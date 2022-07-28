Nexa Resources S A : Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements - Form 6-K

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim income statement Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues 4 829,434 686,189 1,551,570 1,289,118 Cost of sales 5 (556,329) (469,307) (1,081,109) (898,177) Gross profit 273,105 216,882 470,461 390,941 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 5 (37,119) (30,803) (73,168) (61,253) Mineral exploration and project evaluation 5 (26,826) (18,460) (44,070) (32,774) Other income and expenses, net 6 30,442 2,892 9,537 (5,639) (33,503) (46,371) (107,701) (99,666) Operating income 239,602 170,511 362,760 291,275 Net financial results 7 Financial income 8,435 2,033 12,143 3,954 Financial expenses (40,329) (35,286) (83,728) (69,501) Other financial items, net (42,340) 65,517 8,004 23,632 (74,234) 32,264 (63,581) (41,915) Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360 Income tax 8 (a) Current (68,647) (43,082) (111,871) (80,645) Deferred 26,799 (37,536) 10,390 (14,947) Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 109,002 109,012 172,014 131,799 Attributable to non-controlling interests 14,518 13,145 25,684 21,969 Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768 Weighted average number of outstanding shares - in thousands 132,439 132,439 132,439 132,439 Basic and diluted earnings per

share - USD 0.82 0.82 1.30 1.00

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income for the period 123,520 122,157 197,698 153,768 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax - items that can be reclassified to the income statement Cash flow hedge accounting 11 (c) (6,156) (135) (5,078) (99) Deferred income tax 3,844 (40) 3,262 (161) Translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries (109,403) 69,553 56,025 17,767 (111,715) 69,378 54,209 17,507 Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax - items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Changes in fair value of financial liabilities related to changes in the Company's own credit risk 16 (b) 3,020 (1,870) 2,533 (3,202) Deferred income tax (1,027) 526 (862) 929 Changes in fair value of investments in equity instruments 1 (f) (2,324) (1,180) (2,132) (1,061) (331) (2,524) (461) (3,334) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (112,046) 66,854 53,748 14,173 Total comprehensive income for the period 11,474 189,011 251,446 167,941 Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 564 172,045 221,759 146,561 Attributable to non-controlling interests 10,910 16,966 29,687 21,380 Total comprehensive income for the period 11,474 189,011 251,446 167,941

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Unaudited Audited Assets Note June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 605,028 743,817 Financial investments 27,541 19,202 Other financial instruments 11 (a) 40,817 16,292 Trade accounts receivables 12 192,314 231,174 Inventory 13 541,716 372,502 Recoverable income tax 4,481 8,703 Other assets 89,196 81,119 1,501,093 1,472,809 Non-current assets Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) 8,592 3,723 Other financial instruments 11 (a) 277 102 Deferred income tax 168,336 168,205 Recoverable income tax 4,024 4,223 Other assets 105,795 98,584 Property, plant and equipment 14 2,232,352 2,087,730 Intangible assets 15 1,066,006 1,056,771 Right-of-use assets 10,062 12,689 3,595,444 3,432,027 Total assets 5,096,537 4,904,836 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Loans and financings 16 (a) 51,086 46,713 Lease liabilities 13,507 16,246 Other financial instruments 11 (a) 35,354 22,684 Trade payables 368,776 411,818 Confirming payables 297,144 232,860 Dividends payable 17,048 11,441 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 17 30,735 31,953 Contractual obligations 32,867 33,156 Salaries and payroll charges 68,080 76,031 Tax liabilities 75,340 65,063 Other liabilities 42,425 41,317 1,032,362 989,282 Non-current liabilities Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,619,250 1,652,602 Lease liabilities 1,994 3,393 Other financial instruments 11 (a) 35,177 241 Asset retirement and environmental obligations 17 211,250 232,197 Provisions 43,496 36,828 Deferred income tax 188,815 208,583 Contractual obligations 101,132 114,076 Other liabilities 32,286 23,354 2,233,400 2,271,274 Total liabilities 3,265,762 3,260,556 Shareholders' equity Attributable to NEXA's shareholders 1,558,032 1,386,273 Attributable to non-controlling interests 272,743 258,007 1,830,775 1,644,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,096,537 4,904,836

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 5 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360 Depreciation and amortization 5 74,374 62,157 140,266 121,355 Interest and foreign exchange effects 57,067 29,799 62,599 62,705 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 (104) (14) (20) (407) Changes in accruals (2,136) (1,440) 6,607 8,234 Changes in fair value of loans and financings 7 186 429 619 (8,446) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 11 (c) (17,234) (11,712) (16,918) 1,768 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement 11 (d) (28,220) - (8,793) - Contractual obligations (8,000) (11,488) (15,670) (24,798) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10 (b) (22,810) (35,052) (179,251) (21,910) Cash provided by operating activities 218,491 235,454 288,618 387,861 Interest paid on loans and financings 16 (b) (28,413) (28,738) (59,152) (64,231) Interest paid on lease liabilities (357) 13 (416) (289) Premium paid on bonds repurchase 16 (b) - - (3,277) - Income tax paid (20,434) (5,610) (79,066) (27,558) Net cash provided by operating activities 169,287 201,119 146,707 295,783 Cash flows from investing activities Additions of property, plant and equipment (98,486) (107,191) (181,759) (189,814) Additions of intangible assets - - (194) - Net sales of financial investments (3,231) 2,178 (1,225) 8,829 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 183 1,008 395 1,787 Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) (7,000) (136) (7,000) (6,356) Net cash used in investing activities (108,534) (104,141) (189,783) (185,554) Cash flows from financing activities New loans and financings 16 (b) - 50,737 90,000 50,737 Payments of loans and financings 16 (b) (5,009) (113,424) (9,748) (160,628) Bonds repurchase 16 (b) - - (128,470) - Payments of lease liabilities (1,867) (3,025) (3,851) (5,282) Dividends paid 1 (c) (8,930) (6,194) (52,804) (39,339) Payments of share premium 1 (c) - - (6,126) - Net cash used in financing activities (15,806) (71,906) (110,999) (154,512) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (16,111) 14,953 15,286 4,200 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,836 40,025 (138,789) (40,083) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 576,192 1,006,055 743,817 1,086,163 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 605,028 1,046,080 605,028 1,046,080

