers the external and internal sources of information including the evolution of its market capitalization and the factors that impact such evolution, discount rate, long term metal prices, life of mine, projected production costs and capital expenditures, among others.
As of June 30, 2022, after such assessment, the Company concluded that no impairment tests were required.
The annual impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives will be performed as of September 30, 2022.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements