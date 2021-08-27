News Release

NEXA RESOURCES S.A. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

Luxembourg, August 27, 2021 - Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was successfully held today at its registered office.

A total of 110,252,829 shares were voted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, representing 83.25% of the overall votes attached to outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all proposed resolutions, as follows:

Resolution - EGM % For % Withheld Approve the amendment to article 5.12 of the Articles of 99.25% 0.75% Association Approve the amendments to article 6 of the Articles of 99.25% 0.75% Association Approve the amendment to article 7.2 of the Articles of 92.49% 7.51% Association

Mentioned percentages do not consider abstention votes, excluded from the calculation of votes cast.

Detailed voting results are also available on EDGAR www.sec.govand SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale,low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2020 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NEXA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them, the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. The unexpected occurrence of one or