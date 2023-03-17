Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, March 17, 2023 – The 2022 Universal Registration Document of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 17th, 2023. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes the 2022 annual financial report, the integrated report, the Board of Directors’ management report, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance, the non-financial performance statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the information related to their fees.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

