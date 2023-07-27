Availability of the 2023 half-year financial report

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, July27th, 2023 – The 2023 half-year financial report of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website.

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30th, 2023, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