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 6 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity Unaudited At and for the three-month period ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At March 31, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (826,888) (277,762) 1,316,961 244,288 1,561,249 Net income for the period - - - 109,012 - 109,012 13,145 122,157 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 63,033 63,033 3,821 66,854 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 109,012 63,033 172,045 16,966 189,011 Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (12,224) (12,224) Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (12,224) (12,224) At June 30, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (717,876) (214,729) 1,489,006 249,030 1,738,036 Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At March 31, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (727,170) (130,847) 1,557,468 276,784 1,834,252 Net income for the period - - - 109,002 - 109,002 14,518 123,520 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (108,438) (108,438) (3,608) (112,046) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - 109,002 (108,438) 564 10,910 11,474 Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) Total distributions to shareholders - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 7 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity Unaudited At and for the six-month period ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated

Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (814,675) (229,491) 1,377,445 243,799 1,621,244 Net income for the period - - - 131,799 - 131,799 21,969 153,768 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 14,762 14,762 (589) 14,173 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 131,799 14,762 146,561 21,380 167,941 Dividends distribuition to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.26 per share - - - (35,000) - (35,000) - (35,000) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (16,149) (16,149) Total distributions to shareholders - - - (35,000) - (35,000) (16,149) (51,149) At June 30, 2021 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (717,876) (214,729) 1,489,006 249,030 1,738,036 Capital Share premium Additional paid in capital Retained earnings (cumulative deficit) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total NEXA's shareholders Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity At January 1, 2022 132,438 1,043,755 1,245,418 (746,308) (289,030) 1,386,273 258,007 1,644,280 Net income for the period - - - 172,014 - 172,014 25,684 197,698 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 49,745 49,745 4,003 53,748 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 172,014 49,745 221,759 29,687 251,446 Dividends distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.33 per share - note 1 (c) - - - (43,874) - (43,874) - (43,874) Share premium distribution to NEXA's shareholders - USD 0.05 per share - note 1 (c) - (6,126) - - - (6,126) - (6,126) Dividends distribution to non-controlling interests - note 1 (c) - - - - - - (14,951) (14,951) Total distributions to shareholders - (6,126) - (43,874) - (50,000) (14,951) (64,951) At June 30, 2022 132,438 1,037,629 1,245,418 (618,168) (239,285) 1,558,032 272,743 1,830,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 8 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

1 General information

Nexa Resources S.A. ("NEXA") is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

The Company's registered office is located at 37A, Avenue J. F. Kennedy in the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

NEXA and its subsidiaries (the "Company") have operations that include large-scale, mechanized underground and open pit mines and smelters. The Company owns and operates three polymetallic mines in Peru, and two polymetallic mines in Brazil and has recently announced the beginning of the ramp-up activities at its third polymetallic mine in Aripuanã, Brazil, which are currently focused on steadily increasing the plant throughput rate, while the mine is already fully operational. Following completion of the commissioning performance stability plan, process knowledge, ore recovery within concentrate's specifications, commercial production should be achieved by 4Q22. The Company also owns and operates a zinc smelter in Peru and two zinc smelters in Brazil.

NEXA's majority shareholder is Votorantim S.A. ("VSA"), which holds 64.68% of its equity. VSA is a Brazilian privately-owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, and energy companies, among others.

Main events for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022

(a)Ukraine war impacts on NEXA´s financial statements and operations

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the resulting conflict, and retaliatory measures by the global community have created global security concerns and economic uncertainty, including the possibility of expanded regional or global conflict, which have had, and are likely to continue to have, adverse impacts around the globe. Potential ramifications include disruption of the supply chain, which may impact production, investment, and demand for the Company's products, higher and more volatile prices for oil and gas, volatility in commodity prices, and disruption of global financial markets, further exacerbating overall macroeconomic trends including inflation and rising interest rates. As of the date of this report, we have not identified any material impacts on the Company´s operations, financial condition, or cash flows related to this war. However, NEXA cannot predict any future impact that this war could have on its business and operations and continues to closely monitor the developments related to it.

(b)Offtake agreement

On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with an international offtaker (the "Offtaker"), a subsidiary of a BBB rated company, in which it agreed to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period starting in October 2022 up to a total of 30,810 tons, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap.

