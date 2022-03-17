Nexa Resources S A : Provides Update on Atacocha Mine Operation

NEXA RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON ATACOCHA MINE OPERATION

Luxembourg, March 17, 2022 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: "NEXA") informs that production at the Atacocha San Gerardo open pit mine is temporarily suspended.

The Machcan community has illegally blocked the road access to the mine due to protest activities and while there has been no material impact on Atacocha´s production to date, mine production has been suspended, and activities are limited to critical operations with a minimum workforce to ensure proper maintenance.

Nexa remains committed to the social development of its host communities and continues to pursue an active dialogue with the local community and authorities for a peaceful resolution of this situation.

The 2022 production guidance is not expected to be materially affected and remains unchanged. On a weekly basis, Atacocha produces approximately 0.2kt of zinc, accounting for less than 3% of Nexa's zinc production. Nexa will keep the market informed of further developments.

