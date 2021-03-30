Nexa Resources S A : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2021.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 20-F/A

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended: December 31, 2020

Commission file number: 001-38256

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Rodrigo Menck

Senior Vice President Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +352 28 26 37 27

37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy

L-1855, Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(Address of principal executive offices)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common shares, each with par value of US$1.00 NEXA New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

The number of outstanding shares of each class of stock of Nexa Resources S.A. as of December 31, 2020 was:

132,438,611 common shares, each with par value of US$1.00

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ¨ No þ

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ¨ No þ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of 'accelerated filer,' 'large accelerated filer' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer þ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. þ

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP ¨ International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board þ Other ¨

If 'Other' has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17 ¨ Item 18 ¨

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes ¨ No þ

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F of Nexa Resources S.A for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 22, 2021 is being filed solely for the purpose of filing the correct version of the Consent of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ('SLR') with respect to Technical Report Summary of Cerro Lindo Mine (included in Exhibit 15.1) as Exhibit 15.5; Consent of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ('SLR') with respect to Technical Report Summary of El Porvenir Polymetallic Operations (included in Exhibit 15.2) as Exhibit 15.6 and Consent of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ('SLR') with respect to Technical Report Summary of Vazante Polymetallic Operations (included in Exhibit 15.3) as Exhibit 15.7.

This Form 20-F/A consists of a cover page, this explanatory note, Item 19, the signature page and the Exhibits (as updated).

2

Exhibits

3

Signatures

The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this annual report on its behalf.

NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

By: /s/ Tito Botelho Martins Júnior Name: Tito Botelho Martins Júnior Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

By: /s/ Rodrigo Menck Name: Rodrigo Menck Title: Senior Vice President Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer

Date: March 29, 2021

4