    NEXAM   SE0005101003

NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(NEXAM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/08 03:15:21 am EDT
7.560 SEK   +0.80%
Nexam Chemical : Power of Attorney form

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned shareholder hereby authorizes the below proxy to exercise my/our rights at the annual general meeting in Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ), Reg. No. 556919-9432, on 11 May 2022.

Name of proxy:

Personal identity number:

Address:

Telephone number during office hours:

Note that the Power of Attorney must be dated and signed.

Name of the shareholder:

Personal identity num-ber/Reg. No. of the share-holder:

Place and date:

Signature of the share-holder:

Clarification of signature:

SW41835474/1

Disclaimer

Nexam Chemical Holding AB published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2021 -2,13 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2021 29,0 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -361x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 607 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Johan Arvidsson Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Nyberg Chief Financial Officer
Mats Persson Chairman
Francesco Pisciotti Chief Technology Officer
Cecilia Jinert Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.58%64
WACKER CHEMIE AG18.50%8 402
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-27.54%3 203
ELKEM ASA26.36%2 720
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.3.24%2 278
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-35.13%1 995