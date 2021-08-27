News Release
NEXA RESOURCES S.A. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
Luxembourg, August 27, 2021 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was successfully held today at its registered office.
A total of 110,252,829 shares were voted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, representing 83.25% of the overall votes attached to outstanding shares.
Shareholders voted in favor of all proposed resolutions, as follows:
|
Resolution - EGM
|
% For
|
% Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the amendment to article 5.12 of the Articles of
|
99.25%
|
0.75%
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the amendments to article 6 of the Articles of
|
99.25%
|
0.75%
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the amendment to article 7.2 of the Articles of
|
92.49%
|
7.51%
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mentioned percentages do not consider abstention votes, excluded from the calculation of votes cast.
Detailed voting results are also available on EDGAR www.sec.govand SEDAR www.sedar.com.
About Nexa
Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2020 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NEXA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them, the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. The unexpected occurrence of one or
more of the abovementioned events may significantly change the results of our operations on which we have based our estimates and forward looking statements. Our estimates and forward looking statements may also be influenced by, among others, legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of our projects, including risks related to outbreaks of contagious diseases or health crises impacting overall economic activity regionally or globally.
These forward-looking statements related to future events or future performance and include current estimates, predictions, forecasts, beliefs and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, but not limited to, the business and operations of the Company and mining production our growth strategy, the impact of applicable laws and regulations, future zinc and other metal prices, smelting sales, CAPEX, expenses related to exploration and project evaluation, estimation of mineral reserves and/or mineral resources, mine life and our financial liquidity.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable and appropriate by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Statements concerning future production costs or volumes are based on numerous assumptions of management regarding operating matters and on assumptions that demand for products develops as anticipated, that customers and other counterparties perform their contractual obligations, full integration of mining and smelting operations, that operating and capital plans will not be disrupted by issues such as mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labor disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and other COVID-19 related impacts, and that there are no material unanticipated variations in metal prices, exchange rates, or the cost of energy, supplies or transportation, among other assumptions.
We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, as actual results or developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward looking statements. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our public disclosures filed under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
For further information, please contact: Roberta Varella - Head of Investor Relations ir@nexaresouces.com
+55 11 3405-5601
2
Disclaimer
Nexa Resources SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:31:05 UTC.