The offtake agreement resulted from negotiations with the Offtaker to sell the copper concentrate in lieu of paying future royalties related to the previous acquisition of the Aripuana project mining rights from the Offtaker. The amount of USD 46,100, representing the fair value of the agreement at its inception date, was recognized as an intangible asset and will be amortized over the life of the mine.

Additionally, the Company opted to voluntarily and irrevocably designate the entire offtake agreement at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL") within the scope of IFRS 9, rather than separate the value of the embedded derivative associated with the price cap, recognizing a non-cash gain of USD 8,793 in the income statement for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022. Refer to note 11 (d) and 15 for additional information about the offtake agreement accounting treatment.

9 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c)Cash distribution

On February 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved, subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with Luxembourg laws, a cash distribution to the Company's shareholders of USD 50,000. From this amount, USD 43,874 were distributed as dividends (cash dividend) and USD 6,126, as share premium (special cash dividend). This cash distribution was paid on March 25, 2022.

Additionally, on April 29, 2022, the Company's subisidiary, Pollarix S.A., declared dividends to non controlling interests, owned by Auren Energia S.A. (formerly Votorantim Geração de Energia S.A.), which is a related party, in the amount of USD 14,951. From this amount and from dividends declared in previous periods, on May 27, 2022 an amount of USD 8,930 was paid. At June 30, 2022, there still was an outstanding amount of USD 13,315 of dividends expected to be paid until the end of 2022.

(d)Export Credit Note

On March 18, 2022, the Company entered into an Export Credit Note agreement in the total principal amount of USD 90,000 (equivalent to BRL 459,468 thousand) with maturity in 2027, and an interest rate of 2.5% plus the 6-month TERM SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

(e)Repurchase of NEXA Peru Bonds

On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all the outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023 in the principal amount of USD 128,470. Refer to note 16 (b) for additional information.

(f) Investments in equity instruments - Increase of equity interest in Tinka Resources

In 2021, the Company acquired 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka"), an exploration and development company which holds 100% of the Ayawilca zinc-silver project in Peru. On May 31, 2022, the Company subscribed to an additional 40,792,541 common shares in a private transaction at a price of CAD 0.22 per share (approximately USD 0.17) for a total consideration of CAD 8,974 thousand (USD 7,000). After this subscription, the Company holds 18.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinka. Similar to the original acquisitions made in 2021, this transaction has been accounted for as an investment in equity instruments at its acquisition cost and all are being subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

10 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

2 Information by business segment

The presentation of segment results and reconciliation to income before income tax in the condensed consolidated interim income statement is as follows:

Three-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues (i) 369,571 683,368 (207,239) (16,266) 829,434 Cost of sales (215,640) (566,496) 207,239 18,568 (556,329) Gross profit 153,931 116,872 - 2,302 273,105 Selling, general and administrative (16,740) (15,063) - (5,316) (37,119) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (24,107) (2,719) - - (26,826) Other income and expenses, net 8,996 19,625 - 1,821 30,442 Operating income 122,080 118,715 - (1,193) 239,602 Depreciation and amortization 51,224 21,766 - 1,384 74,374 EBITDA 173,304 140,481 - 191 313,976 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) (28,220) - - - (28,220) Adjusted EBITDA 145,084 140,481 - 191 285,756 Depreciation and amortization (74,374) Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) 28,220 Net financial results (74,234) Income before income tax 165,368 Three-month period ended 2021 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues (i) 310,900 520,510 (162,642) 17,421 686,189 Cost of sales (177,076) (441,665) 162,642 (13,208) (469,307) Gross profit 133,824 78,845 - 4,213 216,882 Selling, general and administrative (15,018) (12,043) - (3,742) (30,803) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (16,410) (2,050) - - (18,460) Other income and expenses, net (2,599) 7,627 - (2,136) 2,892 Operating income 99,797 72,379 - (1,665) 170,511 Depreciation and amortization 41,638 20,124 - 395 62,157 EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 141,435 92,503 - (1,270) 232,668 Depreciation and amortization (62,157) Net financial results 32,264 Income before income tax 202,775

11 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Six-month period ended 2022 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues (i) 691,523 1,245,095 (394,288) 9,240 1,551,570 Cost of sales (408,896) (1,069,355) 394,288 2,854 (1,081,109) Gross profit 282,627 175,740 - 12,094 470,461 Selling, general and administrative (31,888) (30,037) - (11,243) (73,168) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (40,041) (4,029) - - (44,070) Other income and expenses, net (25,420) 39,767 - (4,810) 9,537 Operating income 185,278 181,441 - (3,959) 362,760 Depreciation and amortization 96,091 41,440 - 2,735 140,266 EBITDA 281,369 222,881 - (1,224) 503,026 Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) (8,793) - - - (8,793) Adjusted EBITDA 272,576 222,881 - (1,224) 494,233 Depreciation and amortization (140,266) Changes in fair value of offtake agreement (iii) 8,793 Net financial results (63,581) Income before income tax 299,179

Six-month period ended 2021 Mining Smelting Intersegment sales Adjustments (ii) Consolidated Net revenues (i) 566,144 988,811 (291,957) 26,120 1,289,118 Cost of sales (342,981) (828,364) 291,957 (18,789) (898,177) Gross profit 223,163 160,447 - 7,331 390,941 Selling, general and administrative (30,655) (24,058) - (6,540) (61,253) Mineral exploration and project evaluation (29,426) (3,348) - - (32,774) Other income and expenses, net (3,762) 2,774 - (4,651) (5,639) Operating income 159,320 135,815 - (3,860) 291,275 Depreciation and amortization 79,433 40,258 - 1,664 121,355 EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA 238,753 176,073 - (2,196) 412,630 Depreciation and amortization (121,355) Net financial results (41,915) Income before income tax 249,360

(i) As more fully described in NEXA's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021, all revenues from products or services transferred to customers are recognized at a point in time.

