New method of use patent covers key aspects of the technology that enable patients to receive treatment from the privacy of their own homes

HOUSTON, TX, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded U.S. Patent No. 17/337,653 relating to the Company’s non-invasive, frequency-based deep brain stimulation device. The newly issued patent, entitled, “Transcranial Alternating Current Dynamic Frequency Stimulation Method for Anxiety, Depression and Insomnia (ADI),” covers the method of use utilized in the Company’s Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ system.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “This method of use patent award marks a major achievement for the Company and follows another recent patent covering our core technology. These patents extend through 2040 and are a critical element of our overall strategy, given the mounting clinical data supporting the benefits of our noninvasive, deep frequency brain stimulation technology in the fields of insomnia , depression , and anxiety . A key differentiator for our new Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ is that, for the first time, it enables patients to receive this treatment in the privacy of their own homes with remote monitoring by a physician in Nexalin’s Virtual Clinic."

“Importantly, we are advancing our strategy for regulatory clearance in the U.S., while focusing on commercial rollout in a variety of overseas markets. Overall we are more confident than ever in the outlook for the business and our potential to transform the standard of care for the treatment of mental health disorders, as well as reducing the growing dependence on drugs that are often ineffective and may have undesirable side effects.”

The Gen-3 system reflects state-of-the-art development of Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS®) technology, and a significant advancement to the predecessor Gen-1 system. The Company’s technology uses a digital breakthrough in electrical waveforms to provide deep and painless brain neural stimulation. The Gen-3 system is applied through the placement of strategically positioned electrodes on the patient’s cranium, and provides deep stimulation to regions of the brain associated with mental health conditions.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely and effectively help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device was recently approved in Oman and China. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

