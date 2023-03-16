Nexa Resources S A : Provides Update on Cerro Lindo Mine Operation

NEXA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CERRO LINDO MINE OPERATION

Luxembourg, March 16, 2023 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: "NEXA") informs that production at the Cerro Lindo mine is suspended due to unusual heavy rainfall levels and overflowing rivers caused by Cyclone Yaku, which has been affecting the region, as well as other parts of the country.

Nexa's underground mine received more water than it could pump to the surface, partially flooding some lower levels of the mine. Road access was also compromised.

Nexa is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation as it develops and is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its employees, contractors and host communities.

On a daily basis, Cerro Lindo produces approximately 233t of zinc. Production has not yet been impacted month to date.

We expect to be able to resume production within the next ten to twelve days, subject to the dewatering process in the underground mine and the impact of rainfall on other areas of the operation. The potential impact on the 2023 guidance and its results are under review. Nexa reiterates its commitment to the health and safety of its employees and will keep the market informed of further developments.