(ii) The internal information used for making decisions is prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based accounting measurements and management reclassifications between income statement lines items, which are reconciled to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in the column "Adjustments". These adjustments include reclassifications of certain overhead costs and revenues from Other income and expenses, net to Net Revenues, Cost of sales and/or Selling, general and administrative expenses.

In 2022, the Company decided to stop reclassifying certain accounts to better approximate business segment information to the financial statements. These reclassifications included the effects of derivative financial instruments from Other income and expenses, net to Net revenues and Cost of sales. Managerial amounts for 2021 have been updated to be comparable with these adjustments made in 2022.

12 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

Additionally, in 2022, the Company reviewed the classification of certain overhead costs resulting in their reclassification from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Cost of sales. For comparative purposes, the related 2021 amounts have also been reclassified.

(iii) This amount represents the change in the fair value of the offtake agreement described in note 1, which is being measured at FVTPL. This change in the fair value is a non-cash item and has been adjusted from the Company's EBITDA.

3 Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") using the accounting principles consistent with the IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of, and using the accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses for the period end. Such estimates and assumptions mainly affect the carrying amounts of the Company's goodwill, contractual obligations, non-current assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets, inventory, deferred income taxes, and the allowance for doubtful accounts. These critical accounting estimates and assumptions represent approximations that are uncertain and changes in those estimates and assumptions could materially impact the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The critical judgments, estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting principles during the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 are the same as those disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 were approved on July 28, 2022 to be issued in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

13 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

4 Net revenues

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billing 963,587 757,946 1,794,448 1,426,986 Billing from products (i) 937,137 740,074 1,741,675 1,393,509 Billing from freight and insurance services 26,450 17,872 52,773 33,477 Taxes on sales (ii) (132,741) (70,430) (240,105) (135,308) Return of products sales (1,412) (1,327) (2,773) (2,560) Net revenues 829,434 686,189 1,551,570 1,289,118

(i) Billing from products increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher metal prices during 2022 compared to those registered in the same periods of 2021.

(ii) Refer to note 6 for an explanation of the increase in Taxes on sales in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022.

5 Expenses by nature

Three-month period ended 2022 2021 Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Total Raw materials and consumables used (i) (371,762) - - (371,762) (297,736) Third-party services (60,763) (5,987) (17,397) (84,147) (96,162) Depreciation and amortization (73,067) (1,296) (11) (74,374) (62,157) Employee benefit expenses (47,258) (16,709) (5,248) (69,215) (47,837) Other expenses (3,479) (13,127) (4,170) (20,776) (14,678) (556,329) (37,119) (26,826) (620,274) (518,570) Six-month period ended 2022 2021 Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Mineral exploration and project evaluation Total Total Raw materials and consumables used (i) (718,024) - - (718,024) (543,521) Third-party services (129,204) (12,631) (29,170) (171,005) (196,825) Depreciation and amortization (137,579) (2,671) (16) (140,266) (121,355) Employee benefit expenses (89,111) (33,365) (8,384) (130,860) (103,165) Other expenses (7,191) (24,501) (6,500) (38,192) (27,338) (1,081,109) (73,168) (44,070) (1,198,347) (992,204)

(i) Raw materials and consumables used increased in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022, because of the higher volumes and price of the zinc concentrates acquired from third-parties and used in the Company's smelting segment.

14 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

6 Other income and expenses, net

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 ICMS tax incentives (i) 22,693 - 39,928 - Changes in fair value of offtake agreement - note 11 (d) 28,220 - 8,793 - Remeasurement of asset retirement and environmental obligations - note 17 4,673 2,797 5,715 (2,771) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 104 14 20 407 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 11 (c) (2,995) 1,471 (335) 2,721 Inventory provisions (877) (1,029) (4,378) (237) Contribution to communities (4,226) (1,001) (5,384) (1,572) Provision of legal claims (2,257) (795) (6,364) (6,052) Pre-operating expenses related to Aripuanã (18,939) (1,086) (28,638) (1,507) Others 4,046 2,521 180 3,372 30,442 2,892 9,537 (5,639)

(i) In December 2021, the Company adhered to a Brazilian Law that states that government grants of ICMS tax incentives are considered investment subsidies and should be excluded from taxable income for the purpose of calculating the corporate income taxes IRPJ and CSLL. During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company received USD 39,928 of ICMS tax incentives, which were excluded from the corporate income taxes basis for the period, and were considered a permanent difference reducing the income tax to pay in the amount of USD 13,575, as shown in note 8 (a). Additionally, based on this, the Company stopped presenting the expenses and revenues of the received ICMS tax incentives on a net basis and started to separate the expenses in Taxes on Sales and the corresponding revenues in Other income and expenses, net. The presentation on a gross basis became necessary to demonstrate the taxes on sales for Brazilian corporate tax deduction purposes.

7 Net financial results

Three-month period

ended Six-month period

ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial income Interest income on financial investments and cash equivalents 4,981 1,370 7,114 2,434 Interest on tax credits 261 78 627 240 Other financial income 3,193 585 4,402 1,280 8,435 2,033 12,143 3,954 Financial expenses Interest on loans and financings (25,418) (24,808) (49,777) (49,588) Premium paid on bonds repurchase - note 16 (b) - - (3,277) - Interest on other liabilities (11,479) (2,780) (16,044) (5,569) Interest on contractual obligations (1,191) (1,284) (2,437) (2,707) Interest on lease liabilities (166) (358) (386) (719) Other financial expenses (2,075) (6,056) (11,807) (10,918) (40,329) (35,286) (83,728) (69,501) Other financial items, net Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 16 (b) (186) (429) (619) 8,446 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments - note 11 (c) 394 13,684 816 30 Foreign exchange (losses) gains (i) (42,548) 52,262 7,807 15,156 (42,340) 65,517 8,004 23,632 Net financial results (74,234) 32,264 (63,581) (41,915)

15 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(i) The amounts for the three-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021 include: (i) USD (9,822) and USD 22,691, respectively, which are related to the outstanding USD denominated intercompany debt of Nexa Recursos Minerais S.A. ("NEXA BR") with NEXA; and (ii) USD (25,220) and USD 36,239, respectively, related to the accounts payables of NEXA BR with diverse related parties. The exchange variation of NEXA BR's loans and account payables with its related parties are not eliminated in the consolidatation process and both transactions were impacted by the volatility of the Brazilian Real ("BRL"), which depreciated against the USD during the three-month period ended on June 30, 2022.

8 Current and deferred income tax

(a) Reconciliation of income tax (expense) benefit

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income tax 165,368 202,775 299,179 249,360 Statutory income tax rate 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% 24.94% Income tax expense at statutory rate (41,243) (50,572) (74,615) (62,190) ICMS tax incentives permanent difference - note 6 7,715 - 13,575 - Difference in tax rate of subsidiaries outside

Luxembourg (i) (3,602) (6,827) (15,576) (5,992) Special mining levy and special mining tax (5,643) (6,157) (10,790) (9,691) Unrecognized deferred tax on net operating losses 744 (8,795) (13,785) (11,483) Tax effects of translation of non-monetary assets/liabilities to functional currency 3,654 (10,483) 5,258 (8,018) Other permanent tax differences (3,473) 2,216 (5,548) 1,782 Income tax expense (41,848) (80,618) (101,481) (95,592) Current (68,647) (43,082) (111,871) (80,645) Deferred 26,799 (37,536) 10,390 (14,947) Income tax expense (41,848) (80,618) (101,481) (95,592)

(i) NEXA's subsidiaries had a higher taxable profit in 2022 which explains their higher income tax for the semester.

(b)Effects of deferred tax on income statement and other comprehensive income

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Balance at the beginning of the period (40,378) 3,188 Effect on income (loss) for the period 10,390 (14,947) Effect on other comprehensive income - Fair value adjustment 2,400 768 Effect on other comprehensive income - Translation effect included in Cumulative translation adjustment 7,109 2,696 Balance at the end of the period (20,479) (8,295)

(c)Summary of contingent liabilities on income tax

There are uncertainties and legal proceedings for which it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required. In such cases, a provision is not recognized. As of June 30, 2022, the main legal proceedings are related to: (i) the interpretation of the application of Cerro Lindo´s stability agreement; (ii) the carryforward calculation of net operating losses. The estimated amount of these contingent liabilities on June 30, 2022 is USD 208,846 which increased compared to that estimated on December 31, 2021 of USD 134,804, mainly due to the administrative proceeding filed in 2022 regarding the tax stability agreement of Cerro Lindo and the review of the likelihood of losses of certain uncertainties.

16 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

9 Financial instruments

(a) Breakdown by category

The Company classifies its financial assets and liabilities under the following categories: amortized cost, FVTPL and fair value through other comprehensive income. The classification by category and the corresponding accounting policies of each financial instrument in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

June 30, 2022 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 605,028 - - 605,028 Financial investments 27,541 - - 27,541 Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 41,094 - 41,094 Trade accounts receivables 12 36,981 155,333 - 192,314 Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) - - 8,592 8,592 669,550 196,427 8,592 874,569 June 30, 2022 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,583,176 87,160 - 1,670,336 Lease liabilities 15,501 - - 15,501 Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 70,531 - 70,531 Trade payables 368,776 - - 368,776 Confirming payables 297,144 - - 297,144 Use of public assets (ii) 26,434 - - 26,434 Related parties (ii) 946 - - 946 2,291,977 157,691 - 2,449,668

December 31, 2021 Assets per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Cash and cash equivalents 10 (a) 743,817 - - 743,817 Financial investments 19,202 - - 19,202 Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 16,394 - 16,394 Trade accounts receivables 12 84,969 146,205 - 231,174 Investments in equity instruments 1 (f) - - 3,723 3,723 Related parties (i) 2 - - 2 847,990 162,599 3,723 1,014,312

17 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

December 31, 2021 Liabilities per balance sheet Note Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Fair value through other comprehensive income Total Loans and financings 16 (a) 1,610,638 88,677 - 1,699,315 Lease liabilities 19,639 - - 19,639 Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 22,925 - 22,925 Trade payables 411,818 - - 411,818 Confirming payables 232,860 - - 232,860 Use of public assets (ii) 24,384 - - 24,384 Related parties (ii) 392 - - 392 2,299,731 111,602 - 2,411,333

(i) Classified as Other assets in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.

(ii) Classified as Other liabilities in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.

(b)Fair value by hierarchy

June 30, 2022 Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total Assets Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 41,094 41,094 Trade accounts receivables - 155,333 155,333 Investments in equity instruments (i) 1 (f) 8,592 - 8,592 8,592 196,427 205,019 Liabilities Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 70,531 70,531 Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii) - 87,160 87,160 - 157,691 157,691 December 31, 2021 Note Level 1 Level 2 (ii) Total Assets Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 16,394 16,394 Trade accounts receivables - 146,205 146,205 Investment in equity instruments (i) 1 (f) 3,723 - 3,723 3,723 162,599 166,322 Liabilities Other financial instruments 11 (a) - 22,925 22,925 Loans and financings designated at fair value (iii) - 88,677 88,677 - 111,602 111,602

(i) To determine the fair value of the investments in equity instruments, the Company uses the share's quotation as of the last day of the reporting period.

(ii) The methodology to determine the level 2 fair value amounts is the same as disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

(iii) Loans and financings are measured at amortized cost, except for certain contracts for which the Company has elected the fair value option. The carrying amount of other financial instruments measured at amortized cost do not differ significantly from their fair value.

10 Cash and cash equivalents

(a)Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and banks 394,695 276,761 Term deposits 210,333 467,056 605,028 743,817

18 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Decrease (increase) in assets Trade accounts receivables (i) (13,525) (31,277) 42,384 16,960 Inventory (ii) (60,092) (14,307) (165,557) (71,328) Derivative financial instruments 6,719 (1,724) (1,778) 7,438 Other assets 1,608 (12,682) 2,144 7,479 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Trade payables (iii) 37,954 2,281 (68,050) (3,563) Confirming payables (iv) 14,456 18,418 64,458 31,976 Other liabilities (v) (9,930) 4,239 (52,852) (10,872) (22,810) (35,052) (179,251) (21,910)

(i) Changes in trade accounts receivables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the reduction in the average collection period and the higher factoring by some customers.

(ii) Changes in inventories in the three and six-month periods ended on June 30, 2022 reflect the increase in the balance of finished products and semi-finished products as explained in note 13.

(iii) Changes in trade payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher volume of payments made in the period. However, this decrease was offset during the second quarter of 2022 due to the higher metal prices and purchases made associated with the increased production in the smelters when compared to that of the the first quarter of 2022.

(iv) Changes in confirming payables in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the higher value of the reverse factoring operations carried out by NEXA CJM due to the increase in the price and volumes of zinc concentrates acquired during the period.

(v) Changes in other liabilities in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 are due to the payment of profit sharing in the Peruvian subsidiaries provisioned in 2021, and to their income tax payments.

(c) Main non-cash investing and financing transactions

During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, the Company had: (i) additions to right-of-use assets in the amount of USD 2,018 (June 30, 2021: USD 3,015); and (ii) additions in intangible assets in the amount of USD 46,100 related to the offtake agreement as described in note 15.

11 Other financial instruments

(a) Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Derivatives financial instruments Current assets 40,817 16,292 Non-current assets 277 102 Current liabilities (32,941) (22,684) Non-current liabilities (283) (241) Derivatives financial instruments, net 7,870 (6,531) Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL Current liabilities (2,413) - Non-current liabilities (34,894) - Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL, net (37,307) -

19 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(b) Derivative financial instruments: Fair value by strategy

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Strategy Per Unit Notional Fair value Notional Fair value Mismatches of quotational periods Zinc forward ton 212,309 11,818 215,809 (9,898) 11,818 (9,898) Sales of zinc at a fixed price Zinc forward ton 10,760 (3,742) 8,787 3,433 (3,742) 3,433 Interest rate risk IPCA vs. CDI BRL 226,880 (206) 226,880 (66) (206) (66) 7,870 (6,531)

20 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c) Derivative financial instruments: Changes in fair value

Strategy Inventory Cost of sales Net revenues Other income and expenses, net Net financial results Other comprehensive income Realized (loss) gain Mismatches of quotational

periods 783 13,677 2,760 1,121 - (5,078) (8,453) Sales of zinc at a fixed price - - - (1,456) - - 5,719 Interest rate risk - IPCA vs. CDI - - - - 816 - 956 June 30, 2022 783 13,677 2,760 (335) 816 (5,078) (1,778) June 30, 2021 (651) (5,652) 1,133 2,721 30 (99) 6,782

(d) Offtake agreement measured at FVTPL: Changes in fair value

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Inception date (i) 46,100 - Changes in fair value - note 6 (8,793) - Balance at the end of period 37,307 - Notional (ton) 30,810 -

(i) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement with the Offtaker to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã for a 5-year period, up to a specified volume, at the lower of current spot market prices or a price cap. Refer to note 1 (b) for additional information.

12 Trade accounts receivables

(a) Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Trade accounts receivables 196,096 233,623 Related parties 715 1,016 Impairment of trade accounts receivables (4,497) (3,465) 192,314 231,174

(b) Analysis by currency

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 USD 158,081 196,316 BRL 33,305 34,464 Other 928 394 192,314 231,174

(c) Aging of trade accounts receivables

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current 182,121 222,083 Up to 3 months past due 10,008 9,201 From 3 to 6 months past due 889 51 Over 6 months past due 3,793 3,304 196,811 234,639 Impairment (4,497) (3,465) 192,314 231,174

21 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

13 Inventory

Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Finished products (i) 209,962 157,285 Semi-finished products (ii) 153,973 60,315 Raw materials (iii) 108,133 90,087 Auxiliary materials and consumables 104,740 94,564 Inventory provisions (35,092) (29,749) 541,716 372,502

(i) Finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher prices and lower volumes sold in the smelting segment given international logistic issues (shortage of ships and increased lead times), which resulted in higher inventory levels during the first semester of 2022.

(ii) Semi-finished products increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, due to the transfer of ore stockpile costs incurred during Aripuanã's commissioning phase from Raw materials for an amount of USD 34,033. Also, in the smelting segment, there were higher volumes of material in process given the segment's better operational performance during the second quarter of 2022.

(iii) Raw materials increased in the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, mainly because of the higher volumes and prices of the zinc concentrates acquired and used in the Company's smelting segment, which was offset by the transfer of the ore stockpile mentioned above.

22 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

14 Property, plant and equipment

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

2022 2021 Dam and buildings Machinery, equipment, and facilities Assets and projects under construction Asset retirement obligations Mining projects Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 1,054,413 2,330,748 874,776 202,242 181,528 35,266 4,678,973 4,520,321 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (615,428) (1,763,377) (62,681) (118,439) (16,291) (15,027) (2,591,243) (2,622,025) Net balance at the beginning of the period 438,985 567,371 812,095 83,803 165,237 20,239 2,087,730 1,898,296 Reclassification (i) - - - - - - - (31,851) Net balance at the beginning of the period - adjusted 438,985 567,371 812,095 83,803 165,237 20,239 2,087,730 1,866,445 Additions (ii) 117 872 180,429 - 286 55 181,759 199,843 Disposals and write-offs (27) (269) (14) - - (65) (375) (5,226) Depreciation (34,769) (53,486) - (3,208) (1,118) (573) (93,154) (84,622) Foreign exchange effects 15,534 21,424 38,250 3,372 1,135 769 80,484 47,159 Transfers 61,633 47,053 (112,104) - 2,221 1,153 (44) (613) Remeasurement of asset retirement obligations - - - (24,046) - - (24,046) (4,636) Balance at the end of the period 481,473 582,965 918,656 59,921 167,761 21,578 2,232,354 2,018,350 Cost 1,140,758 2,413,070 981,776 182,789 184,692 37,017 4,940,102 4,633,234 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (659,285) (1,830,105) (63,122) (122,868) (16,931) (15,439) (2,707,750) (2,614,884) Balance at the end of the period 481,473 582,965 918,654 59,921 167,761 21,578 2,232,352 2,018,350 Average annual depreciation rates % 4 8 - UoP UoP

(i) Reclassification of USD 31,851 from Mining projects to Intangible assets (Rights to use natural resources), as explained in note 15.

(ii) Additions include capitalized borrowing costs on Assets and projects under construction in the amount of USD 12,923 for the period ended on June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021: USD 7,503).



23 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

15 Intangible assets

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

2022 2021 Goodwill Rights to use natural resources Other Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period Cost 673,570 1,791,643 72,414 2,537,627 2,392,388 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,179,373) (34,141) (1,480,856) (1,315,983) Net balance at the beginning of the period 406,228 612,270 38,273 1,056,771 1,076,405 Reclassification (i) - - - - 31,851 Net balance at the beginning of the period - adjusted 406,228 612,270 38,273 1,056,771 1,108,256 Additions (ii) - 46,100 193 46,293 - Amortization - (39,483) (2,529) (42,012) (31,986) Foreign exchange effects 183 2,820 1,907 4,910 1,079 Transfers - 193 (149) 44 613 Balance at the end of the period 406,411 621,900 37,695 1,066,006 1,077,962 Cost 673,753 1,841,027 77,318 2,592,098 2,522,828 Accumulated amortization and impairment (267,342) (1,219,127) (39,623) (1,526,092) (1,444,866) Balance at the end of the period 406,411 621,900 37,695 1,066,006 1,077,962 Average annual depreciation rates % - UoP -

(i) The Company identified USD 31,851 of legal mining rights that were being classified as Mining projects within Property, plant and equipment, instead of as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets. Given the nature of this reclassification, which is entirely between Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets, the Company made an out-of-period adjustment, to account for the correct classification of those legal mining rights at the beginning of 2021.

(ii) On January 25, 2022, the Company signed an offtake agreement to sell 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced by Aripuanã. As explained in note 1 (b), this agreement replaced the obligation of future royalty payments arising from the acquisition of mining rights by the Company for the Aripuanã project. The fair value of this agreement on its inception date, in the amount of USD 46,100, was recognized as Rights to use natural resources within Intangible assets and will be amortized during the life of the mine by the units of production method ("UoP") when the mine's operations commence.

24 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

16 Loans and financings

(a) Composition

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Type Average interest rate Current Non-current Total Total Eurobonds - USD Pré USD 5.84 % 18,437 1,190,838 1,209,275 1,338,334 BNDES TJLP + 2.82 %

SELIC + 3.10 %

TLP - IPCA + 5.46 % 22,177 200,420 222,597 215,801 Export credit notes LIBOR + 1.54 %

134.20 % CDI

SOFR + 2,5% 3,772 224,564 228,336 135,077 Debentures 107.5 % CDI 5,316 - 5,316 4,916 Other 1,384 3,428 4,812 5,187 51,086 1,619,250 1,670,336 1,699,315 Current portion of long-term loans and financings (principal) 23,584 Interest on loans and financings 27,502

(b) Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Balance at the beginning of the period 1,699,315 2,024,314 New loans and financings - note 1 (d) 90,000 50,737 Payments of loans and financings (9,748) (160,628) Bonds repurchased (i) (128,470) - Foreign exchange effects 19,608 13,584 Changes in fair value of financing liabilities related to changes in the Company´s own credit risk (2,533) 3,202 Changes in fair value of loans and financings - note 7 619 (8,446) Interest accrual 59,413 56,286 Interest paid on loans and financings (59,152) (64,231) Amortization of debt issue costs 1,284 - Balance at the end of the period 1,670,336 1,914,818

(i) On March 28, 2022, the Company completed the early redemption and cancellation of all outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023. Holders of the 2023 Notes tendered an aggregate principal amount of USD 128,470. In this transaction, the Company also paid an amount of USD 2,971 of accrued interest and USD 3,277 of premium paid over the notes, which was recognized in Net financial results (note 7).

25 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

(c) Maturity profile

June 30, 2022 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 As from

2027 Total Eurobonds - USD (i) 19,464 (2,071) (2,134) (2,200) (2,270) 1,198,486 1,209,275 BNDES 11,259 23,169 24,175 23,174 20,730 120,090 222,597 Export credit notes 3,608 55 86,478 48,195 - 90,000 228,336 Debentures 5,316 - - - - - 5,316 Other 916 482 38 482 482 2,412 4,812 40,563 21,635 108,557 69,651 18,942 1,410,988 1,670,336

(i) The negative balances refer to related funding costs (fees) amortization.

(d) Guarantees and covenants

The Company has loans and financings that are subject to certain financial covenants at the consolidated level, such as: (i) leverage ratio; (ii) capitalization ratio; and (iii) debt service coverage ratio. When applicable, these compliance obligations are standardized for all debt agreements. No changes to the contractual guarantees occurred in the period ended on June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all its financial covenants.

17 Asset retirement and environmental obligations

Changes in the six-month period ended on June 30

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Asset retirement obligations Environmental obligations Total Total Balance at the beginning of the period 221,710 42,441 264,151 276,046 Payments (7,743) (4,401) (12,144) (5,684) Foreign exchange effects 5,585 2,923 8,508 5,951 Interest accrual 9,458 1,773 11,231 4,231 Remeasurement and additions (i) - note 6 and 14 (27,788) (1,973) (29,761) (1,865) Balance at the end of the period 201,222 40,763 241,985 278,679 Current liabilities 20,422 10,313 30,735 45,260 Non-current liabilities 180,800 30,450 211,250 233,419

(i) As of June 30, 2022, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 8.52% and 12.06% (December 31, 2021: 3.54% and 7.28%) and for Brazil was between 8.49% and 11.25% (December 31, 2021: 7.68% and 8.67%). As of June 30, 2021, the credit risk-adjusted rate used for Peru was between 3.95% and 6.63% (December 31, 2020: 1.70% and 4.0%) and for Brazil was between 3.82% and 7.06% (December 31, 2020: 0.07% and 6.75%).

Every quarter, the Company may increase its expected disbursements on decommissioning obligations in certain operations, in accordance with updates in their asset retirement and environmental obligations studies and in the discount rates, which as of June 30, 2022 have increased as described above. In this way, asset retirement obligations for operational assets, decreased in an amount of USD 24,046 in the six month-period ended on June 30, 2022 as shown in note 14; and asset retirement and environmental obligations for non-operational assets decreased in USD 5,715 as shown in note 6.



26 of 27

Table of Contents Nexa Resources S.A. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited Periods ended on June 30 All amounts in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated

18 Impairment of long-lived assets

According to NEXA's impairment of long-lived assets' policy, the Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there are indicators, that the carrying amount of an asset or CGU may not be recovered or a previously recorded impairment should be reversed. In performing this assessment, the Company considers the external and internal sources of information including the evolution of its market capitalization and the factors that impact such evolution, discount rate, long term metal prices, life of mine, projected production costs and capital expenditures, among others.

As of June 30, 2022, after such assessment, the Company concluded that no impairment tests were required.

The annual impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives will be performed as of September 30, 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 27 of 27

*.*.*